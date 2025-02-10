Travis Kelce's Super Bowl 2025 Hair Gets Roasted For A Reason Trump Could Only Dream Of
Travis Kelce is not having a great February thus far. Besides the Kansas City Chiefs brutally losing Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles, the star tight end had to endure some pretty ruthless trolling online surrounding the proposal gossip about him and famous girlfriend Taylor Swift that spread like wildfire. If Kelce did actually plan to propose after the game, that goal was smashed when his team lost by a whopping 18 points. Who wants to ask someone to marry them after getting royally beaten in front of millions of people? To add insult to injury, Kelce made The List's worst-dressed stars at the 2025 Super Bowl roundup, looking like a total nightmare dressed like a daydream.
Now, Kelce is being made fun of for another reason: his hair. While the NFL star turned actor's luscious, flowing brunette locks looked great out there on the field, that was part of the problem. They looked too good. Certain people felt like Kelce suddenly had more hair than he normally had — and that it was thanks to cheaper prices for hair procedures in Turkey. The hot takes on X, formerly known as Twitter, were hilarious.
"Travis Kelce flew Turkish Hairlines round trip & came back with a Count Dracula widow's peak. Bro's hairline got more plugs than a Taylor Swift concert," one person wrote. "Travis was really in turkey instead of practice like ohhhhh you suck," quipped another. But others felt like Kelce just had really good genes, thanks to dad Ed Kelce. Either way, Swift's nemesis Donald Trump was likely seething over all the backhanded compliments.
Donald Trump has the complete opposite problem when it comes to hair
Of course, getting roasted because you have so much hair is something President Donald Trump can only dream of — his complete hair transformation really highlights just how much his locks have thinned over the years. Trump has had hair insecurities for years, and the president was spotted rocking a pretty disastrous 'do at the 2025 Super Bowl. In the photo, which went viral on X, Trump's bald spot was on full display while he was saluting during the National Anthem. Kelce may have 99 problems, but lack of hair isn't one.
What do you notice in this picture of Trump at the Super Bowl? pic.twitter.com/g3Wxk3vScf
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 10, 2025
One person who was probably thrilled about that pic making the rounds online was the A-list celeb who got more boos than Trump at Super Bowl 2025, aka Taylor Swift. The super awkward moment was made even worse when Trump poured salt on Swift's wounds with a mocking Truth Social post: "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!" The pop star may have been booed, but at least Swift still has great hair, just like her boyfriend.