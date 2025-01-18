Kimberly Guilfoyle Looks So Different Wearing Glasses
Kimberly Guilfoyle had a rough 2024. She and Donald Trump Jr. broke up, shocking absolutely nobody since there were several weird things in their relationship that ultimately led them to Splitsville. To add insult to injury, Don Jr. had apparently already moved on to a younger model, socialite Bettina Anderson. Guilfoyle should probably spend 2025 working on herself and lay off from dating, according to matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, Susan Trombetti, who spoke with The List.
Sometimes, working on yourself begins with your outward appearance to make you feel new and refreshed. It's been a hot minute since Guilfoyle rocked the glasses look, but maybe she should consider bringing that back. In 2016, Guilfoyle posted a photo to Instagram of her wearing specs on "The O'Reilly Factor." She captioned the pic, "Now you know that I've worn glasses since kindergarten!" She also added the hashtag "keeping it real" and the glasses emoji, for good measure.
Reviews were mixed about Kimberly Guilfoyle's look with glasses
People took to the comment section on Instagram to sound off about how Kimberly Guilfoyle appeared in glasses. One person said, "Glasses or not, [you're] very beautiful," while another wrote, "Keep the glasses ... sexy as hell." A third person felt like Guilfoyle looked sharp with specs, commenting, "Remarkable what a look: professional yet beautiful." There are plenty of fashion and makeup mistakes we're hoping Guilfoyle ditches in 2025, but wearing glasses isn't on the list. However, one person rudely wrote, "EWWWW what a terrible disaster picture." Can't please everyone!
Honestly, Guilfoyle looks like that one substitute teacher who pretends to be a no-nonsense educator but is secretly every student's favorite person. The glasses add an element of sophistication to her that seems to be lacking right now. Maybe it's because, in the 2016 picture, she's rocking much calmer eyebrows than she normally does. Fellow Republican politician Lauren Boebert is known for her signature specs — and looks super different without them — so maybe Guilfoyle should take a page out of her book? It's a new year; change it up a little!