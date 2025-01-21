Barron Trump Copies Donald's Signature Move And His Ego Is Bigger Than We Suspected
In just a few hours, the Trump presidency has already over-delivered on the drama and sensationalism. While the spotlight naturally gravitated towards Donald Trump's theatrics, it was his son, Barron Trump, who ultimately stole the show during the 2025 presidential inauguration, channeling a heaping dose of his father's signature ego in the process. It all began when Donald introduced him to the enthusiastic crowd, asking, "I have a very tall son named Barron, has anyone ever heard of him?" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). The crowd instantly erupted in cheers as the first son rose to wave, mimicking gestures that were unmistakably his father's.
🚨 THERE HE GOES! Barron Trump is loving the cheers, puts his hand up to his ear and eggs on the crowd to chant his name.
What an amazing day for him. pic.twitter.com/A0bI0hg0jj
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 20, 2025
Barron, who also copied Donald's disaster inauguration hairdo, pointed dramatically to the crowd, flashed a confident thumbs-up, and cupped his hand to his ear to soak in the applause, perfectly mirroring Donald's signature move. This is sure to break the hearts of those who witnessed Barron's dramatic transformation through the years and believed he was different. For a while, people were even convinced that Barron wasn't actually Donald's son. Rumors also swirled that he was an active gamer and had been awarded the Chess Grandmaster title. In reality, the more we see of the youngest Trump, the more obvious it is that he is a Trump, through and through.
Barron and Donald Trump are more similar than not
Given that Barron Trump's temperament seems more similar to his mother than his father, many assume the youngest Trump is entirely different from the president-elect. Some even pointed to Barron's handshake with Joe Biden at the 2025 inauguration as proof of this contrast. However, the overwhelming evidence suggests this isn't the case. For example, Barron supported Donald Trump's out of touch campaign more than anyone knew.
His reputation as a college student is also similar to how Donald's classmates described him back in high school. One former classmate, named George White, recalled that he was often seen with "beautiful, gorgeous women, dressed out of Saks Fifth Avenue," per the Washington Post. Donald's yearbook caption even read: "Ladies' man." Similarly, Barron is reportedly the man to watch on the NYU campus, thanks to his popularity with the ladies.
Their shared similarities are also part of the reason Barron Trump rarely wears anything but a suit. According to Melania, who once referred to Barron as "Mini-Donald," (via ABC News), he thoroughly enjoyed dressing up like his dad as a kid. That said, it's natural for Barron and Donald to have their differences. Just don't mistake Barron for an outsider in the Trump clan. By all appearances, he not only loves his father but also idolizes him.