The Real-Life Partners Of The Good Morning America Hosts
Since "Good Morning America" first aired in 1975, its hosts have been beloved by viewers who cannot help but be interested in the lives of the reporters who fill their mornings. The current roster of hosts includes both longtime ABC News personalities, like George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, as well as those who are comparatively new to the division, such as Rhiannon Ally. All of these journalists also have rich personal lives to complement their booming careers and, as is common in today's day and age, most of them have opened up to the public about their home lives and families.
While weekend co-anchor Andrew Dymburt has kept his love life private over the years, other "GMA" stars have public partnerships worthy of attention. Some of these stars have a failed marriage (or two) under their belt or are on marriage No. 1 and appear to be madly in love after a decade or more together. Interestingly, a good number of "Good Morning America" hosts have partnered with other media or entertainment personalities — some even within the ABC News family.
Robin Roberts married her long-time partner in 2023
Robin Roberts, whose broadcasting career spans over 40 years, started off in sports reporting — most notably at ESPN — but things really took off for her when she joined the "Good Morning America" team in 2002. Despite being a familiar face and household name for so long, she has only been open about her love life since 2014. Roberts came out as gay after facing a years-long battle with a blood disorder, which she developed after undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer.
"I didn't come out necessarily for me. I did it because I love Amber," Roberts told People. "I was just thanking everybody. I did it via a simple social media post where I thanked my doctors, my parents. But then, was I not going to thank this woman who had been by me through this illness? But people got it."
Roberts met Laign on a blind date in 2005 — the same year she became a full-time co-anchor for "GMA." Her popularity has risen in the years since, and Roberts thinks Laign has been a big part of her success. "She's very, very supportive and she's been right there beside me every step of the way," Roberts revealed on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show." In September 2023, after nearly two decades together, Roberts and Laign got married in an intimate ceremony.
George Stephanopoulos is married to actor Ali Wentworth
Similarly to Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos also met his wife on a blind date. Whereas Roberts took nearly two decades to walk down the aisle with her partner, though, her colleague Stephanopoulos moved at an incredibly fast pace. He and his wife, actor Ali Wentworth, married only months after meeting in 2001. "I was so blown away when I met him was because he has so much integrity," Wentworth said to People.
Before Stephanopoulos' marriage to Wentworth, he worked in politics for years, most notably for Bill Clinton during his 1992 presidential campaign and after he entered office. Stephanopoulos shifted gears in 1997, beginning his longstanding relationship with ABC as a political analyst for "This Week." He later became anchor for that program but left to join "Good Morning America" full-time at the start of 2010. In 2012, he returned to the show and has pulled double-duty ever since). Stephanopoulos renewed his deal with ABC in late 2024, so you can expect to see him to remain on ABC for years to come.
The anchor's consistency in his work life is matched by his consistency in his personal life. After wedding in 2001, Stephanopoulos and Wentworth welcomed two daughters – Elliott Anastasia in September 2002 and Harper Andrea in June 2005 — and have remained in a committed relationship.
Twice-divorced Michael Strahan has been with his girlfriend since 2015
Michael Strahan's television career began in 2008, when he was hired as an analyst by Fox Sports post-retirement from the NFL. Beginning in 2012, he joined Kelly Ripa as co-host on "Live! With Kelly and Michael." He remained there for four years, even after becoming a part-time correspondent for "Good Morning America." Strahan left "Live" for a full-time gig at "Good Morning America" in 2016.
Despite his success on the small screen, Michael Strahan does not have the best luck with marriage. Strahan was only 20 and already a father the first time he got married in 1992. After Strahan divorced his first wife and mother of his two oldest children, Wanda Hutchins, in 1996, he went on to marry Jean Muggli in 1999. Although Strahan's second divorce was finalized in 2006, he filed the paperwork shortly after the birth of his and Muggli's twin girls. The split was acrimonious, with Strahan losing a ton of money in the divorce and claims of abuse being hurled by both parties. Still, Strahan did not sour on love entirely. He continued to date and was even engaged to Nicole Murphy, Eddie Murphy's ex-wife, before finding his current partner, Kayla Quick, in 2015.
Strahan rarely discusses his relationship with the CEO of the wellness company Fizzness. Nonetheless, Quick has been spotted at Strahan's big events, such as his twins' high school graduation and the ceremony for his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Lara Spencer's second husband is a tech entrepreneur
Lara Spencer first joined "Good Morning America" in 1999 as a national correspondent. She left after a handful of years to co-anchor (and then solo anchor) "The Insider," which she started the same year she also began hosting "Antiques Roadshow" for PBS. After leaving "The Insider," Spencer returned to "Good Morning America" as a co-anchor in 2011, focusing on lifestyle reporting. She continued to couple this with other work such as hosting HGTV's "Flea Market Flip" and writing books, and in 2018, left her anchoring role while maintaining a reduced presence at "Good Morning America."
"Lara loves working at GMA and she will continue to join the GMA desk on select mornings each week and contribute to special assignment reporting so she can continue building her lifestyle brand and work on all the TV shows for her production company," an insider told People at the time. "Not to mention, she's in the midst of planning a wedding!"
