Christina Haack Packs On PDA With New Man In Latest Post Flaunting Lavish Life
Christina Haack's 2025 is looking pretty romantic, so far. The "Flip Off" star is loud and proud about her new relationship with boyfriend Christopher Larocca. In a post on Instagram, rounding up the highlights of the first months of the new year, Haack included a photo of herself and Larocca smooching in front of Paris' Eiffel Tower. "Champagne in France, The Flip Off premiere, blended family thriving, amazing trips from coast to coast, positive vibes only ... life is good," she wrote.
The romantic moment was captured in a blurry photo of the pair embracing as the romantic monument's golden lights glowed in the background. "I'm glad you found love again Be cautious, go slow! Best wishes!" someone commented on the post. Many of her followers warned her not to rush into marriage too soon after her divorce from Josh Hall — her third, altogether. While Haack admitted that not all of her divorces taught her a lesson, the one from Hall did — a sign that we won't be hearing wedding bells anytime soon. However, the HGTV star is very willing to share her love for Larocca on social media.
Christina Haack goes IG official with Christopher Larocca
Her Paris photos aren't the only example of her lavish romance with Christopher Larocca. Christina Haack posted a hard launch of her new beau on Instagram earlier this month, featuring a champagne-filled private jet ride with Larocca and a few of her friends. "Some plane flights must be hard posted," Haack captioned the post — she even tagged Larocca. However, the social media sell might've backfired because Haack turned off the comments to that post.
Reports of Haack and Larocca arose in January, proof that Haack wasted no time moving on after her Josh Hall split. The "Flip or Flop" star and Hall filed for divorce in July 2024 and it has not been finalized as of this writing. Haack admits that she will do things differently with Larocca, the president and CEO of Network Connex. While she insists to wait on marriage, Haack is a sucker for romance. "I'll always love love," she told Us Weekly in January.