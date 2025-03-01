Here's Why These 10 Stars Were Banned From Saturday Night Live

Perhaps the most notorious ban — and performance — in "Saturday Night Live" history came in 1992 from Sinead O'Connor when she protested sexual abuse in the Catholic church. While singing the lyrics, "We have confidence in the victory of good over evil," O'Connor held up a photo of Pope John Paul II and ripped it up. O'Connor then said, "Fight the real enemy," via (YouTube). The moment was instantly controversial, and Lorne Michaels was not pleased. "Sinead I thought was sort of the wrong place for it, I thought her behavior was inappropriate. Because it was difficult to do two comedy sketches after it," Michaels told SPIN (via Yahoo! Entertainment) of the performance, adding that he was upset because O'Connor had told producers that she was going to be holding up a photo of a child refugee from Bosnia.

Advertisement

O'Connor (who's best known for her hit "Nothing Compares 2 U") had no regrets about her choices. She addressed the performance in her memoir saying, "Everyone wants a pop star, see? But I am a protest singer. I just had stuff to get off my chest. I had no desire for fame," per an excerpt in Rolling Stone. O'Connor noted that she had always wanted to tear up a photo of the pope, she just had to wait for the right moment. Over 30 years later, Michaels, who's had plenty of career regrets, spoke publicly about the moment again, seemingly feeling different upon reflection. "There was a part of me that just admired the bravery of what she'd done, and also the absolute sincerity of it," Michaels said in the documentary "Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music," as reported by the Daily Beast.

Advertisement