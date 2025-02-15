Kai Trump's Full Transformation Since Her Grandfather's First Term
Donald Trump's campaign and subsequent presidency have generated buzz around many names in the media, including his own family — and we're not just talking about Donald Trump Jr.'s split from Kimberly Guilfoyle. Though Barron Trump has made headlines for his towering height while attending NYU, he's not the youngest family member to find fame in this era of the Trump family. Donald's granddaughter Kai Trump has made a name for herself in the media since her speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention.
The eldest of Donald's grandchildren and her four siblings, Kai was born on May 12, 2007, to the president's son Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa Trump. Originally a New Yorker, Kai moved to Florida with her mother when she was 13. Her media presence is fairly new, considering she was too young to make a tangible impact on her grandfather's first presidential campaign. But since the sprout of her popularity during Donald's 2024 campaign, Kai has lifted the veil on what life looks like at Mar-a-Lago, something people are eager to watch. Kai's physical appearance — which looks eerily similar to her aunt Ivanka Trump — is not the only indication of her transformation since Donald's last term; her giant social media presence proves she is the best representation of the next generation of Trumps.
Kai Trump is an avid golfer
Unlike Barron Trump, who shows no interest in the sport Donald Trump wanted him to play, Kai Trump takes after her grandfather with her impressive golf skills. According to her NCSA College Recruiting profile, Kai has played golf for over a decade and was named team captain for the Benjamin School's varsity golf team in Jupiter, Florida during her freshman year. "Golf has always been a huge part of my life and is my biggest passion," she said in her personal statement.
Luckily for Kai, her grandfather's fame has given her opportunities to play alongside golf greats, like Bryson DeChambeau, Kyle Berkshire, and Daniela Holmqvist. Showing off her drives on Instagram, Kai's social media is constantly brimming with PGA potential, and the president's granddaughter has the skills to prove it. In March 2022, Kai won the Woman's Club Championship at the prestigious Trump International golf course in West Palm Beach. The golfer won a similar accolade in March 2024, writing in her Instagram post about the championship: "I shot even both days and won both matches. Very proud of my game and where it's heading but there is always room for improvement."
She rose to fame following her 2024 RNC speech
Though Kai Trump has known the spotlight her whole life, she felt the effects of profound popularity after addressing the crowd at the 2024 Republican National Convention. The teen spoke on behalf of her grandfather, saying, "I'm speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don't often see," per NPR. "To me, he's just a normal grandpa," she added. "He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school."
After sharing her words of support for her grandfather, Kai's first public speech went viral, introducing her to a new and unfamiliar public recognition. Users on X (formerly Twitter) thought her love for Donald Trump was endearing. "This was one of the highlights of the Convention," one person wrote of Kai's speech. "My favorite speech of all for this past election season. There is nothing like authenticity," another said. Photos from the night motivated even more talk of the young Trump because people couldn't believe how fast Kai was growing up.
Her YouTube channel skyrocketed to success
Before her speech at the Republican National Convention, Kai Trump dabbled in the social media influencer life. The golfer posted her first video to YouTube in 2023 titled "Get to know Kai Trump," per Politico. Though that video has since been deleted, her budding popularity encouraged her to continue her YouTube career a year later. In October 2024, Kai posted a video titled, "A Regular Day In The Life Of Kai Trump," which followed Kai's day of grabbing Starbucks, working out, playing golf, shopping, and getting ready for homecoming.
People in her YouTube comments were surprised at how ordinary her life appeared. "You would never know what family she's from! She's so regular!" one user commented. The video gained enormous success after being published, with over three million views as of this writing. Since posting her first video, Kai has amassed quite a following, with nearly a million subscribers on YouTube, also as of this writing. Her other videos have included exclusive glimpses into highly publicized events, including what it looked like for the Trump family on election night and Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration.
Kai Trump committed to the University of Miami
While her internet personality could lead her to great career opportunities in the future, Kai Trump still has her eyes set on professional golf — but first, she has to finish school. In August 2024, Kai announced her commitment to play collegiate golf for the University of Miami Hurricanes, a team she will join when as a university freshman in 2026. "I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support," she wrote as a part of her announcement on Instagram. "I am [super] excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami."
In a Q&A on her YouTube channel, Kai said that the recruiting process was relatively easy and her decision to go to Miami was motivated by the proximity to her family. "With my grandpa winning again, I just want to be close to my family that lives in Florida," she said, adding that she can easily fly out from Miami to visit the rest of her family in New York and Washington D.C. "It's a good amount of distance from not being too close, but not being too far." She also noted that Miami is close enough to the golf courses on which she grew up playing.
She's become a full-blown influencer
Thanks to Kai Trump, touted as the president's "Gen Z whisperer," Trump supporters and non-supporters alike have witnessed a new side to politics, one that paints a humanizing picture of ruthless Donald Trump as a sweet and attentive grandpa. As New York Magazine noted, Trump's election win was unprecedentedly boosted by young, conservative voters. Historically an oxymoron, the young conservative demographic is ringing in a new era, and Kai could be their online leader.
Kai has amassed an insane following on social media since her political debutant, with 1.5 million followers on Instagram and 2.9 million followers on TikTok, as of this writing. Kai often posts endearing moments with her family, something the public and the media crave from the Trumps. Her YouTube comment sections are filled with words about how refreshing Kai is, compared to her controversial family. "I love how Kai is so "normal" in such an unusual setting. She's a breath of fresh air. Keep doing your thing, girl!" one person commented on Kai's video titled "My grandpa became the President again." Another wrote, "There's something so human about this vlog. the circumstances are so unique and profound; yet it still feels casual."