That wedding was to tech entrepreneur and philanthropist Richard "Rick" McVey, and it took place in September 2018, a few months after the couple's engagement. The pair met on a blind date — clearly, a trend amongst "Good Morning America" hosts — and have been together since 2016. Spencer was previously married to David Haffenreffer, a one-time CNN reporter who left journalism for real estate. The couple divorced in 2015, after 15 years of marriage, and share two children. McVey also has kids from a previous relationship, and everyone appears to get along swimmingly.
Whit Johnson is married to reporter Andrea Fujii
There are plenty of hosts and reporters who are dating or are married to others in their industry — take Al Roker and Deborah Roberts' marriage or Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's engagement. Though they do not have the exact level of national name recognition, "Good Morning America" weekend co-host Whit Johnson and Andrea Fujii are another couple who fits in this camp.
The couple met not long after college and have been married since 2007 – before either of them worked for ABC — and they're still going strong. In a 2024 Instagram post celebrating their anniversary, Johnson wrote, "17 years married! Endless adventures, 2 wonderful kids, a lot of addresses ... and so many dogs! Truly grateful for this life we've built together."
Johnson joined the "Good Morning America" team in 2018 and serves as a fill-in anchor for the weekday show in addition to his weekend co-hosting duties. In early 2021, ABC announced Johnson as the new Saturday anchor for "World News Tonight," a show he had guest hosted numerous times previously. He has also reported for "20/20," "Nightline," and other shows in the ABC News family. As for Fujii, she joined the ABC family in 2022 as a correspondent on "Weekend Edition" and fill-in co-anchor on "ABC World News Now." She has also filled in as a guest co-anchor for "Good Morning America First Look" on numerous occasions.
Gio Benitez proposed to his husband at the Eiffel Tower
Gio Benitez began his onscreen career in his hometown of Miami, where he worked as a reporter for WFOR-TV. He joined ABC News in 2013 and, like many of his colleagues, has worked on various programs for the network division. In addition to serving as co-anchor of the Saturday and Sunday editions of "Good Morning America," Benitez also serves as a transportation correspondent for ABC News' other programs, such as "World News Tonight," "This Week," and the weekday version of "GMA" (where he is also often a fill-in co-anchor). The award-winning reporter's career trajectory is fascinating, but so too is his love story.
Though Benitez and his husband Tommy DiDario appear to be a match made in heaven, the strength of their connection took Benitez by surprise. "I used to be one of those guys who never really thought about marriage, and then I met Tommy," the reporter revealed in an interview with People. "So there we were in Paris, eight months into the relationship, with the Eiffel Tower as the backdrop, and I asked Tommy the ultimate commitment question. With Tommy thinking the photographer was a student working on a project about love, I dropped on one knee to propose." The couple — who walked down the aisle in April 2016 in front of ABC icons like Sam Champion and Shepard Smith — first met on Instagram in early 2015. Like his husband, DiDario has a number of jobs, including hosting and executive producing the podcast "I've Never Said This Before."
Janai Norman keeps most details about her husband private
Janai Norman's roots with ABC News go way back, as she first interned at "NewsOne" in 2011. She returned to the network as a correspondent in 2016 and was promoted to co-anchor for "World News Now" and "America This Morning" two years later. Norman first appeared on "Good Morning America" in 2017, but she took on a bigger role in 2019 when she helped launch the Saturday show's second hour as their pop news reporter. In 2022, she was made co-anchor of the Saturday and Sunday versions of the show.
While Norman remains quite tight-lipped about her marriage to her husband, Eli Norman, whom she married in 2018, she told People that they met through Tinder. "He was my second date," she revealed. "I was like, if this one doesn't work out I'm getting off this app!"
The reporter has been more open about her motherhood journey, even announcing her third pregnancy on the air in April 2023, surprising her co-anchors with the news. "The only thing better than having a dream job, is building the family of my dreams with the love of my life. And getting to share it all with co-workers who are friends is the icing on top," Norman later posted on Instagram.
Rhiannon Ally is wed to fellow news anchor Mike Marza
Add "Good Morning America First Look" co-anchor Rhiannon Ally to the list of journalists who chose another journalist as their spouse. Ally is married to Mike Marza, a general assignment reporter and weekend morning anchor for Channel 7 Eyewitness News. The couple has built their careers together, having first met as students at the University of Missouri at Kansas City. They even worked together before Ally hit the big leagues, serving as co-anchors for Kansas City's KSHB-TV.
"We met in college, but we didn't start dating right away," Ally explained to IN Kansas City Magazine. "We had a journalism class together, and once that class was over, we lost touch. Mike graduated a year before I did. He was working as an anchor and reporter in Topeka, and he came back and spoke to our class." Marza invited Ally to shadow him for a day, which is when he asked her out.
Ally and Marza married in October 2008 and have welcomed three children. Though they moved to New York City in 2019 for Marza's job, Ally joined ABC only a few years later. She began as a fill-in anchor and reporter in 2021 and was hired as a full-time co-anchor for both "World News Now" and "Good Morning America First Look" — then called "America This Morning" — in 2022. Ally also works as a correspondent for the main version of "GMA."