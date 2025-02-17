Inside The Relationship Between Queen Mary Of Denmark And Margrethe II

From Queen Camilla to Meghan Markle, women without a direct link to the monarchy haven't exactly had an easy time when pursuing royal romances; however, Australian marketing exec Mary Elizabeth Donaldson had a completely different experience when she met and fell in love with then-Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark.

The pair first crossed paths while attending the Sydney Olympics in 2000 and Mary had no idea who Frederik was. After being promptly informed about his lineage by a friend, she wasn't fazed — and neither was the future King of Denmark. They began a long-distance relationship, and in 2022, Mary decided to move to Copenhagen. She began learning the local language and agreed to join the Lutheran Church. Her commitment didn't go unnoticed. From the start, Mary was embraced by Queen Margrethe II, who gave the couple her consent to marry during an official State Council meeting in September 2003.

Since then, Queen Mary Of Denmark has undergone a stunning transformation. From commoner to royal, she's risen to the occasion like a pro — but she didn't do it alone. While adapting to her new lavish life and all the duties that come with it, she's received plenty of support from her mother-in-law. Here's your look inside the sweet relationship between Queen Mary of Denmark and Margrethe II.

