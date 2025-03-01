A Complete Timeline Of Charles Spencer's Complicated Relationships

Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, is Princess Diana's brother. Sadly, Diana's death was just one of many tragic events that Spencer has experienced in his life. While Spencer and his sister had a tight bond, their parents' divorce resulted in the siblings dealing with the emotional upheaval of not seeing their mother for extended periods. "Our father was a quiet and constant source of love, but our mother wasn't cut out for maternity," Spencer explained to The Times in 2020.

Advertisement

In addition, Spencer was a victim of sexual abuse by a staff member at his boarding school and physical abuse by a teacher. Decades later, the Earl concluded that this trauma impacted his romantic connections. "When looking at the wreckage of my first and second marriages, I learned early in therapy that being sent away to boarding school at eight years of age meant that I had next to no understanding of intimacy," he wrote in his memoir "A Very Private School" (via People).

Unfortunately for Spencer, his romantic life continues to be complicated, and his life in the public eye has made some of these situations even more fraught. The Earl has navigated three marriages and three divorces, all while dealing with his dating life being scrutinized. Let's take a look at these relationships.

Advertisement

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.