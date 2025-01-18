Hallmark Hotties Who Rocked Red Hair Off-Screen

Alicia Witt appeared in many shows before making the transition to Hallmark films. When she was five years old, Witt appeared on the 1980s reality showcase "That's Incredible." The audience was taken with not only her acting skills but also her adorable red hair. Witt's recognizable ginger top caught the attention of director David Lynch who began her on a steady career in Hollywood. Even as Witt's career progressed, her bright red tresses were always a constant for the actress. With roles in movies like "Dune" and "The Four Rooms," Witt was cast in a number of pretty dark roles, especially for a child.

At age 20, Witt resented her public image, which in many ways was tied to her natural red hair. "People tell me I look like a Botticelli painting or stepped out of 'Howards End,'" she told the Los Angeles Times back in 1995. As an adult, Witt was happy to make a change and be a part of cheery Christmas movies on Hallmark. And her big smile and shiny red hair were a great fit. She even got to sing in her 2020 Hallmark movie, "Christmas Tree Lane."

While she took a break from appearing on Hallmark due to difficulties in her personal life, Witt has said on social media that she would love for her and her bold red hair to make a return to the network.