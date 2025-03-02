The Real-Life Partners Of The Good Morning America Hosts

Robin Roberts, whose broadcasting career spans over 40 years, started off in sports reporting — most notably at ESPN — but things really took off for her when she joined the "Good Morning America" team in 2002. Despite being a familiar face and household name for so long, she has only been open about her love life since 2014. Roberts came out as gay after facing a years-long battle with a blood disorder, which she developed after undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer.

"I didn't come out necessarily for me. I did it because I love Amber," Roberts told People. "I was just thanking everybody. I did it via a simple social media post where I thanked my doctors, my parents. But then, was I not going to thank this woman who had been by me through this illness? But people got it."

Roberts met Laign on a blind date in 2005 — the same year she became a full-time co-anchor for "GMA." Her popularity has risen in the years since, and Roberts thinks Laign has been a big part of her success. "She's very, very supportive and she's been right there beside me every step of the way," Roberts revealed on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show." In September 2023, after nearly two decades together, Roberts and Laign got married in an intimate ceremony.

