Inside The Relationship Between Queen Mary Of Denmark And Margrethe II
From Queen Camilla to Meghan Markle, women without a direct link to the monarchy haven't exactly had an easy time when pursuing royal romances; however, Australian marketing exec Mary Elizabeth Donaldson had a completely different experience when she met and fell in love with then-Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark.
The pair first crossed paths while attending the Sydney Olympics in 2000 and Mary had no idea who Frederik was. After being promptly informed about his lineage by a friend, she wasn't fazed — and neither was the future King of Denmark. They began a long-distance relationship, and in 2022, Mary decided to move to Copenhagen. She began learning the local language and agreed to join the Lutheran Church. Her commitment didn't go unnoticed. From the start, Mary was embraced by Queen Margrethe II, who gave the couple her consent to marry during an official State Council meeting in September 2003.
Since then, Queen Mary Of Denmark has undergone a stunning transformation. From commoner to royal, she's risen to the occasion like a pro — but she didn't do it alone. While adapting to her new lavish life and all the duties that come with it, she's received plenty of support from her mother-in-law. Here's your look inside the sweet relationship between Queen Mary of Denmark and Margrethe II.
Margrethe II has publicly praised her daughter-in-law's character
After four years of courtship, then-Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary said "I do" at Copenhagen Cathedral in May 2004. It was a lavish affair, which culminated with a banquet at Fredensborg Palace and a touching speech from Queen Margrethe II, which showed just how much she loved and respected her new daughter-in-law.
First speaking in Danish, Margrethe welcomed Mary to the family and underscored the fact that not only did she approve of the union, but so did the entire nation. "With warmth and dignity you have met us, your new family, and all your new countrymen," she praised. The queen then switched to English to speak directly to Mary's father and assure him that, despite being far away from her native Australia, she would never lack love nor support.
Margrethe then continued to heap accolades on the blushing bride, telling attendees that she was certain Mary would rise to any challenge that came her way as a newly minted royal. "She has great inner strength and she exudes a calm warmth that inspires confidence," Margrethe enthused (via Hola! magazine). "She has shown the courage to place her future life in Denmark, may we always be worthy of her trust."
Margrethe shared a similar sentiment in a 2018 documentary about her son during which she praised her daughter-in-law's strength. Asked what she remembers most about Frederik's wedding day, she mused, "[Mary] wasn't scared. I was so proud of her" (via Sky News).
Margrethe II once called Queen Mary 'a credit to Denmark'
Nearly 15 years after the royal wedding, Queen Margrethe II was still singing her daughter-in-law's praises. In fact, it seems that time only helped to strengthen their obvious bond. In May 2018, while celebrating then-Crown Prince Frederik's 50th birthday with a royal banquet at Christiansborg Palace, Margrethe praised her son, but also dedicated a large portion of her speech to Mary.
While not going into details, Margrethe conceded, "To be a crown prince is not at all easy for a very young and searching person." With that, she was undoubtedly alluding to what the New York Post once dubbed a "wild playboy youth." Indeed, when Frederik was in his 20s, he often landed in the tabloids, as he liked nothing more than dating models (sometimes simultaneously) and wild parties.
However, that all changed in 2000. "When you found Mary, a new period of life began," the queen praised, underscoring how Mary made him a better man – and future monarch. "The two of you make Denmark bigger, and you are a credit to Denmark," she continued. "You make me so happy!"
Queen Mary showed unwavering support for Margrethe's royal decisions
Months before King Charles announced plans to slim down the monarchy, then-Queen Margrethe II was already doing the same in Denmark. In September 2022, she took the country (and her family) by surprise, as she revealed that the four children of her younger son, Prince Joachim, would lose their royal titles as of January 2023. Unsurprisingly, the decision made headlines and caused major tensions within the royal family. When speaking with the press, Joaquim alleged that he'd received less than a week's notice, explaining he was totally blindsided and hurt. "We are all very sad about it," he shared (via The Local Denmark). "It is never fun to see your children being harmed in this way."
One person who did have Margrethe's back, though, was the then-Princess Mary. When asked by the media what she thought of the matter, she immediately took her mother-in-law's side. "Change can be difficult and can really hurt, but this does not mean that the decision is not the right one," Mary said (via Hello! magazine). As a mom of four, she was quick to add that, should it be necessary, she would consider her own kids' titles. Speaking of her eldest son, she posited, "Today we do not know what the royal house will look like in Christian's time, or when Christian's time begins to approach."
