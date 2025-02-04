Hailey Bieber's Most Stunning Post-Pregnancy Looks Have Us Floored

Hailey Bieber is the It-girl. The model and influencer has garnered a following of over 50 million on Instagram and they eagerly await her posts telling them what's in or out, all while strutting the catwalk for the likes of Karl Lagerfeld, and Dolce & Gabbana. Hailey Bieber also founded the iconic beauty brand Rhode, which aims to make skincare accessible to everyone. She has amassed so much in her 20s, and in 2024, she added becoming a mother to her list of achievements. Hailey Bieber turned heads throughout her pregnancy, with bump-revealing crop tops and Phoebe Philo dresses, and since welcoming baby Jack Blue in August 2024, she has continued to serve trend-setting and drop-dead glamorous looks.

Postpartum, mothers often change their style and their outlook on fashion altogether. There are myriad factors to this change, from finances to a change in appearance, not to mention the time that is taken up looking after another human being. The second-hand online retail store ThredUp released statistics (via Refinery29) that suggest new mothers are 48% more likely to feel guilt when buying new clothes than non-mothers. Jessica Zucker, PhD., a psychologist with a focus on maternal health, shed light on the cause of this sad trend. "[It] seems that it's more of an identity crisis than it is a simple matter of buying stuff," Zucker said. "Women are having difficulty knowing how to best take care of themselves in the midst of new motherhood." Thankfully, Bieber's sense of style had remained as impeccable as ever after pregnancy.

Since the birth, she has dropped stunning look on stunning look both via her Instagram and paparazzi photos. From animal print coats to cartoon cosplay, Mrs. Justin Bieber has her finger on the pulse of trends whilst delivering 'fits that will have your jaw on the floor.