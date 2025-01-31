5 Outdated Outfits Kelly Clarkson Was Caught Wearing

When America was first introduced to Kelly Clarkson and her immense talent in 2002, the world was also introduced to her funky and unconventional fashion sense. Before her life-changing "American Idol" audition, host Ryan Seacrest inquired about the strapless denim top she was wearing. "This is unique. I like this. Is that a skirt?" he asked to which Clarkson proudly answered, "I made this. This used to be my pants." Jokingly, she added, "I'm gonna be a fashion designer, if this doesn't work out."

Advertisement

While the "Since You've Been Gone" singer has seemingly retired from making her own clothes, she still has a flair for wearing bold statement-making outfits. As a result, some of Clarkson's outfits have been deemed inappropriate, while others bring us back to her quirky audition outfit, reminding us how humble she is but also how far removed she is from Hollywood's high fashion (respectfully). Although Clarkson does work with stylists now, she'll wear something a little behind the times every now and then. While we hate to play fashion police, The List has rounded up Clarkson's most outdated outfit offenses. But in her defense, she never tried to be a fashion icon, she has only ever tried to be herself. And that's why we love her.

Advertisement