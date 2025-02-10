Travis Kelce's Super Bowl 2025 Hair Gets Roasted For A Reason Trump Could Only Dream Of

Travis Kelce is not having a great February thus far. Besides the Kansas City Chiefs brutally losing Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles, the star tight end had to endure some pretty ruthless trolling online surrounding the proposal gossip about him and famous girlfriend Taylor Swift that spread like wildfire. If Kelce did actually plan to propose after the game, that goal was smashed when his team lost by a whopping 18 points. Who wants to ask someone to marry them after getting royally beaten in front of millions of people? To add insult to injury, Kelce made The List's worst-dressed stars at the 2025 Super Bowl roundup, looking like a total nightmare dressed like a daydream.

Now, Kelce is being made fun of for another reason: his hair. While the NFL star turned actor's luscious, flowing brunette locks looked great out there on the field, that was part of the problem. They looked too good. Certain people felt like Kelce suddenly had more hair than he normally had — and that it was thanks to cheaper prices for hair procedures in Turkey. The hot takes on X, formerly known as Twitter, were hilarious.

"Travis Kelce flew Turkish Hairlines round trip & came back with a Count Dracula widow's peak. Bro's hairline got more plugs than a Taylor Swift concert," one person wrote. "Travis was really in turkey instead of practice like ohhhhh you suck," quipped another. But others felt like Kelce just had really good genes, thanks to dad Ed Kelce. Either way, Swift's nemesis Donald Trump was likely seething over all the backhanded compliments.

