The Trump Family's Inauguration Photos Are Missing One Key Person (& People Are Noticing)

Barron Trump holds the distinction of being significantly younger than the rest of his siblings. As a result, it seemed he was on the outs of a heartbreaking family dynamic in moments like when his siblings skipped his high school graduation. There's also no denying the eldest Trump kids share a tighter bond, though Barron has reportedly connected with his half-brother Eric Trump and half-sister Tiffany Trump.

Advertisement

Thus, it's unclear why Barron was excluded from the family's photos on January 20, though him being missing could have resulted from several factors. It's possible that, considering how hectic the proceedings were and the volume of people attending, it may have been difficult for them to quickly track him down and wrangle him in for a photo.

Eagle-eyed viewers may also notice Barron was visible in the background of a couple photos Tiffany shared, albeit circumstantially, rather than in an organized family pose. He also wasn't completely excluded by his family, given that Eric took the time to snap an Inauguration Day selfie with him. Barron's puzzling absence from the group photos could possibly have been an accidental oversight resulting from a chaotic day. However, knowing the Trump siblings aren't as close to their youngest brother, it's hard to ditch the thought he could have been purposefully left out or forgotten about.

Advertisement