The Most Expensive Outfits Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Ever Worn

Kimberly Guilfoyle's fashion style is a mix of "The Real Housewives" and "Shahs of Sunset" with a large pinch of "Dubai Bling" thrown in. It's an aesthetic greatly celebrated in the reality TV world, where the louder, glitzier, and trashier, the better. In the world of politics and global diplomacy, though? Not so much.

Guilfoyle's fashion fails have become the stuff of legend. There's the breast-baring, thigh-flashing, skintight atrocity she wore to address the audience at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser in March 2024. That undoubtedly tops the seemingly never-ending list of Guilfoyle's scandalous outfits — no mean feat, given the level of competition. Of course, few can forget Guilfoyle's cheap attempt at cowgirl chic that she wore in a failed attempt at lassoing back Donald Trump Jr.

Shockingly, the gaudy and often outdated outfits that Guilfoyle has been caught wearing don't come cheap. In fact, proving that money doesn't necessarily buy you style, many of the ensembles have an eye-watering price tag. Her closet is crammed with Balmain, Prada, Mui Mui, and other designer duds. At the same time, Guilfoyle's shoe collection is even wilder, with around 500 pairs and counting. "Is that more than Imelda Marcos?" she asked US Weekly during a wardrobe tour in November 2017. That'll be a no. The "Iron Butterly" was estimated to have around 3,000 during her peak power phase. Still, it's always good to have something to aspire to. With that in mind, credit cards are at the ready! We're looking at the most expensive outfits Guilfoyle has ever worn.

