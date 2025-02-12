The Lavish Life Of Tom Selleck's Daughter, Hannah Selleck
Hannah Margaret Selleck lives a life far from the Hollywood norm. So far, in fact, that she moved to Florida part time. Originally from California, she was born in December 1988. Hannah is the only child born to actors Jillie Mack and Tom Selleck during their long-lasting marriage. Hannah's famous father may be known for his acting performances in beloved shows like "Magnum, P.I." and "Friends", but Hannah has forged a name for herself in a different way. Over the years, she has shown that she is far more than just the child of a former "Friends" cast member.
Tom has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, from actor to ranch owner and dedicated father. Now, his daughter Hannah has grown up to be gorgeous and successful in her own right. Unlike her father, Hannah did not grow up with dreams of being on the big screen. Yet she lives her life in a big way, attending glamorous events in between riding her thoroughbred show horses in competitions across the country. From her award-winning horse-riding skills to her designer wardrobe, Hannah leads a lavish life that invites a closer look.
She attended red carpets with her famous dad
Growing up with a famous actor for a parent typically means a life in the spotlight. Yet Tom Selleck kept his personal life private so his daughter, Hannah Selleck, had a life outside of the public eye. Even so, the Selleck family has attended some glitzy red carpet events over the years in support of their Emmy-winning father. As a child, Hannah attended a number of exclusive events, such as the 2007 red carpet premiere of "Meet the Robinsons." The movie premiere was held at the iconic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood where Hannah rubbed elbows with her dad's co-stars, including Angela Bassett and Kelly Ripa.
Hannah learned how to pose on a red carpet and mingle with celebrities and public figures like a professional. In 2017, she attended The American Ballet Theatre's Annual Holiday Benefit dinner and performance at the lavish Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. World-renowned dancers performed at the posh event where Hannah was the junior co-chair. She posed for pictures near co-chair and Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Sutton Stracke.
On October 17, 2024, Hannah stepped out with her parents for PaleyFest at The Paley Center in New York City (via Yahoo Entertainment). Hannah mingled with the "Blue Bloods" cast and seemed to have a good time with her father despite Tom's bitterness about the show getting canceled. Hannah clearly knows how to act around celebrities and at fancy invite-only events.
Hannah Selleck is an equestrian athlete
When she is not wearing a gown and stepping out of a limo, Hannah Selleck is climbing into a horse saddle in riding boots. She has been riding horses, an expensive hobby turned career, for most of her life. Celebrities and royals often partake in the sport, including Princess Anne, who even made it to the Olympics.
Tom Selleck's daughter is a Grand Prix show jumper and professional equestrian who competes on an international level. Growing up riding has made her confident, but she has still suffered some major injuries. In fact, Hannah was almost paralyzed after one terrifying accident. In 2018, she fell from her horse and shattered her tibia and fibula. She discussed the accident with Modern Luxury Palm Beach. "Being told that I might not run again was pretty intense," she said.
Despite the serious injuries, Hannah continued to ride after she recovered. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she revealed how supportive her parents have been of her love of horse riding. "They just wanted me to find something I was passionate about," she explained. "They wanted me to find my love and pursue that." Hannah went on to explain how expensive horses can be. "[A horse] can be anywhere on the lower end, like 100,000 to a few million euros. It's kind of crazy how high prices have gone," she admitted. That 100,000 euros is considered the "lower end" puts into perspective just how much she spends on horses.
She lived on 63 acres
Many kids dream of having their own pony, but for most it is not an achievable reality. However, that was not the case for Hannah Selleck growing up. Her childhood was spent on her parents' huge 63-acre avocado ranch in Ventura County, California, where there was plenty of room to ride a Shetland pony. Because of her dad Tom Selleck's roles in Western movies, he kept horses on the ranch and knew how to ride, a skill he then passed on to his daughter at the age of 4.
The ranch where Hannah spent her childhood is conveniently located near Foxfield Riding School in Westlake Village, California. Hannah took up riding lessons there and eventually worked at the riding school for a year. Talking with Sidelines, she said, "All those years at Foxfield [Riding School] caring for my own horses came in handy."
