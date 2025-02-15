Tragic Details About The Mahomes Family

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes's relationship has been filled with sweet moments ever since they met in high school in 2012. In 2020, Patrick proposed to Brittany with an engagement ring that cost a pretty penny, and the following year, they welcomed their first child together before officially tying the knot in 2022. They welcomed their second child that same year and announced they were pregnant with their third child in July 2024. It's no secret that these two have been through a lot together, both good and bad. But just as they likely didn't predict Patrick's stunning transformation to NFL stardom when they got together, they couldn't foresee all the tragic moments they'd face off the field, either.

Advertisement

Take the case of Brittany's stepfather, Paul Massey, who collapsed outside the stadium ahead of a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals game in 2018. He later passed away in the hospital. "He was a great man and he was a great stepdad for Brittany," Patrick told Yahoo Sports after the game, calling the incident "shocking." Unfortunately, that was just one of many tragedies Patrick and Brittany have had to endure.