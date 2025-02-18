A Look Back At The Time Rapper 50 Cent Put Lauren Boebert On Blast For Her Theater Scandal
Rapper 50 Cent is full of surprises. He's obsessed with Helen Mirren, he's friends with Meryl Streep, and he was offered a bunch of money from President Donald Trump for a rally performance. But perhaps one of the biggest shockers was when he posed for a photo with controversial politician Lauren Boebert in June 2024.
"Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good," he captioned the snapshot on X, formerly known as Twitter. 50 Cent, who owns Sire Spirits, a luxury beverage corporation, was on Capitol Hill to discuss Black representation in the alcohol business. While there, Boebert asked for a photo, posting it to Instagram and referencing his song, "21 Questions," in the caption: "I'd still love you if you flipped burgers at Burger King [50 Cent], I used to do that myself! Thanks for the photo, great to meet you!"
After the photo made waves online, 50 Cent tweeted, "Wait, wait, guys i took pictures with everyone and all you seem to care about is Lauren. What did she do in a dark theater that hasn't been done, my God! Hey I don't have chlamydia by the way. LOL." The rapper was referencing Boebert's 2023 date with Quinn Gallagher. The duo saw "Beetlejuice: The Musical" in Colorado, but basically did everything but watch the show. NBC News reported they were loudly singing along with the music, vaping, and disturbing everyone before getting kicked out. Moreover, Newsweek said they allegedly groped each other during the show.
Other celebs have also commented on Lauren Boebert's scandal
Lauren Boebert definitely needed ice for that burn. We're guessing the Grammy winner saw, or at least heard about, the video TMZ released of Boebert and Quinn Gallagher getting way too frisky with each other in a public setting. Elected representatives should hold themselves to higher standards, and Boebert admitted her actions didn't reflect her values, apologizing in a statement (via Newsweek).
Of course, 50 Cent isn't the first celebrity to call her out for her actions at the "Beetlejuice" musical. Plenty of other famous people have put her on blast, including Mark Hamill and Howard Stern. The "Star Wars" alumnus retweeted Democrat Trisha Calverese, who was running against Boebert for Colorado's 4th Congressional District (but later lost), and said, "Looking forward to the formidable [Trisha Calverese] debating the woman who still hasn't seen Act II of Beetlejuice: The Musical. C'mon Colorado, vote for competence over clownishness!"
During an episode of SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show," Stern responded to a fan's call-in question about Boebert's awkward situation with a harsh answer. "Lauren Boebert is a disgrace to this country! Forget the politics. She's in a t*tty dress. She's with some dude. Looks like she's obviously vaping, but also looks like she might be grabbing his penis during 'Beetlejuice,'" he said (via Mediaite).