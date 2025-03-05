Princess Madeleine's Daughter Leonore Is Growing Up So Fast

King Carl XVI Gustaf got his first grandchild when his daughter Crown Princess Victoria and her former personal trainer husband Prince Daniel welcomed their eldest, Princess Estelle, on February 23, 2012. Almost exactly two years later, the Swedish monarch received more happy news when his youngest daughter Princess Madeleine gave birth to her first child with her husband, banker Christopher O'Neill, in New York on February 20, 2014. At the time, the king announced that he bestowed his second grandchild, Her Royal Highness Princess Leonore Lilian Maria, who was fifth in the line of succession at the time of her birth, with the title of Duchess of Gotland.

Advertisement

Madeleine and Christopher soon took to Facebook to share a close-up photo of their newborn daughter and ask those who wanted to send Leonore gifts to instead donate to children's charities in order to spread the love to underprivileged kids. Around two weeks after she gave birth, Madeleine also shared a sweet photo of newborn Leonore's tiny hand holding onto her mom's finger, along with a message of gratitude: "We are so happy to have Leonore in our life. She is a little angel and like her name, she brings sunlight even on cloudy days. From the bottom of our hearts, we would like to thank each and every one of you for your lovely best wishes for our daughter. She feels very loved."

Leonore made her first official public appearance in June 2014 when she was christened in the chapel at the Drottningholm Palace in Stockholm. In attendance were Leonore's beloved grandparents Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf, her aunt and godmother Victoria, and her toddler cousin Estelle, who is also growing up fast.

Advertisement