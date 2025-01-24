The Trump Family's Inauguration Photos Are Missing One Key Person (& People Are Noticing)
On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump soaked in all the attention as members of his family and inner-circle gathered to celebrate him for his inauguration. Elon Musk was there, though his treatment was anything but desirable. And even Donald's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, was present alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, though they previously vowed to stay away from the political world for good. While several Trump family members found the time to snap some group photos, one hard-to-miss person was noticeably absent from them.
Of all the people President Trump would have purposely excluded from his inauguration photos, his youngest son, Barron Trump, likely would not have been one of them. The towering youth proved a valuable asset to his dad during his campaign, and started following in Donald's footsteps earlier than we thought he would. The rest of his family, on the other hand, seemingly lacked the foresight to feature Barron in any of their group photos, per posts Ivanka, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Kai Trump all shared following Inauguration Day.
Each post notably includes family pictures featuring most of the Trump siblings, including Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, along with their respective spouses and kids. Barron, however, was suspiciously missing in action, and spectators were quick to notice. "You're missing a brother," one Instagram commenter wrote on Ivanka's post. "I wonder why Barron is never in family photos?" another user asked. In addition to the confusion surrounding Barron, some users noticed Don Jr. was also absent from Ivanka's pictures, though he appeared in other family members' posts.
It's unclear why Barron was left out of the family snapshots
Barron Trump holds the distinction of being significantly younger than the rest of his siblings. As a result, it seemed he was on the outs of a heartbreaking family dynamic in moments like when his siblings skipped his high school graduation. There's also no denying the eldest Trump kids share a tighter bond, though Barron has reportedly connected with his half-brother Eric Trump and half-sister Tiffany Trump.
Thus, it's unclear why Barron was excluded from the family's photos on January 20, though him being missing could have resulted from several factors. It's possible that, considering how hectic the proceedings were and the volume of people attending, it may have been difficult for them to quickly track him down and wrangle him in for a photo.
Eagle-eyed viewers may also notice Barron was visible in the background of a couple photos Tiffany shared, albeit circumstantially, rather than in an organized family pose. He also wasn't completely excluded by his family, given that Eric took the time to snap an Inauguration Day selfie with him. Barron's puzzling absence from the group photos could possibly have been an accidental oversight resulting from a chaotic day. However, knowing the Trump siblings aren't as close to their youngest brother, it's hard to ditch the thought he could have been purposefully left out or forgotten about.