What We Know About Gisele Bundchen's Siblings

Gisele Bündchen, arguably the most famous supermodel to ever grace the runway, is a Brazil native who comes from a family of all sisters. The brood is so large you'd need more than one hand to count them, no doubt placing their father, Valdir Bündchen, in the hall-of-fame of girl dads. The supermodel has always been open about how important her family is to her, and has frequently posted about her parents, sisters, and children for years on her Instagram account. It's easy to feel the love in her heart-felt birthday tributes, and fans are accustomed to seeing not just modeling shots, but plenty of pics from family outings and intimate get-togethers, highlighting the Bündchen sisters' enviable bond.

Much like Gisele's generation, her own children enjoy a close relationship. It's clear the devoted mother has instilled her own strong love of family in the little ones, passing on the very values she learned growing up. She carries those values to this day, making time to bring her kids back to Brazil to visit whenever she can. "Any time we can spend time with family is just great, especially to see the beautiful bond the kids have with their cousins as they are all growing up is priceless," she told People in 2023.

While all of Gisele's sisters have shunned the spotlight and little is known about their personal lives, read on to learn what we do know about the women who grew up with the former Victoria's Secret angel.

