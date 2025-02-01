Princess Charlotte May Become Princess Royal. Here's What That Means

While chances are slim, Princess Charlotte of Wales could become queen someday if her father William, Prince of Wales, and older brother Prince George pass away or abdicate the throne (provided George doesn't have any children of his own, of course). Rather than queen, however, there's another title that she's much more likely to receive: Princess Royal. Currently used by Princess Anne, this esteemed title is typically granted to the eldest daughter of the reigning British monarch. It's purely ceremonial and does not come with any specific duties or an estate to manage — unlike, say Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall. But it is not without its perks.

Though not an official rank, Princess Royal is considered the most prestigious among the titles that are given to members of the royal family and is held for life. If she is bestowed the honor someday, Charlotte's title will notably be styled Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal for the rest of her life instead of having her husband's name attached to it (Charlotte's great-aunt was known as Her Royal Highness The Princess Anne, Mrs. Mark Phillips, before Queen Elizabeth II named her Princess Royal in 1987). With the new title, Charlotte can represent the sovereign and the U.K. in overseas tours on top of working with various charities and taking on patronages.

Since King Charles III has no daughters, Charlotte is the only one eligible to take on the role when Anne passes away. However, she won't become the new Princess Royal immediately upon her great-aunt's death as the title is not automatically inherited. It will happen only after Prince William becomes king and decides to officially bestow it upon her.

