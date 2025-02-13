Ivanka Trump's Photo Dumps Suddenly Feature A Whole Lot Of Donald Post-Inauguration
Ivanka Trump has made it clear that she won't be joining her dad's new administration. After four bumpy years as a senior personal advisor to President Donald Trump, the first daughter quit politics for good to focus on raising her three children with husband Jared Kushner instead. And up until recently, she has done exactly that. Ivanka's social media after Joe Biden took office was devoted mainly to pics of vacations, birthdays, and fashion selfies. The businesswoman also kept quiet during her father's 2024 campaign, even as other family members attended rallies, gave interviews, and flooded their Instagram accounts with ultra-MAGA messages and memes mocking Biden and Kamala Harris.
Since his reelection, Ivanka has done a complete 180; her social media is suddenly filled with tributes to her presidential Pop. On X, formerly known as Twitter, she proudly documented her December 2024 appearance at the New York Stock Exchange, which celebrated both Donald's invite to ring the famous bell and his designation as TIME's Person of the Year. She also posted photos from his inauguration, the balls that followed, and a certain football game. True, Donald accidentally exposed Ivanka's hair extension fail to millions at Super Bowl 2025, but then again, Trump's own nightmares came true at the Big Game thanks to his disaster 'do, which couldn't quite cover a substantial bald patch.
Ivanka has also offered more public praise for her dad in recent weeks than she has in years. For instance, she described him and controversial podcast host Joe Rogan as "legends" on Instagram. And, on her father's second inauguration, Ivanka reflected, "I'm proud of his determination, resilience and commitment to our country." The first daughter even reminisced on X about the "special moments with my father" at his 2016 inauguration.
Ivanka's message: I'm Team Trump, too
Ivanka Trump's post-White House life has been largely spent rebranding herself as the more "caring" family member. While Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump sounded off on the dismal state of America and pointed fingers at Joe Biden, their sister was sharing photos of herself volunteering at food banks. While dad Donald Trump was calling his detractors "crazy," "sleepy," "crooked," "lying," and other epithets, his eldest daughter was quoting messages of peace and dabbling in creative writing (Ivanka seems to be in her Tortured Poets Era, having penned some rather reflective verses recently).
Why, then, is her social media looking more like a MAGA scrapbook these days? The first daughter appears to be thumbing her nose at everyone who suspects there's some kind of rift between Ivanka and her famous father. It's one of the persistent rumors about Ivanka that are hard to ignore. By posting happy family pics (including a funny photobomb from younger bro Barron Trump) and showing the close relationship between Donald and Ivanka's son Theodore, she's out to prove she's no black sheep, communicating, "I may not be in the White House, but that doesn't mean I'm in the doghouse."
📷 1: How it started ... heading to the Super Bowl with grandpa
📷 2: Theo asleep in The Beast !
He left it all on the field ! 🏈❤️ pic.twitter.com/wa290OFt5J
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 11, 2025
Ivanka may be trying to reassure the president too. Donald values loyalty above all else and rewards those who show it (*cough* Elon Musk *cough cough*), while he's less charitable to dissenters. Since Ivanka hasn't been as vocal with her support as other Trump insiders — like Kimberly Guilfoyle, who continues to cheerlead despite her split from Don Jr. — this could be a welcome-back gift to her dad. The first daughter will probably return to her selfies and surfing videos before long, but she's at least trying to be a team player for now.