If it were not for her parents encouragement and her upbringing, her life as an adult would likely look very different. "[My parents] encouraged me to be passionate about it and immersed in it, and from there it was kind of on me how much I wanted it. They always let me take the lead. If I wanted to move barns or trainers, that was my decision," Hannah told EQ Living.
Tom Selleck's daughter breeds show horses
In 2010, Hannah Selleck turned her passion for horse riding and breeding into a business. After European breeders approached the Selleck family to buy one of their retired horses, they realized the value of breeding horses on their own. As Tom Selleck's daughter explained to Sidelines, "We thought that if she was that valuable as a broodmare, why don't we breed her ourselves?" Hannah said. She then decided to start Descanso Farm alongside her parents. At the farm, Hannah focuses on raising, breeding, and training prize horses.
"It is a very expensive sport, so that is why my dad encouraged and invested in this breeding operation. They have been very supportive," Hannah said of her parents. "The prices of horses have become astronomical. So that's why it's so much more rewarding to bring a horse along on your own," she told The Hollywood Reporter. The horses bred at the farm have competed in and won multiple championships.
When it comes to the critics who say she could run the expensive operation on her own, Hannah is not bothered. She points out that although her parents have invested money, she is the one who cares for the horses and performs at competitions. "People like to [criticize] and say that you're able to buy expensive horses and all of that, but when it comes down to it, it's just you in the ring who has to perform and nobody can do that for you."
Hannah Selleck attended a private college
Hannah Selleck received a hands-on education on her family's ranch and at the nearby riding school. However, she went on to get a traditional education as well. It is no surprise that higher education often comes with a higher price tag.
A private college education is typically out of reach for many people without wealthy parents or a full scholarship, but Tom Selleck's daughter was able to attend Loyola Marymount College after she graduated high school. At Loyola, the average tuition and fees for 2011, the year she graduated, were $36,404, a high amount for that time period. While that may be nothing compared to the cost of horses, it is still a significant expense.
Hannah initially pursued a career in public relations before deciding to work with horses full time. "My parents were generous enough to support the riding and keep my good horses while I was in school, but the idea was that I was going to school to prepare for a career that could then support my riding," she explained in her interview with EQ Living.
In 2021, Hannah went back to school and studied at the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. Master of Business degrees do not come cheap, but Hannah's MBA is an expense that is sure to pay off in regard to her farm and horse breeding business.
She is a part-time model
Hannah Selleck is often photographed at horse riding competitions and exclusive events as well as on red carpets. Therefore, it makes sense that modeling seems to come naturally to her. On her Instagram page, the horse farm owner and competitor shares occasional professional photographs of herself showing off both non-riding-related items and items specific to equestrians.
Tom Selleck's daughter has partnered with a number of different brands whose clothes and shoes she models. Hannah has posed for smaller high-end equestrian brands and major sportswear brands alike, including Adidas activewear. Another company Hannah modeled for on her Instagram page is Eques Pante. She posed like a natural in a pair of performance riding shorts.
Hannah also modeled a pair of Parlanti riding boots and showed off looks from the athletic equestrian wear brand, Cavalleria Toscana.The tall leather riding boots she appears to own retail for over $1,000 on their site.
Hannah Selleck wears expensive accessories
Who says horse girls can't be stylish? As a part-time model, Hannah Selleck naturally models many expensive accessories, like her Parlanti riding boots. Yet shoes are not the only pricey accessory she owns. Tom Selleck's daughter modeled a chic Longines watch, a brand she regularly promotes on Instagram. According to the Longines website, their watches retail for up to $25,000, an unfathomable amount for an accessory to most people.
Hannah also owns a $1,000 Hermes belt. While not as expensive as the watch, the brand's signature black leather belt, which features a gold H logo in the front, is still quite an investment, especially considering Hannah also owns the Hermes belt in brown and wears it riding.
In another picture Hannah shared to her Instagram, her neck was draped in diamonds. She wore a stunning, two-strand multiple-carat diamond necklace from Lugano Diamonds. Anyone looking for a similar item on the brand's site has to inquire about the price because it is not listed — typically a sign that it costs more than the average person could ever afford.
Her clothing comes with a high price tag
Like the accessories she dons for both horse riding, events, and everyday life, Hannah Selleck's clothing also comes with a high price tag. She wears clothes from retailers like Alvin Valley, a fashion clothing brand whose jeans often cost almost $500. Even her everyday comfortable clothes cost a pretty penny.
