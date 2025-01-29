The Stunning Transformation Of Drew Scott's Wife, Linda Phan
HGTV fans are likely well-acquainted with the gargantuan home-improvement heartthrob twins, Drew and Jonathan Scott, who have been gracing television screens with their charming stage presence and real-estate/contractor skills since 2011, but some might not be familiar with the truth about Drew's wife, Linda Phan.
For example, what you don't know about the Property Brothers is that Phan is heavily involved behind the scenes. Since joining her husband and brother-in-law's entertainment and entrepreneurial ventures, Phan has become an accomplished creative director, television personality, and content creator responsible for a fair share of the Property Brothers' success. Her contributions to Scott Brothers Entertainment are as diverse as her skill set: from planning high-profile events to constructing props for advertising campaigns, Phan is a creative force to be reckoned with.
Aside from her behind-the-scenes work with Scott Brothers Entertainment, Phan has also joined Drew Scott in front of the camera, serving as his co-star in the Property Brothers spin-off, "Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House," wherein the couple worked together to design their own home to kick off their married life as a family unit. With such a magnetic and relatable personality, Phan has enchanted existing Property Brothers fans and drawn new audiences through engaging social media posts that offer heartwarming glimpses into the everyday lives of one of HGTV's most recognizable stars.
Linda Phan grew up in a big Canadian family
Like the Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, Linda Phan was born in Canada. Though, unlike the more rural upbringing of her husband and his twin in picturesque Banff, Phan is a city girl from Toronto. She was born on April 22, 1985 and grew up in a house filled to the brim with siblings. Though Phan hasn't shared many particulars about her early life, she has posted multiple photos from her childhood on her Instagram, accompanying each image of her younger self, siblings, and parents with witty, humorous, or affectionate captions denoting fond memories of a happy upbringing. Phan has also shared more recent pictures of her parents for occasions like Father's Day and Mother's Day to express her love and appreciation for the roles they have played in her life.
Fans were offered a glimpse into Phan's bond with her sisters when People published an article about Phan's wedding dress selection. April Phan, who accompanied Linda as one of her bridesmaids, commented, "I'm choking up just thinking about Linda in her dress walking down the aisle ... She looked so beautiful, stunning. It was a fairytale dream come true. Her sweet sweet smile melted everyone's hearts." Beyond the glitz and glamour of wedding festivities, the Phan sisters have also offered their wisdom and support in other spheres of each other's lives.
She started dating Drew Scott after meeting him at Toronto Fashion Week
One of the strange things about Linda Phan and Drew Scott's relationship is that it got off to a quirky start when they met in 2010. While attending the same event at Toronto Fashion Week, Phan dressed as the "fashion police" and instantly caught Scott's attention. In an interview with People, Scott stated, "She was wearing a big cop badge and giving out tickets for 'bad fashion.'" He told the news outlet that in those moments after meeting her, he thought to himself, "Oh, she's attractive and she had a great personality ... " In the same article, Phan sets the scene for the encounter, explaining that she and her sister were looking for refreshments backstage when Scott approached them. He struck up the conversation by asking his future wife where she got the water bottle she was holding, and Phan kept the momentum going by asking him where he found the food he had been holding.
Apparently, that was all it took to get the romance ball rolling. A few months after their first encounter, the pair met up for their first official date, which Phan describes as "the longest first date ever." It included Scott inviting himself to accompany her to a pre-existing engagement with friends and a questionable karaoke rendition of "I'm on a Boat" by The Lonely Island.
Linda Phan joined the Scott Brothers Entertainment team
In 2013, after a few years of dating Drew Scott, Linda Phan joined Scott Brothers Entertainment (the production company owned and operated by Drew and Jonathan Scott) as the creative director. Phan's duties include leading the company's expansion into the digital sphere through apps and social media interaction, organizing the Producers Ball, a VIP gala put on by Scott Brothers Entertainment during the Toronto International Film Festival, managing digital content, lines of merchandise, marketing campaigns, and philanthropy on behalf of the company. She's a woman who wears many hats, and the kudos she receives from her husband and his brother are well deserved.
HGTV reports that Drew sang Phan's praises for her accomplishments and aptitude in her position while talking to Entertainment Tonight, saying, "She's great... That's why she's the creative director with our company. She has an architectural design background as well, and she has brilliant ideas and has [a] great aesthetic and she's really our property sister, we can say."
