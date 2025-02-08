Tragic Details About Kendrick Lamar's Life

The following article contains mentions of gun violence and drugs.

Some months after Kendrick Lamar was announced as the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner, he won both song of the year and record of the year for "Not Like Us" at the Grammys. Naturally, it seems like 2025 is Lamar's year. Nevertheless, he's been putting out bangers for over 20 years now — many of which have been informed by the tragic details of his life. The rapper has never shied away from expressing himself, whether about the socioeconomic issues that plagued his childhood, his thoughts on other hip-hop icons, or Lamar's feelings about Donald Trump.

Fresh from his Grammy wins, the "Poetic Justice" rapper sat down for Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show press conference in February 2025. When asked about his feelings regarding his recent awards, Lamar replied, "I just think about the culture, really. It's always that for me first." He explained that people don't often think of rap as an "art form," adding, "When you put records like that at the forefront, it reminds people that this is more than just something that came 50 years ago."

Lamar's incredible rise to success has been nothing short of impressive, and having come from such a humble background, his modest outlook is truly heartwarming. "I feel accomplished to be able to do that," the rapper concluded. With countless fans eager to see what comes next for the star, we're taking a look back at some of the tragic details Lamar has had to overcome.

