Hailey Bieber's Most Stunning Post-Pregnancy Looks Have Us Floored
Hailey Bieber is the It-girl. The model and influencer has garnered a following of over 50 million on Instagram and they eagerly await her posts telling them what's in or out, all while strutting the catwalk for the likes of Karl Lagerfeld, and Dolce & Gabbana. Hailey Bieber also founded the iconic beauty brand Rhode, which aims to make skincare accessible to everyone. She has amassed so much in her 20s, and in 2024, she added becoming a mother to her list of achievements. Hailey Bieber turned heads throughout her pregnancy, with bump-revealing crop tops and Phoebe Philo dresses, and since welcoming baby Jack Blue in August 2024, she has continued to serve trend-setting and drop-dead glamorous looks.
Postpartum, mothers often change their style and their outlook on fashion altogether. There are myriad factors to this change, from finances to a change in appearance, not to mention the time that is taken up looking after another human being. The second-hand online retail store ThredUp released statistics (via Refinery29) that suggest new mothers are 48% more likely to feel guilt when buying new clothes than non-mothers. Jessica Zucker, PhD., a psychologist with a focus on maternal health, shed light on the cause of this sad trend. "[It] seems that it's more of an identity crisis than it is a simple matter of buying stuff," Zucker said. "Women are having difficulty knowing how to best take care of themselves in the midst of new motherhood." Thankfully, Bieber's sense of style had remained as impeccable as ever after pregnancy.
Since the birth, she has dropped stunning look on stunning look both via her Instagram and paparazzi photos. From animal print coats to cartoon cosplay, Mrs. Justin Bieber has her finger on the pulse of trends whilst delivering 'fits that will have your jaw on the floor.
Hailey Bieber rocked a sleek post-pregnancy Pilates look
Hailey Bieber is a master of the post-gym paparazzi picture. She is to the genre what Metallica is to metal or Monet is to impressionism. Since her pregnancy, she's been back in the gym and ensuring she's retains her title of the post-gym-glow-photo queen as a new mother. In mid-December, the time of year most of us are tucking into mince pies and rotting in front of Netflix, Bieber was getting her summer body ready. She stepped out after a Pilates session in a monochrome outfit that certainly made us sweat. She adhered to the K.I.S.S. principle — keep it simple and stylish — although this pared-down look still packs a mighty punch.
She wore a leather jacket over figure-hugging Alo lycra shorts and a coordinating sweatshirt with chunky Asics on her feet. She masterfully accessorized to make what would otherwise be a simple outfit into a truly glamorous look, with the high-low mix of the baseball cap from Italian sportswear brand Fila and the Sac du Jour from high-end French designer Saint Laurent. She added a pop of color by grasping a tangerine Stanley cup. Despite being a mother, Bieber is a millennial-Gen Z cusper through and through with her choice of water bottle. Although it's a simple outfit, Bieber shows her ability to make dressed-down outfits into the most stunning looks.
Hailey Bieber channeled her inner 80s yuppie in a jaw-dropping YSL suit
Hailey Bieber is no stranger to a divisive fashion choice. This Saint Laurent number is no different, but she definitely pulled it off. Mrs. Bieber rocked a gray oversized double-breasted power suit with a crimson polka dot tie. She looked ready to close a deal or open the stock exchange. With Rhode predicted to hit $100 million in revenue and monthly searches for the brand increasing by 66.1% according to Business of Fashion, it's understandable that Bieber wants to channel her inner girl boss. The model and mogul is known for her famous clean-girl aesthetic but went all corp-core — an aesthetic that puts a modern twist on office wear and business-friendly attire — with her take on YSL. Nonetheless, it left us stunned.
It's hard for anyone to dress after pregnancy; your body has changed and those jeans just aren't fitting the same. Bieber chose this often difficult time to show the variety of looks she can pull off. Maybe this is a direction we'll see Bieber continue to head in post-pregnancy? With her business growing, she has her work cut out as a founder and new mother.
Even though the look screamed business, it was also fit for the Rhode red carpet, or should that be raspberry jelly carpet? She chose this look for a launch party in honor of her beauty brand's new Barrier Butter at Beverly Hills party hotspot Funke. She was certainly dressed for the occasion. Bieber turned what could be a stuffy look into something with bona fide glamor. It's giving 90s Julia Roberts in all the right ways.