She got engaged to Drew Scott after six years of dating
Linda Phan and Drew Scott's road to marriage wasn't a hasty one. Being so driven by their careers, they put their nuptials on the back burner until the time seemed right for them to start organizing a wedding. However, in December 2016, Scott decided that it was the right time to orchestrate a romantically elaborate surprise proposal for his long-time girlfriend.
People shared details about the proposal, including how Scott secretly absconded to New York to record a cover of Train's "Marry Me" to be played when he popped the question during an intimate dinner at Piano Piano in Toronto. The proposal was complete with a Dr. Seuss-themed cake that was decorated with the slightly altered title of one of Phan's favorite books so that it read "Oh, All the Places We'll Go."
Even the ring Scott proposed with was specially crafted to suit the personality of his bride-to-be. He explained his thought process behind the design to People, "I had an image in mind for this ring long before I designed it... Linda doesn't wear rings often and because she's so petite when she does they are typically a small, simple, classy look. However I wanted to design a ring that still had a little style so I incorporated a four-prong swirl solitaire mount for the 14-karat white gold ring."
Linda Phan got involved in charity work after her enagement
In 2017, just months after celebrating their engagement, Linda Phan and Drew Scott partnered with WE Charity, an organization dedicated to improving infrastructure, education, and autonomy in under-served communities. The pair traveled to Kenya to engage with and learn from the students and artisans of local communities while assisting in WE's initiatives to increase the accessibility of clean drinking water, preserve local culinary and artistic culture, and take strides toward equal opportunities for education regardless of age or gender.
In the same spirit of altruism, Phan and Scott decided to opt out of a traditional wedding registry and instead encouraged their guests to donate the monetary value of their gifts to WE Charities to assist in the organization's mission. In a comment to People, Phan explained, "After our trip to Kenya last year, we knew for sure that we wanted to include WE in our wedding... We're super excited for our wedding and to have everyone involved because together we can make a difference."
Their involvement with WE so impacted the couple that they decided to spend their honeymoon in Ecuador to contribute their time and efforts to the organization's dedication to enacting environmental change. In an Instagram post commemorating their trip, Scott wrote, "We had our hearts set on a different sort of honeymoon — being able to immerse ourselves in the culture of Ecuador and make a positive impact on the lives of people who live in this beautiful country is making our honeymoon dreams come true."
She married Drew Scott at a stunning Italian piazza
With six years of dating and an additional year of engagement under their belts, Linda Phan and Drew Scott were ready to tie the knot, but not just any run-of-the-mill wedding location would do. The pair decided on a glamorous springtime destination wedding in Italy, specifically at La Piazza del Borgo in picturesque Puglia. However, the truth about their wedding is that it started as a secret: Phan and Scott tied the knot at a courthouse in Nashville, Tennessee before the official ceremony.
They kicked off the wedding festivities a week before the ceremony, inviting Phan's ten bridesmaids and Scott's groomsmen to enjoy joint bachelor and bachelorette activities with iconic Italian flare. The couple also hosted a welcome party to greet their guests, who traveled far and wide to be a part of Phan and Scott's long-awaited marriage. The festivities included tributes to the couple's respective heritages, with Scott and his groomsmen wearing traditional kilts and their wedding cake featuring the Chinese characters for "double happiness" (via People), as well as a specially choreographed first dance courtesy of Scott's partner from "Dancing with the Stars," Emma Slater and her husband.
Phan decided to sport two dresses for the occasion. The gown Phan wore for the ceremony was a stunning, non-traditional piece designed by Claire Pettibone, which most notably featured a colorful, floral embroidered, beaded plunge bodice and sheer sleeves cuffed in the same stunning embroidery. The a-line, ivory skirt balanced the garment, directing the eye to the intricate design at the top of the dress. For her reception ensemble, Phan chose a more traditional gown by the same designer.
Linda Phan started a podcast with Drew Scott in 2020
After settling into their married life, Linda Phan and her husband embarked on another joint effort to expand their professional portfolios. Their next venture? A podcast that explores the ins and outs of what really makes a house a home –- not so much in the realm of design or real estate, but in the passions and deep conversations that are cultivated in that environment. Phan articulates this sentiment in the podcast's trailer: "The home is a springboard for life because everything really starts at home," which accounts for the show's fitting title, "At Home with Drew and Linda Scott."
