Tragic Details About The Mahomes Family
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes's relationship has been filled with sweet moments ever since they met in high school in 2012. In 2020, Patrick proposed to Brittany with an engagement ring that cost a pretty penny, and the following year, they welcomed their first child together before officially tying the knot in 2022. They welcomed their second child that same year and announced they were pregnant with their third child in July 2024. It's no secret that these two have been through a lot together, both good and bad. But just as they likely didn't predict Patrick's stunning transformation to NFL stardom when they got together, they couldn't foresee all the tragic moments they'd face off the field, either.
Take the case of Brittany's stepfather, Paul Massey, who collapsed outside the stadium ahead of a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals game in 2018. He later passed away in the hospital. "He was a great man and he was a great stepdad for Brittany," Patrick told Yahoo Sports after the game, calling the incident "shocking." Unfortunately, that was just one of many tragedies Patrick and Brittany have had to endure.
Brittany Mahomes has been cyberbullied before
Even before Brittany Mahomes's Donald Trump scandal, she's had many controversial moments, often facing backlash and hate online. In 2022, she was under fire after celebrating a Kansas City Chief's win by popping open a bottle of champagne in the VIP suite and spraying it on the crowd below. "Are you actually dumping alcohol on complete strangers?" one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a video of the act. Another said: "You are the only reason I want the Chiefs to fail." This hate prompted Brittany to tweet, "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week."
Fortunately, Brittany decided to take this difficult moment and turn it into a positive one for others. She started selling "Team Brittany" t-shirts for her fans, with proceeds going to Red Card KC, a local anti-bullying charity. "I do receive a lot of hate on a daily basis on social media and I know so so so many other people do as well," Brittany said at the time in her Instagram Stories. "That's why I'm just proud to partner with this company and get behind this cause and hopefully push everything into the right direction and start spreading some more positivity on all of these platforms." Brittany also noted that she would match the donation to Red Card KC.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' son had to go to the emergency room for an allergic reaction
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes had a terrifying health scare with their son Bronze as a baby that prompted him to be rushed to the emergency room in August 2023. In an October 2024 joint Instagram video promoting the importance of food allergy awareness, Brittany touched more on the incident, which she referred to as "probably one of the scariest moments of my life." At the time, she explained that she was introducing Bronze to common allergens, and gave him a little packet of nut powder. "He took his bottle and then within 30 or so minutes he became very irritable, very fussy," she said, before taking his diaper off and discovering he had "hives and welts everywhere." Fortunately, they were able to quickly get relief for him at the hospital. "I remember how scared I was and how serious it felt," Patrick recalled in the video, noting that it "became a serious thing that I needed to really pay attention to."
While their daughter Sterling's allergies never warranted an emergency room visit, her allergies also caused the couple stress. "She was vomiting; she was sneezing; she had red, itchy eyes," Brittany recounted to Parents in February 2024, noting that her allergies flared up after they gave her baby formula.
Patrick Mahomes' family members seem to add unwanted stress to his life
Patrick Mahomes isn't one to raise controversy. In fact, he seemingly tries to maintain a neutral image by declining to discuss politics and keeping the conversation focused on football. However, his family members don't seem to follow suit, which, in turn, is a reflection of him. Patrick's brother, Jackson Mahomes, has been involved in several controversial moments that we can't forget about, including his since-dropped legal charges from 2023, which included one count of misdemeanor battery and three counts of aggravated sexual battery. Following the incident, Patrick said at a press conference: "It's kind of a personal thing that I'm going to keep to myself," adding, "At the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time," he said. "So [I] just kind of keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I'm in the building."
Patrick's mother, Randi Mahomes, is also a polarizing figure for endorsing Donald Trump. Beyond public scrutiny, Randi has faced alarming situations that seemingly added stress to Patrick's life. During an appearance on the podcast "Got It From My Momma," Randi said she received death threats because of his fame. "Strange men would stop and pull up to the house slow or take pictures or they would stop and get out," she said.
Brittany Mahomes was attacked by an unhoused man in Kansas City
The scary moments never seem to end for the Mahomes crew. Brittany Mahomes previously had a horrifying encounter with an unhoused man in November 2020 while driving around in Kansas City. In a video filmed after the incident, she explained that while at a red light, a man came over to her car. "He kept coming ... and kept coming ... and so finally he was saying something and I was like 'No thank you,' Brittany said in the video (via TMZ). "So, I was like rolling all the windows up and right as I rolled 'em all up he starts beating on my car, beating on my windows right at my dogs and the dogs going ballistic."
To protect herself, Brittany had to think fast, which meant running the red light. "I didn't even look to see if anyone was coming or anything but you know what, I made it home and that was scary." For Patrick and Brittany, it can be scary to know they live and are raising kids in an area that in 2022 had a crime rate over 2.7 times higher than the U.S. average, per City Data.
A man threatened to shoot Patrick Mahomes
As a professional athlete, you're likely to encounter folks who don't like your team, but things get scary when your life is endangered. Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce faced a potential threat at a Morgan Wallen concert in August 2024. Per The New York Post, a man named Aaron Brown made some alarming comments on X (formerly Twitter) before the concert about Mahomes, Kelce, and seemingly Mahomes' wife Brittany. He wrote: "Mr. [redacted] at Arrowhead with the wife. If he brings out [redacted] or [redacted] I'll take the f****** shot. F*** em!"
Fortunately, the cops were able to get ahead of the situation and contact Brown beforehand, who told them which section he was sitting in. "It was a stupid, stupid, stupid mistake," Brown told police, per a police report cited by the Daily Mail. However, that doesn't mean Patrick and Kelce are safe. In October 2024, their homes were both burglarized. "Obviously, it's frustrating, it's disappointing," Mahomes told FOX4 the following month, adding, "It's something you don't want to happen to anybody but obviously yourself."