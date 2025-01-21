Barron Trump Copies Donald's Signature Move And His Ego Is Bigger Than We Suspected

Given that Barron Trump's temperament seems more similar to his mother than his father, many assume the youngest Trump is entirely different from the president-elect. Some even pointed to Barron's handshake with Joe Biden at the 2025 inauguration as proof of this contrast. However, the overwhelming evidence suggests this isn't the case. For example, Barron supported Donald Trump's out of touch campaign more than anyone knew.

His reputation as a college student is also similar to how Donald's classmates described him back in high school. One former classmate, named George White, recalled that he was often seen with "beautiful, gorgeous women, dressed out of Saks Fifth Avenue," per the Washington Post. Donald's yearbook caption even read: "Ladies' man." Similarly, Barron is reportedly the man to watch on the NYU campus, thanks to his popularity with the ladies.

Their shared similarities are also part of the reason Barron Trump rarely wears anything but a suit. According to Melania, who once referred to Barron as "Mini-Donald," (via ABC News), he thoroughly enjoyed dressing up like his dad as a kid. That said, it's natural for Barron and Donald to have their differences. Just don't mistake Barron for an outsider in the Trump clan. By all appearances, he not only loves his father but also idolizes him.

