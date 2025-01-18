Hallmark Hotties Who Rocked Red Hair Off-Screen
The actresses on Hallmark Channel know how to tug at the heartstrings — and how to make a stylish statement with their fabulous looks. They leave fans wanting more than just their romantic happy endings; they also want their picture-perfect hairstyles.
However, none have made a stir quite like the network's recognizable redheads. A number of actresses who have become mainstays on the network are known for their fiery red locks which often match the beautifully rustic and scenic fall settings that appear in Hallmark movies. Some have made bold hair transformations to cherry and copper tones, while some have stayed true to their natural auburn color. However, the thing they all have in common is the beauty of their flaming red hair both on- and off-screen.
Alicia Witt is a lifelong redhead
Alicia Witt appeared in many shows before making the transition to Hallmark films. When she was five years old, Witt appeared on the 1980s reality showcase "That's Incredible." The audience was taken with not only her acting skills but also her adorable red hair. Witt's recognizable ginger top caught the attention of director David Lynch who began her on a steady career in Hollywood. Even as Witt's career progressed, her bright red tresses were always a constant for the actress. With roles in movies like "Dune" and "The Four Rooms," Witt was cast in a number of pretty dark roles, especially for a child.
At age 20, Witt resented her public image, which in many ways was tied to her natural red hair. "People tell me I look like a Botticelli painting or stepped out of 'Howards End,'" she told the Los Angeles Times back in 1995. As an adult, Witt was happy to make a change and be a part of cheery Christmas movies on Hallmark. And her big smile and shiny red hair were a great fit. She even got to sing in her 2020 Hallmark movie, "Christmas Tree Lane."
While she took a break from appearing on Hallmark due to difficulties in her personal life, Witt has said on social media that she would love for her and her bold red hair to make a return to the network.
Holland Roden has a dark red 'do
Former MTV darling Holland Roden has made a name for herself among more grown-up viewers by starring in Hallmark Mystery's "Five Gold Rings" and "Tipline Murders." Her lush red hair is perfect for the suspenseful tone of the mystery series and movies that she is a part of.
Roden's hair has been a gorgeous shade of red ever since she first got her start in Hollywood, and she has spoken about how her crimson hair taught her to embrace her true self even when she was scared to stand out. "Being a redhead is a niche department," she told Self. "Don't try to blend in because you're not going to. Just own it."
Roden added that she experimented with blond highlights as a teenager to keep up with the trends of the time; but, ultimately, she discovered that her bold red hair was a super power. "All you want to do as a kid is blend in, and all you want to do as an adult is stand apart in the crowd."
Sarah Drew dyed her hair for a role
Sarah Drew became a big star by appearing on television shows such as "Grey's Anatomy" and "Glee." However, she has made a home for herself on Hallmark by starring in a variety of holiday movies including "Christmas in Vienna" and the series "Mistletoe Murders."
Drew has stunning red hair, the kind that makes everyone stop and stare when they see her. However, Drew made a surprising confession in an interview with NewBeauty — she isn't a natural redhead. Drew had to dye her hair red during her tenure on "Grey's Anatomy."
Surprisingly, she is also surrounded by a lot of red hair at home. "My dad was fire engine red his whole life until his hair turned white," she told NewBeauty. "I became a redhead for 'Grey's Anatomy,' and I have never gone back." Drew further related that her children also have red hair. "... I had my kids after dying my hair red, and they both came out with the same dyed red hair color. We'll be out and about, and people will be like, 'looks like they got their hair from their mom.'"
"My colorist Christina Meneses is just a genius," she added. "Reds are hard to do, and they're hard to do well, and she kills it every time."
Katie Leclerc's red hair matches a big name actress
Actress and activist Katie Leclerc has combined creativity with advocacy in her career. She has starred in Hallmark movies including "Letter to Santa," "Cloudy With a Chance of Love," and "A Very Vermont Christmas." She is also known for educating the public on the deaf community by spreading information and increasing representation. She is fluent in American Sign Language (ASL) and has a family history of Ménière's disease, which causes hearing loss.
Oddly enough, her experience with hearing loss, along with her red hair, may have helped her join the show that jump-started her career. Leclerc was cast in the hit ABC Family series "Switched At Birth" where she played a deaf teenager who was meeting her biological family for the first time. However, it may have been Leclerc's bright red hair that helped seal the deal. Her biological mother on the show was played by Lea Thompson, star of "Back to the Future" and another famous redhead. The matching red hair between Leclerc and Thompson made them incredibly believable as a mother and daughter duo.
Schuyler Fisk gets her red hair from her mom
Schuyler Fisk is a versatile performer, staking her claim as an entertainer in movies and in the music world. Her shining smile and flowy red locks add sparkle to every project she is a part of, including "The Chicken Sisters," which streams on the Hallmark+ platform.
Fisk inherited her hair color from her superstar actress mother, Sissy Spacek. Spacek is known for the iconic red hair that made her an unmistakable movie star in films such as the horror classic "Carrie." The similarities between the two were apparent in the 2022 movie "Sam & Kate" where they starred alongside each other. The resemblance between the look-alike mother and daughter was uncanny.
However, their matching hair color is just one element of Fisk's deep bond with her famous mother. Spacek showed her daughter the way by giving Fisk her first advice about working in show business. "My mom has always mentioned, 'Don't worry about acting. Just feel it, think it, and they'll see it.' I try and remember that," Fisk told The List in an exclusive interview. "Having these scenes with my mom was ... She's so in it. She's so pro. It felt like we were there [and] we were those characters."