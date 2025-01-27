Details Revealed About Prince William And Harry's Relationship With Their Stepbrother

When it comes to the royal family, the tea is plenty — and piping hot. Prince Harry and Prince William's years-long feud has continually made headlines, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that there's plenty of drama to unearth when it comes to the two royals' relationship with their stepbrother, Tom Parker Bowles. Tom became an unofficial member of the royal family when his mother, Camilla, Queen Consort, married King Charles III in 2005.

Even though Tom didn't grow up behind the castle walls, his lifestyle wasn't that much different from his future step-siblings'. He attended Eaton, the prestigious boarding school where both royals received their education, and also had to navigate his parents' divorce, just like Harry and William had to contend with Charles and Princess Diana's crumbling marriage. Even though they have plenty in common, the two princes don't appear to be very close with their stepbrother. This might be because they never wanted their father to marry Camilla in the first place, as Harry divulged in his tell-all memoir "Spare."

Tom hasn't really tried to worm his way into the royal household either, despite his mother being the new queen. He has a successful career as a food writer, a career he reportedly became interested in thanks to his mother's love of cooking. It appears Harry and William seem to have little contact with their stepbrother, and it so happens that there have been instances where the two brothers gave Tom the cold shoulder.