Hailey Bieber looked impossibly good dressed as Kim Possible for Halloween
For her Halloween 2024 look, Hailey Bieber decided to get her family involved in her costume, and it didn't disappoint. The spookiest season is a bonanza for America's models and influencers, maybe because it's the only time in the year they can ditch the haute couture and give their stylists a day off. For once, they can embrace their inner child and dress like their favorite fictional characters. That's exactly what Hailey did; she went as one of the Disney Channel's most iconic characters from the mid-'00s — cartoon crime fighter Kim Possible. Her costume had it all: a luscious copper-colored wig, a cropped marine-colored top, olive cargo trousers, and a tactical belt essential for crime fighting. The "Kim Possible" style is a strong look that was adopted by the Y2K trend in 2023.
She shared a photo on Instagram flaunting the outfit. Hailey looked snatched and is almost unrecognizable as the cartoon character. Her toned physique shows she's been as dedicated to fitness as she has to her makeup line. It's a stunning look that was accentuated by her killer make-up (no surprise for someone with a multi-million dollar skincare brand), which bears an uncanny resemblance to Possible — it even included a sprinkling of freckles. Her husband, Justin Bieber, and newborn Jack also got in on the act, with the multi-platinum singer dressed as Possible's on-screen partner, Ron Stoppable, and Jack as the anthropomorphic mole Rufus. This joint family slay had us floored and shows that Justin is not the only superstar in this relationship.
Hailey Bieber linked up with Kendall Jenner post-pregnancy for another Halloween look
The great and the good always go the extra mile for Halloween, and Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were no different when they went blonde for their "The Simple Life" pastiche. It was Bieber's second ensemble of the season. With the daughter of Stephen Baldwin taking on the Nicole Richie role and Jenner going as Paris Hilton. As Kim Possible she stunned as a red-head, but Bieber demonstrated she can also astonish with peroxide blonde highlights — is there any look she can't make chic?
Sartorially, it was a major departure from Bieber's everyday style. She donned stonewashed dungarees, a kitschy pink bra, and added a little something slightly more Bieber-coded — a pearl necklace. She was the spitting image of Richie, as Richie herself attested to in a response to Bieber's Halloween TikTok by reposting the clip to her Instagram story with the caption "I'm obsessed" (via E! News). It's real recognizing real with these two American models.
In the TikTok post, Bieber lip-synced to the iconic Nicole Richie moment when she takes a beefy man mountain to hand for insulting her and Paris Hilton's intelligence by calling them "dumb and dumber," as Richie put it: "I don't care how many steroids you take, how many egg yolks, how many push-ups you do. I'm being dead f*****g serious. I will beat your f*****g face in. I've done it before and I will do it again." You'd be forgiven for thinking the TikTok was the clip from the show, it was that stunning of a transformation.
Hailey Bieber looked magnificent in monochrome for her 28th birthday
When turning 28, Hailey Bieber took a less-is-more approach to her birthday getup by only wearing a Tom Ford-era Gucci black jacket. The it-girl's birthday weekend looked as chic as expected, via her Instagram photo dump; it was all espresso martinis, silver jewels, and more martinis. It's safe to say that Bieber has been enjoying a cocktail or two since giving birth to baby Jack Blue after a nine-month hiatus from the vermouth and bestie Kendall Jenner's new Tequila. That's not to say the celebrations looked debauched — elegance was the order of the day. Bieber's 1999 Gucci fall collection statement piece displayed a black fur trim and languid plunging neckline, which she matched with simple Calzedonia tights. It was a masterclass in high-low styling.
Tom Ford's time at Gucci was a game-changer for the brand, and in 1997 was part of the the most important fashion year this century, as the Italian fashion house became synonymous with sensuality, risqué silhouettes, and controversy. When explaining his vision for the brand to GQ in 2004 the fashion designer and film director said it best, he wanted to design "Sexy, sensual, f**k-me clothes" (via The Cut). Bieber adhered to Ford's ideas with this seductive look that shows her feeling herself after pregnancy. We're here for it!
She put a cherry on top of the look with sparkling Tiffany & Co. jewelry. We are so glad Bieber seems to be enjoying life as a mother and that she continues to wear outfits that leave us floored on her birthday or in her Instagram carousels.
Hailey Bieber returned to work looking like nothing short of a '90s businesswoman
After giving birth in August 2024, the founder of Rhode, Hailey Bieber, seemingly returned to work around early December 2024 and made some sensational suiting choices. It shows just how versatile her wardrobe can be. In an Instagram post, with the caption "business as usual", Hailey showed herself out and about: getting her hair and make-up done, whilst, of course, taking mirror selfies. The star of this Instagram dump, however, is not her Rhode "lip case" nor was it hubby Justin Bieber, but instead it was her muted-toned suits. Hailey is hardwired into what is and isn't trendy; she is a litmus test for whether something is in or out. This winter season she signaled that gray and chocolate were in vogue, a trend that the wider fashion community has echoed, with Bottega Veneta and Miu Miu displaying the shade in their fall/winter collections. These are colors that imbue a classy minimalism and winter coziness to any look, not least Bieber's.