Tom Selleck's daughter owns a simple Ralph Lauren sweater that cost almost $400. She has shared pictures wearing comfortable patriotic sweaters as well as glamorous dresses. Celebrities like Katie Holmes, who appeared in ad campaigns for the luxury fashion brand, and Gwyneth Paltrow have sported looks from the designer. From sweaters to gowns, Hannah stays stylish. She showed off a picture of herself wearing a cutout Cult Gaia dress from the brand's resort collection. Similar long-sleeve dresses from the high-end brand retail for almost $900.
Even when it comes to swimsuits, Hannah's outfit choices are certainly not inexpensive ones. She posed in a one piece Tropic of Cancer bathing suit. Similar swimwear designs from the eco-lifestyle brand sell for $200 on its site. The part-time model has also worn unique dress designs from Badgley Mischka. Hannah was professionally styled in a floor length gown and fringe jacket. Other sleeveless gowns from the high-end fashion brand sell for almost $700.
Hannah Selleck travels to expensive destinations
Hannah Selleck is no stranger to luxury, from her fashion choices to her travel destinations. She has lived in and visited some of the most expensive cities in the world. She typically splits most of her time between California, New York City, and her horse farm in Wellington, Florida.
Tom Selleck's daughter regularly visits popular vacation destination spots like Miami and Palm Beach, Florida, for work and play. She does not just stay stateside; Hannah jet-sets across the globe to participate in horse jumping and riding competitions around the world. She posts on Instagram about her extensive travels to international cities as well, such as Abu Dhabi, where she competed for the U.S. Jumping Team as part of the Longines League of Nations.
During part of her European tour, Hannah visited Madrid. She stayed at the Madrid Edition luxury hotel where she was treated like a prestigious guest. During her time in the Spanish metropolis, Hannah made time to take in all the city has to offer outside of the stables, including a soccer game. She had the exclusive opportunity to watch the Real Madrid game up close and posed for a picture front and center with friends on the sidelines. Hannah is afforded views and opportunities that most people will never experience.
She worked with an Olympic gold medalist
Hannah Selleck has met countless celebrities and sports stars, including an Olympic gold medalist. Olympic athlete Will Simpson helped Tom Selleck's daughter with her horses, and he even rides some of the horses she has bred at Descanso Farm.
The Olympic athlete praised Hannah in her interview with Sidelines. "[Hannah] doesn't want to do a mediocre job; she wants to do a great job," Simpson said. "She's determined and she's going to make things happen," he continued.
Simpson sang Hannah's praises and shared his admiration for her dedication to horses, both racing and breeding. "She's done a great job at breeding mares that were successful in the show ring. A lot of the Europeans say we can't make horses over here due to the cost and the way we're at the shows five or six days a week," the athlete stated. "It's really positive when a top rider like Hannah gets involved with young horses from the ground up. It's a real asset for our country's system."
Hannah agreed, saying, "We want to show that we can produce the horses in the States, having them on the ground as foals and bringing them up through the young horse classes." Not many people can say they have worked alongside an Olympic competitor, let alone a star athlete who won a gold medal in their sport. Simpson offers support, horse care expertise, and compliments Hannah's award-winning riding skills.
The equestrian attended an exclusive Hermès event
Hannah Selleck shows off more than just expensive clothes, shoes, and accessories. It is not just herself whom she drapes in designer items, but she previews designer items for her horses as well. In 2023, Tom Selleck's daughter got an inside look at the luxury brand Hermès' equestrian collection.
The well-known brand designed the Selle Faubourg Saddle and invited equestrians and celebrities alike to celebrate the launch of their newest leather saddle, the Selle Rouge. The celebratory event took place at the Deslauriers Farm in Water Mill, New York, during the Hampton Classic. Among the attendees at the event were some riders who just got off the field as well as celebrities and designers like Rebecca Minkoff, Brooke Shields, and Katie Couric.
Hannah posted a video showing how the handmade leather saddles are carefully constructed. Because of Hannah's status as a socialite and award-winning equestrian, she was able to mingle with celebrities at the exclusive event and glimpse how the show jumping saddles are made.