The Lavish Life Of Tom Selleck's Daughter, Hannah Selleck

In 2010, Hannah Selleck turned her passion for horse riding and breeding into a business. After European breeders approached the Selleck family to buy one of their retired horses, they realized the value of breeding horses on their own. As Tom Selleck's daughter explained to Sidelines, "We thought that if she was that valuable as a broodmare, why don't we breed her ourselves?" Hannah said. She then decided to start Descanso Farm alongside her parents. At the farm, Hannah focuses on raising, breeding, and training prize horses.

Advertisement

"It is a very expensive sport, so that is why my dad encouraged and invested in this breeding operation. They have been very supportive," Hannah said of her parents. "The prices of horses have become astronomical. So that's why it's so much more rewarding to bring a horse along on your own," she told The Hollywood Reporter. The horses bred at the farm have competed in and won multiple championships.

When it comes to the critics who say she could run the expensive operation on her own, Hannah is not bothered. She points out that although her parents have invested money, she is the one who cares for the horses and performs at competitions. "People like to [criticize] and say that you're able to buy expensive horses and all of that, but when it comes down to it, it's just you in the ring who has to perform and nobody can do that for you."

Advertisement