They've shared some sweet viral moments
Queen Mary and Queen Margrethe II have openly praised and supported one another, but even without words, their strong connection can be glimpsed through their actions. In October 2022, for example, then-Princess Mary stood united with her mother-in-law as they attended the opening of the Danish Parliament shortly after Queen Margrethe II's announcement that she was slimming the monarchy. The pair sat in the balcony at Folketing Hall inside Christiansborg Palace with then-Crown Prince between them and were caught looking past Frederik and sharing a knowing, powerful look with one another (via Daily Mail).
An even sweeter moment was caught on camera in 2023, again at the opening of parliament, but this time outside. As Margrethe arrived, she greeted Mary and attempted to kiss her on the cheek, but Mary's large hat prevented it. Instead, Margrethe kissed her palm, then placed it on her daughter-in-law's cheek. Making the touching moment all the more noteworthy was the fact that they both had their guard down and laughed genuinely and unabashedly at the unusual situation.
Queen Mary supports Margrethe's artistic endeavors
In addition to her royal duties, Queen Margrethe II has shown an unwavering commitment to another endeavor: the arts. According to the Danish monarchy's official website, she loves découpage — cutting up magazines and catalogs and using them to decorate everything from trays to furniture. She's so passionate about this hobby, in fact, that she doesn't just do it for her own personal enjoyment. In 2023, for example, Margrethe created 70 pieces of découpage art, as well as several costumes, for a Danish Netflix film titled "Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction."
When Margrethe attended the premiere for the project, then-Crown Princess Mary was right by her side, proudly supporting her mother-in-law. The pair were also snapped walking side by side as they admired Margrathe's work, which was on display for all to see.
Jump to 2024 and Margrethe again showed off her creative side as she helped with costume and set design for a new incarnation of "The Nutcracker." As she took to the stage for a bow at the end of the performance, Queen Mary was cheering her on from the audience, leading the crowd in delivering a standing ovation.
Margrethe II shares her most prized jewels with Queen Mary
While many royal jewels belong to the Crown and are meant to be shared by various generations, Queen Margrethe II has made sure that her daughter-in-law also has an impressive private collection. Indeed, she's showered her with some seriously lavish pieces, like her own mother's pearl and gold bangle, which was an engagement gift in 2003. Then, in 2004, she and husband Prince Henrik gifted Mary with the diamond tiara she wore at her wedding. And in 2005, Margrethe celebrated the birth of her first grandchild, Prince Christian, by giving Mary her own beloved Connaught sapphire brooch.
However, these treasured gifts don't just mark major milestones. In 2022, for example, Mary received one of Margrethe's favorite pieces — a matching brooch and earring set made of diamonds and turquoise — as a present with no huge occasion attached to it.
What's more, since becoming queen in January 2024, Mary now also has access to the entire royal Danish jewelry collection. As Tatler reported in January 2025, that includes one of Margrethe's all-time favorite pieces: a diamond brooch she's worn to some of her biggest royal engagements, including Queen Elizabeth's golden wedding anniversary. The sparkly masterpiece is yet another bond they can now share.
Queen Mary was there for her mother-in-law – and the country – after a tragic accident
Queen Margrethe II has suffered various health issues over the years, but one of her biggest scares came in September 2024. That month, she had a nasty fall while at Fredensborg Castle, fracturing her left hand and injuring the vertebrae in her neck (via Tatler). Margrethe was taken to hospital where she received a neck brace and a plaster cast. She was soon discharged to recover at home, but just at that time, King Frederik was traveling overseas. That meant that the duty to reign over the country fell to Queen Mary, then a princess, and she embraced it without hesitation. As Tatler reported, she rose to the challenge, acting as Denmark's regent for three days.
However, Mary didn't just show her support for Margrethe by taking on royal duties. The week after Margrethe's discharge from hospital, Mary offered an update on her mother-in-law, saying she was doing well and that they had spent plenty of time together. "I had the opportunity to visit her a few times since she came home," Mary said, per Daily Mail. "She's super cool and keeps her spirit high."
Did Margrethe II make the ultimate sacrifice to save Mary's marriage?
British royal scandals have always garnered the world's attention, but other monarchies are not immune to drama. In November 2023, then-Crown Prince Frederik became the focus of local tabloids as speculation mounted that he was having an affair with Mexican socialite Geneveva Casanova. Just weeks later, Queen Margrethe II took her country by surprise, as she announced her decision to abdicate in a televised New Year's address. Explaining her reasoning, Margrethe told viewers it all began with the major back surgery she underwent the previous February. "Inevitably, the operation gave cause to thoughts about the future — whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation," she said.
While it may have been so, not everyone was buying it. Royal commentator Phil Dampier told The Telegraph that the real reason Margrethe chose to step down from the throne was likely to help save her son's marriage. "It's possible that the Queen took this action because she would have been terrified of the marriage breaking up and the royal family losing Mary," he speculated. "The Queen may be thinking that they will patch up their differences."