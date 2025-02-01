Princess Charlotte May Become Princess Royal. Here's What That Means
While chances are slim, Princess Charlotte of Wales could become queen someday if her father William, Prince of Wales, and older brother Prince George pass away or abdicate the throne (provided George doesn't have any children of his own, of course). Rather than queen, however, there's another title that she's much more likely to receive: Princess Royal. Currently used by Princess Anne, this esteemed title is typically granted to the eldest daughter of the reigning British monarch. It's purely ceremonial and does not come with any specific duties or an estate to manage — unlike, say Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall. But it is not without its perks.
Though not an official rank, Princess Royal is considered the most prestigious among the titles that are given to members of the royal family and is held for life. If she is bestowed the honor someday, Charlotte's title will notably be styled Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal for the rest of her life instead of having her husband's name attached to it (Charlotte's great-aunt was known as Her Royal Highness The Princess Anne, Mrs. Mark Phillips, before Queen Elizabeth II named her Princess Royal in 1987). With the new title, Charlotte can represent the sovereign and the U.K. in overseas tours on top of working with various charities and taking on patronages.
Since King Charles III has no daughters, Charlotte is the only one eligible to take on the role when Anne passes away. However, she won't become the new Princess Royal immediately upon her great-aunt's death as the title is not automatically inherited. It will happen only after Prince William becomes king and decides to officially bestow it upon her.
How Princess Anne is helping Princess Charlotte prepare for her future role
Princess Charlotte has big shoes to fill if she becomes Princess Royal. Historically, the princesses who held this title were known for being hard-working, extremely loyal to the crown, and great leaders. In fact, Princess Anne has repeatedly beaten King Charles III to take the top spot for the number of public-facing engagements undertaken by a royal in a year. Some royal experts and fans also believe that she would have made an amazing monarch had she been the heir. "[Anne] is the best queen we never had. She has an incredible work ethic and is a great credit to the royal family," Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell gushed, per the Royal Observer.
Charlotte, who has drawn comparisons to Princess Diana, is already showing signs that she would be an excellent Princess Royal just like Anne. She's become one of the most powerful royal children in the world thanks to her influence on fashion and Charlotte has also charmed the public with her confidence and adorableness during her royal engagements thus far. She has also proven herself a master of royal rules and Charlotte follows many royal traditions too. But she still has plenty to learn if she wants to take on the prestigious title of Princess Royal someday.
Fortunately, Anne is reportedly helping to prepare Charlotte by giving her a "royal crash course." As a source explained to Woman magazine, "Anne's 'training,' if you will, isn't just about rank, file, and curtsies either. She's shown her how to spark conversations, but also how to end one and move on without upsetting anyone," (via Express). They added, "Charlotte was born [in]to royalty so is used to the subtle signals and messaging the royals give to stay in control of a situation."