After launching the podcast in 2020, Phan and Scott invited a multitude of celebrity guests to discuss diverse and meaningful topics such as work/life balance, parenthood, growing up, environmental awareness, social justice, and, yes, sometimes, home decor and renovation. Among the many notable personalities featured are Kris Jenner, David Hasselhoff, Howie Mandel, and many more popular stars. The couple also invited their family members to join them on the mics, such as Drew and Jonathan's parents, two of Linda's sisters, as well as Jonathan Scott and his wife, Zoey Deschanel. Scott and Phan put out new episodes consistently from 2020 to 2022, but took an extended hiatus in anticipation of the birth of their first child. Since then, there haven't been any new installments to the series.
She has overcome her struggles with fertility
Soon after their wedding, Linda Phan and Drew Scott began their journey to grow their family. In an interview with People in May 2018, Drew Scott expressed his confidence in his and Phan's aptitude for future parenthood, stating, "We're excited to have kids ... I think Linda and I will be great parents, and we're excited to start that chapter of our lives." Despite their immense enthusiasm, the couple unfortunately struggled with fertility in the first few years of their marriage.
In a blog post for Drew and Jonathan's website, the couple co-authored a heartfelt message about their struggles with fertility and hopes that others will learn from their experience. The couple wrote, "We hadn't decided to wait this long. We'd just never taken the steps to make it come true. We thought it would magically happen, and it didn't." They spent over two years falling victim to overwork and burnout while blindly trying to get pregnant before realizing that their journey was going to be much more complicated than just snapping their fingers and expecting a positive outcome. They took that disappointment as an opportunity to evaluate their lifestyles and think critically about the obstacles in their path, such as their lack of consideration for their own health and well-being. They also enlisted the help of a reproductive endocrinologist, undergoing fertility treatments and healthy lifestyle changes to increase their chances of getting pregnant.
In May 2022, almost exactly four years after their wedding, Phan and Scott joyfully welcomed their long-awaited baby boy, Parker.
Linda Phan welcomed her second child in 2024
Having overcome years of struggling to conceive their first child, Linda Phan and Drew Scott approached their preparations for a second with much more knowledge and resources than they had initially. In an interview with Today, Scott disclosed that just as he and his wife were discussing another visit to their reproductive endocrinologist, the couple discovered that Phan had gotten pregnant without medical intervention. She was already three months along before they made the discovery. "She did four pregnancy tests and they were all positive. So we checked in (with the doctor), and she was over three months pregnant," Scott explained in the interview, "Any signs that could potentially be a 'you're pregnant' sign, you just throw out the window, because you've been told that's not possible ... I mean, it's actually kind of amazing,"
In January 2024, Phan and Scott announced via Instagram post that they were expecting their second child. The news came as a delight to their families, and the couple excitedly prepared for their newest addition. In May 2024, the family of three became four as they welcomed Piper Rae. Phan and Scott shared their happiness with their fans in a blog post on Drew and Jonathan's website, offering adorable details about Parker's adjustment to becoming a big brother and their joy and appreciation for the closeness and support of their families.
She became a United States citizen in 2024
Having spent the better part of the last decade residing and working in Nevada and California, Canadian-born Linda Phan decided to take on the arduous process of becoming a United States citizen. Her husband, Drew Scott, commemorated the achievement on Instagram, posting a photo of Phan and himself waving American flags with the caption, "Today Lindy became a citizen of the United States of America. And after years of living in Los Angeles, she is SUPER excited to finally be allowed to vote. Please join us, register to vote, and use your most powerful asset: your voice! Now, let's celebrate." Phan earned her citizenship on September 19, 2024, and planned to exercise her right to vote in the 2024 Presidential Election.
Phan and Scott have laid their roots in the United States after teaming up to design their family home in their Property Brothers spin-off show, "Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House," wherein the couple put their heads together to create the perfect California home to raise their family in. Though Scott was initially hesitant to work so closely with his wife on the process, they proved to be a great team. "I was actually nervous at first, having Linda come in. I know she has an architectural design background but we've never actually designed a house together," he told People. "I was wondering how we were going to mesh. Were we going to butt heads too much? ...I was blown away by Linda's ideas."