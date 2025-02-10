Tragic Details About Celine Dion's Three Sons

Unlike many celebrity relationships that quickly fizzle out, Céline Dion and René Angélil were married for 22 years before he died in 2016 from cancer at the age of 73. At the time, René-Charles Angélil was 14, and his twin brothers, Eddy and Nelson Angélil, were only 5 years old. Losing your father around the same time you start going through puberty and high school adds insult to injury. While Dion is a caring and loving mother, her sons may have had questions they felt more comfortable discussing with their father, something they'll now never get to do.

Because Eddy and Nelson were so young at the time, Dion had to get creative in how she could speak to them about their father's death. In an interview with Katie Couric (via Yahoo! News), Dion shared she used the Disney Pixar movie, "Up," to talk about their dad's passing. "Papa is now with Ellie [the character from 'Up' who died in the beginning of the movie]; he went up," she said, adding how the people who go up end up living in the hearts of the people they've left behind. Dion also mentioned how Tinker Bell from "Peter Pan" helped their dad fly up. What a beautiful — although gut-wrenching — way to convey death to young children.

On the ninth anniversary of her husband's death, Dion shared a sweet tribute on Instagram. "Not a day goes by that we don't feel your presence, RC, Eddy, Nelson and I," she wrote.

