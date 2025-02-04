Hallmark Stars Who Are Unrecognizable Without Makeup

From Lacey Chabert to Alison Sweeney, the veterans of Hallmark sure know how to embody their made-for-TV movie characters. In addition to taking on whatever drama or quirky shenanigans the script may call for, the actors are able to completely transform their looks with wardrobe, hair, and, of course, makeup. And some of the transformations can be pretty wild.

Of course, Hallmark stars aren't the only actors who know a thing or two about looking totally different when they're in full hair and makeup on a set versus a makeup-free day of running errands. In 2014, the Hallmark Channel shared behind-the-scenes footage of how Eden Sher, who is not a Hallmark star, would go from her bare face to Sue Heck's signature look in "The Middle." The whole process included a plain palette of neutral and beige colors, removable braces, and wigs. Evidently, the transformation was so significant that she was able to fly under the radar out in public when the show was on the air. "I don't ever get recognized by anyone," Sher told Telegram & Gazette in 2013. "I don't get offended by it. I take it as a compliment."

While some of your favorite Hallmark actors may not always slap on fake braces for a role, they do wear makeup — and makeup really can change a person's look. So much so, that some of you might not recognize some of your favorite Hallmark actors when their faces are totally bare. If there's one thing that's for certain, they're stunning no matter what.