The Stunning Transformation Of Drew Scott's Wife, Linda Phan

HGTV fans are likely well-acquainted with the gargantuan home-improvement heartthrob twins, Drew and Jonathan Scott, who have been gracing television screens with their charming stage presence and real-estate/contractor skills since 2011, but some might not be familiar with the truth about Drew's wife, Linda Phan.

Advertisement

For example, what you don't know about the Property Brothers is that Phan is heavily involved behind the scenes. Since joining her husband and brother-in-law's entertainment and entrepreneurial ventures, Phan has become an accomplished creative director, television personality, and content creator responsible for a fair share of the Property Brothers' success. Her contributions to Scott Brothers Entertainment are as diverse as her skill set: from planning high-profile events to constructing props for advertising campaigns, Phan is a creative force to be reckoned with.

Aside from her behind-the-scenes work with Scott Brothers Entertainment, Phan has also joined Drew Scott in front of the camera, serving as his co-star in the Property Brothers spin-off, "Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House," wherein the couple worked together to design their own home to kick off their married life as a family unit. With such a magnetic and relatable personality, Phan has enchanted existing Property Brothers fans and drawn new audiences through engaging social media posts that offer heartwarming glimpses into the everyday lives of one of HGTV's most recognizable stars.

Advertisement