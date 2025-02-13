Ivanka Trump's Photo Dumps Suddenly Feature A Whole Lot Of Donald Post-Inauguration

Ivanka Trump has made it clear that she won't be joining her dad's new administration. After four bumpy years as a senior personal advisor to President Donald Trump, the first daughter quit politics for good to focus on raising her three children with husband Jared Kushner instead. And up until recently, she has done exactly that. Ivanka's social media after Joe Biden took office was devoted mainly to pics of vacations, birthdays, and fashion selfies. The businesswoman also kept quiet during her father's 2024 campaign, even as other family members attended rallies, gave interviews, and flooded their Instagram accounts with ultra-MAGA messages and memes mocking Biden and Kamala Harris.

Since his reelection, Ivanka has done a complete 180; her social media is suddenly filled with tributes to her presidential Pop. On X, formerly known as Twitter, she proudly documented her December 2024 appearance at the New York Stock Exchange, which celebrated both Donald's invite to ring the famous bell and his designation as TIME's Person of the Year. She also posted photos from his inauguration, the balls that followed, and a certain football game. True, Donald accidentally exposed Ivanka's hair extension fail to millions at Super Bowl 2025, but then again, Trump's own nightmares came true at the Big Game thanks to his disaster 'do, which couldn't quite cover a substantial bald patch.

Ivanka has also offered more public praise for her dad in recent weeks than she has in years. For instance, she described him and controversial podcast host Joe Rogan as "legends" on Instagram. And, on her father's second inauguration, Ivanka reflected, "I'm proud of his determination, resilience and commitment to our country." The first daughter even reminisced on X about the "special moments with my father" at his 2016 inauguration.