The brown suit is a mid-'90s era Gianni Versace piece, in a sumptuous chocolate mousse color and features statement Versace buttons running down the center of the jacket. The equally stunning light stony-gray number is a Proenza Schouler look, with a nearly identical shape. It seems like Hailey is getting into uniform dressing, where your wardrobe is full of variations on the same look, a style choice religiously followed by fellow founder Steve Jobs with his signature Issey Miyake turtleneck and stonewashed jeans. If every look is as good as this then we have no issue with Hailey only wearing suits post-pregnancy.
Hailey Bieber attended the Jingle Ball post-pregnancy in a festive burgundy number
At iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball on December 18th, 2024, Hailey Bieber put her spin on the Christmas dress with this leather Ermanno Scervino Fall/Winter 2024 look. She paired the low-cut burgundy number with a matching turtleneck sweater and tights. But that wasn't the only high-end designer she was wearing; she also donned sleek Salvatore Ferragamo heels to give an added touch of class to the look. Her ensemble exuded the warmth and richness of the holiday season. It's a color that was very much on trend during Christmas 2024 as not only does it pair well with green, but it also has sophistication — Hailey showed both aspects at the Jingle Ball.
The American model was joined by Tate McRae backstage for a festive TikTok which saw the women take Polaroids of each other and place them on a Christmas tree. Hailey is a Christmas fanatic, if you thought she went all out for Halloween she takes the winter holidays to the next level. Just take a look at her Christmas edition of her "Who's in my Bathroom?" YouTube series: the set design gives Saint Nicholas' Grotto a run for its money. The Biebers had a behind-closed-doors Christmas, and who can blame them after a busy year. However, if Hailey kept up looks of this quality, there's no doubt she slayed on the 25th — if you pardon the pun.
Hailey Bieber looked devilishly good in a flowing red ensemble
As we've seen, Hailey Bieber always has her finger on the pulse of what's trending color-wise, whilst on a beach getaway during the 2024 holiday season, she demonstrated one fashion truism: a red dress never goes out of style. She oozed Christmas glamor in a slew of photos that her husband, Justin Bieber, posted to Instagram. Hailey looked radiant in the sun as she wore a Vintage Christian Dior top with a large floral shoulder piece. She twinned the piece with a matching, long, flowing red skirt. As ever, this beauty guru made sure her hair was fit for the occasion as it looked gorgeously windswept and sun-kissed.
The red dress has been a fashion staple through the decades, from Marilyn Monroe to Julia Roberts in "Pretty Woman". It's like listening to your favorite song or Patrick Mahomes when it's game time — it simply never fails. Those who follow color theory will know that red is a shade that stimulates excitement, energy, love, and passion. Hailey's dress certainly made us feel all those things. Sometimes, sticking to timeless dresses is all it takes to stun, before or after pregnancy, and she executed this evergreen look flawlessly.
We've been loving Hailey Bieber's faux fur post-pregnancy favorite
Hailey Bieber started her year the only way she knows how — an Instagram photo dump where she chose to show off her gorgeous Numero Ventuno leopard print coat. She wore the statement coat with an In-N-Out Burger hat on her head and a dirty martini in hand. Hailey was slaying as a new mother in this high-low look. In another photo from the Instagram carousel, Hailey gave the coat a raunchier look, leaving little to the imagination with her outfit consisting of the aforementioned coat, a pink With Jéan Jeanie bikini, and a "Happy New Year" tiara.
Although the matriarch of the Bieber clan looks all-smiles in the post, the 2024 Christmas period saw her forced to dismiss rumors of her and husband Justin Bieber's divorce. On December 30, 2024, Hailey reposted a cryptic TikTok on her Instagram story of a TikToker giving viewers some motivational word of advice. "The choices that you made done put you in situations that you hate. You don't want to be in those situations," the TikToker said. To provide context to the clip, Hailey wrote "Me to all of you on the Internet" as the caption (via E! News). She made it clear: the couple are in it for the long haul.
A study from the U.K. found that a fifth of parents split within a year of welcoming a child into the world. The main catalysts for splitting up after having a child include: a lack of communication, a less-active sex life, and constant arguments (via The Sun). Justin and Hailey will be keen not to add to that statistic and they've given us no reason to think so as of the time of writing. However, if it does happen, it certainly won't be because Hailey didn't look stunning enough.