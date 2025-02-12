Blake Lively's Most Outdated Outfits
Actor Blake Lively has always been impressively sure of her own, personal sense of style. Well-known for foregoing a professional stylist altogether and choosing to dress herself for glitzy events, the "Gossip Girl" star has done a great job of curating an elegant feeling both with her own looks and the characters she portrays. However, although she typically nails her looks more often than not, there are still a few duds in the bunch.
Lively has overcome a somewhat tragic life to get to where she is today. However, her penchant for wanting to live (or dress) in the past comes back to haunt her from time to time. The 2010s, when the actor came of age, were full of fraught fashion, which she unfortunately still rocks on occasion. From a drop waist out of the 1920s to a party dress that should have stayed in 2012, these are five of Lively's most outdated outfits.
Blake Lively's floral dress featured two opposing waistlines
Sporting a lovely black dress with a bright pink and yellow floral pattern, Blake Lively took to Instagram to admit, "I only do movies to excuse absurd amounts of outfit changes per day." While this breezy joke is one of the least controversial things Lively has done in recent memory, the same can't be said of her dress. Appearing to want to pull from multiple eras, the top has a gorgeous almost sweetheart fit to it, which could be a nice homage to the 1940s and 1950s. But then things get messy around the waist.
It's worth pointing out that there are actually two waistlines in this dress. One where Lively's waist most likely hits, and the other a drop waist that hits her hips in an awkward way. The longer waistline was a style popularized in the 1920s with the rise of the flapper style, which was recycled in the 1980s. However, this dress doesn't really know where it wants to be — and crucially, it's not the only time the "Shallows" star has worn a piece confused about what era it's from.
Blake Lively's bow-inspired dress couldn't find the right era
In September 2021, Blake Lively branched out into the world of entrepreneurship by starting her own line of sparkling beverages. According to People, the "Gossip Girl" breakout launched her brand of fizzy waters, Betty Buzz, after "countless trials" to perfect the bubbly mouthfeel. It seems that where she was a perfectionist around her soda water franchise, Lively wasn't so careful about the outfit she wore to announce her collaboration with British Airways. In November 2021, as the world began to open up again after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered businesses and required people to stay home, the actor made a major announcement on her Instagram. According to her post, Betty Buzz and British Airways were a "hot new couple," celebrating the return of flights from England back into New York.
The ensemble Lively wore to the event, however, sent mixed messages. The giant bow on top felt very Old Hollywood but the cut of the skirt was much too short, giving off a 2000s party girl vibe instead. Like her floral dress, it felt like too many eras mashed together, making the red dress the first red flag in her partnership with the British airline. Later, in 2024, Lively seemingly mocked Kate Middleton in a messy social media post promoting her Betty Buzz and Betty Booze drinks. Luckily for Lively, her inappropriate post did not hinder her partnership with BA.
Blake Lively should've left the 1980s in the rearview
In May 2023, Blake Lively and her mother visited world-renowned jewelry retailer Tiffany's for what the actor described in her corresponding Instagram post as "What. A. New. York. Moment." However, she reached for entirely the wrong moment in fashion with her chosen look, while also reminding us of someone the "It Ends With Us" star probably wouldn't want to be associated with. First Lady Melania Trump has plenty of outdated looks, and one of them is the coat dress.
The 1980s were certainly a great time to rock a suit dress, but the look actually dates back to the turn of the 20th century, as women were shifting both their rights and public roles. Lively's brown leather number is more off-putting than sultry. Her permed hair was also most likely trying to pay homage to the 1980s, but with her Instagram post giving a sly wink to "Breakfast At Tiffany's" it seems Lively, once again, couldn't choose which point in time she wanted her outfit to be from.
This 2010s style look was a bit outdated for Blake Lively
Impressively, in April 2023, Blake Lively posted a photo to her Instagram account that was outdated before it even hit the internet. The caption the "Rhythm Section" star included said, "Happy one year anniversary to the day I meant to post this photo." Even though it was probably taken in 2022, that still doesn't excuse the overt 2012 styling. This purple tank dress that both hugs the skin and falls mid-thigh was a club girl staple in the early to mid-2010s. The loud red pumps and clutch also feel right out of the same era.
Overall, the look is like something Lively's "Gossip Girl" character Serena van der Woodsen would've worn. Perhaps it's even a subtle dig about the possible feud between Lively and former co-star Leighton Meester, with the two supposedly beefing over Meester's wardrobe budget being increased during a time when Lively felt it was her star that was rising. Or, maybe she's just a busy mom who forgot to post a cute pic from a night out and was making a joke about it. Either way, Lively's legs at least look great in this outfit.
The 1990s called and Blake Lively answered
Leading up to the premiere of "It Ends With Us," lead and producer Blake Lively promoted the movie using both florals and cringey interviews. In an Instagram post from August 3, 2024, posted barely a week before the release, Lively riffed on some Elton John lyrics while also wearing a true testament to classic (or maybe not so classic) 1990s style. The caption for the carousel of photos read simply, "Blue jean baby. N.Y. lady." And the collection of pics themselves revealed the actor proudly showing off not only her floral denim, but her 1990s-inspired patterned shirt and bedazzled Coach bag. This entire outfit is incredibly outdated and also just has way too much going on to work.
The tiny purse is definitely something nineties kids coveted, while the patterned jeans were popular closer to the turn of the millennium. In fact, there's a chance moms of millennials everywhere remember buying this exact white and blue floral shirt for their daughters growing up. Whereas Lively usually nails it when mixing patterns, this look is not it. Especially when put into perspective with it being used to promote a film whose drama outgrew the sum of its parts. Perhaps it was simply a ploy from the actor to distract from what was going on behind the scenes. Or maybe she just wanted to have fun and take a break from the chaos by reverting back to a childhood outfit.