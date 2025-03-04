Lauren Sánchez's Tragic Hair Fails We Can't Ignore

Trigger warning: This section contains a brief mention of sexual abuse.

2007 marked the fifth iteration of the John Varvatos Stuart House Benefit, a once-annual event championing the worthy cause of providing medical care and other resources to sexual abuse victims. Hosted at the John Varvatos store in Beverly Hills, California, that year's benefit featured a musical performance by Macy Gray, as well as celebrity appearances from the likes of Drew Carey, Emily Osment, Miranda Cosgrove, and, of course, Lauren Sánchez. But while the event doesn't appear to have been super formal, another throwback pic where Sánchez looks completely unrecognizable shows the future Mrs. Bezos wearing her hair in what looks like a very last-minute updo.

We asked hair and makeup artist Luna Viola for her take, and she argued that while Sánchez's hairstyle wasn't necessarily a bad call in and of itself, her choice of accessory was ultimately its undoing. "She looks too undone and the headband makes the style look more bridal and dated," Viola pointed out. She was essentially trying to have it both ways — a little bit formal, a little bit casual. Maybe Sánchez should have just focused on one.

