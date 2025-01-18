5 Rumors About Ivanka Trump We Couldn't Ignore
Ivanka Trump has always been one of the most talked-about Trumps. With her father's influence and name keeping her in the spotlight, she was never out of the paparazzi's sights for long. From hosting beauty pageants to modeling and partnering with her businessman dad, Ivanka eventually became one of the most active first children ever during the 2016 Trump administration. Now, eight years later, as Donald prepares to take the reins of the country once again, it feels like the perfect time to take a trip down memory lane and revisit the rumors that always seemed to swirl around the mom of three.
One of the juiciest whispers about Ivanka involves her relationship with her father and brother. Multiple sources claim she was far closer to Donald, who reportedly favored her over his other children and didn't exactly keep it a secret. Journalist Marc Fisher noted (via Business Insider Africa) that Donald's tone with Ivanka was noticeably different compared to how he spoke to her siblings: "There is a softness, a gentleness, humane aspect to Donald Trump that we never see under any other conditions." Unfortunately, Ivanka's 'best child' status also comes with other intensely wild rumors.
Did Ivanka Trump have an inappropriate relationship with Donald Trump?
We've lost track of all of the weird and downright disturbing comments Donald Trump has made about his daughter, Ivanka Trump. On "Howard Stern" in 2003 (via YouTube), the future president seemed unaware of what was considered inappropriate. "My daughter, Ivanka," he said to Stern, "she's 6 feet tall, she's got the best body." Years later, while on "The View" in 2006, he spoke about getting into a relationship with her: "I've said if Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her," he said laughing.
When Donald and Ivanka visited "The Wendy Williams Show" in 2013, his answer to a question about what he and his daughter had in common was unsettling: "I was going to say sex, but I can't relate." These pictures show a disturbing pattern of inappropriate comments that Donald clearly thought was okay. While Ivanka has publicly never alluded to any improper relationships, it's pretty easy to understand why the rumor gained steam.
Trouble in the Trump-Kushner paradise?
Given all the affair rumors that have plagued the Trump family, people weren't exactly holding their breaths for Ivanka Trump's marriage to Jared Kushner to be peaceful and scandal-free. So when Radar Online claimed to have insider intel of a rift between the couple, the internet was abuzz. Per the publication, a hidden informant revealed Ivanka and Kushner's marriage was getting really rough: "They're always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public."
The source also dished that the reason for their alleged tension was Kushner trying to come between Ivanka and Daddy Dearest: "Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children. [...] Jared knew if Ivanka continued to stand by her dad, all of his big business connections would go out the window!" These rumors went into overdrive when Ivanka was spotted without her ring a couple of times. So far, it doesn't seem like there is much truth to these claims since the Trump-Kushner team is still together. But if there's any truth to the rumors of squabbling, we can count on nosy paps to get the snaps in the upcoming Trump tenure.
Sources claimed Ivanka was insufferable during Donald's presidency
For years, multiple sources have said that Ivanka Trump was an absolute nightmare while Donald Trump was president. One of the first of these allegations came in 2018 from journalist Bob Woodward, who claimed that Ivanka's ego had led to a loud argument with Steve Bannon, a senior White House adviser at the time. "You walk around this place and act like you're in charge, and you're not. [...] "You're a go***mn staffer!" Bannon reportedly screamed at her. Per Woodward, Ivanka yelled back: "I'm not a staffer! I'll never be a staffer. "I'm the first daughter" (via People).
Two years later, Melania Trump's former aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, released a book that also made similar claims. Wolkoff wrote that Ivanka was so overbearing, tyrannical, and controlling that she helped Melania start "Operation Block Ivanka." This was their plan to restrict her control over the inaugural ceremony. "Yes, Operation Block Ivanka was petty. [...] But in our minds, Ivanka shouldn't have made herself the center of attention in her father's inauguration."
Ivanka and Jared allegedly snitched on Donald Trump to the Feds
The FBI's raid led to the discovery of a startling number of classified documents that Donald Trump had held at Mar-a-Lago. But it also resulted in several unanswered questions, the most important being who had tipped off the feds. Interestingly, many political spectators seemed to suspect the same pair: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Donald Trump's ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, presented a very compelling argument to Business Insider Africa in August 2022. "It's definitely a member of his inner circle," he said. "I would not be surprised to find out it is Jared or one of his children." A month later, he attacked Ivanka more directly on "The Katie Phang Show" (via X): "I believe Jared and Ivanka are potentially the moles."
Beyond Cohen, Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, revealed a similar opinion (via Newsweek), pointing to the hefty investment Kushner's company received six months before Trump's tenure ended: "I think we need to look very hard at why Jared got $2 billion. We need to look very hard at why he has been so quiet for so many months now."
Ivanka reportedly really disliked Kimberly Guilfoyle
The rumors of Ivanka Trump's beef with Kimberly Guilfoyle are even more interesting now that the former attorney and Donald Trump Jr. have officially called it quits. For context, back in 2022, the internet was convinced that Ivanka didn't like Kimberly Guilfoyle. Ivanka allegedly saw Guilfoyle as a "social climber" and these rumors intensified at Tiffany Trump's wedding when Ivanka had Twitter (now X) in stitches by cropping Guilfoyle out of a family photo. The internet's reaction led the first daughter to upload the uncropped version, but the damage was done, and the rumors only took off from there.
Fast forward a few years, and Donald Trump Jr. has officially left Guilfoyle and moved on to a Palm Beach model, Bettina Anderson. We can't help but wonder if Ivanka's reported dislike played any role in the couple calling it quits. We also wonder what Ivanka thinks of Anderson and if she'll be inviting the socialite to girls' nights with her and Lara Trump.