Details Revealed About Dog The Bounty Hunter's 6 Marriages

When the reality TV show "Dog the Bounty Hunter" premiered back in 2003, viewers were instantly hooked. Sure, watching criminals who skipped out on their bail get captured made for great television, but it was more than that. Duane "Dog" Chapman was totally unique, with a backstory that was interesting and unusual for a public figure. Dog and his many children (13 to be exact) soon found their way to stardom. Throughout most of his TV career, we knew Dog as a faithful husband to his straight-talking but loving wife Beth Chapman, but Beth wasn't Dog's first wife — not by a long shot.

Advertisement

By his own admission, Dog's past is checkered. He spent time in prison as a young man after he was connected to the murder of a man in Pampa, Texas. He also had problems with substance misuse, and many of his marriages ended in disaster because they were so volatile. At the time of writing, Dog has been married six times, making him notorious in love. Thankfully, Dog seems to have calmed down a lot as he's gotten older, but his romantic history is still a source of great intrigue, purely because of how messy it is. From a marriage that led to the tragic premature death of a son to the heartbreaking loss that changed him forever, let's dig into the details surrounding Dog's marriages.