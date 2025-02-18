A Look Back At The Time Rapper 50 Cent Put Lauren Boebert On Blast For Her Theater Scandal

Rapper 50 Cent is full of surprises. He's obsessed with Helen Mirren, he's friends with Meryl Streep, and he was offered a bunch of money from President Donald Trump for a rally performance. But perhaps one of the biggest shockers was when he posed for a photo with controversial politician Lauren Boebert in June 2024.

"Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good," he captioned the snapshot on X, formerly known as Twitter. 50 Cent, who owns Sire Spirits, a luxury beverage corporation, was on Capitol Hill to discuss Black representation in the alcohol business. While there, Boebert asked for a photo, posting it to Instagram and referencing his song, "21 Questions," in the caption: "I'd still love you if you flipped burgers at Burger King [50 Cent], I used to do that myself! Thanks for the photo, great to meet you!"

After the photo made waves online, 50 Cent tweeted, "Wait, wait, guys i took pictures with everyone and all you seem to care about is Lauren. What did she do in a dark theater that hasn't been done, my God! Hey I don't have chlamydia by the way. LOL." The rapper was referencing Boebert's 2023 date with Quinn Gallagher. The duo saw "Beetlejuice: The Musical" in Colorado, but basically did everything but watch the show. NBC News reported they were loudly singing along with the music, vaping, and disturbing everyone before getting kicked out. Moreover, Newsweek said they allegedly groped each other during the show.

