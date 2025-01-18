5 Rumors About Ivanka Trump We Couldn't Ignore

Ivanka Trump has always been one of the most talked-about Trumps. With her father's influence and name keeping her in the spotlight, she was never out of the paparazzi's sights for long. From hosting beauty pageants to modeling and partnering with her businessman dad, Ivanka eventually became one of the most active first children ever during the 2016 Trump administration. Now, eight years later, as Donald prepares to take the reins of the country once again, it feels like the perfect time to take a trip down memory lane and revisit the rumors that always seemed to swirl around the mom of three.

One of the juiciest whispers about Ivanka involves her relationship with her father and brother. Multiple sources claim she was far closer to Donald, who reportedly favored her over his other children and didn't exactly keep it a secret. Journalist Marc Fisher noted (via Business Insider Africa) that Donald's tone with Ivanka was noticeably different compared to how he spoke to her siblings: "There is a softness, a gentleness, humane aspect to Donald Trump that we never see under any other conditions." Unfortunately, Ivanka's 'best child' status also comes with other intensely wild rumors.