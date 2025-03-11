Kimberly Guilfoyle's Birthday Snaps Hint She's Clinging To Her Youth Post-Don Jr. Split

It seems like Kimberly Guilfoyle is going through a midlife crisis right now. Having turned 56 on March 9, 2025, the former prosecutor celebrated her birthday online by posting a carousel of extremely photoshopped pics of herself with various young people, including Guilfoyle's son, Ronan. Wearing a tight little sparkly dress that looks like it's off the rack from Forever 21, the MAGA member made sure to do the hand-on-hip pose and duck face pout. Guilfoyle also had her ridiculously obvious hair extensions on display. Bless her heart.

While she looked good, she's closer to 60 than 50 and still dressing like she's a 22-year-old who's about to hit the club. Of course, Guilfoyle has always clung to her youth, but it appears she kicked things into overdrive with this Instagram carousel following her split with Donald Trump Jr., who left Guilfoyle for socialite Bettina Anderson. Anderson is 18 years younger than the former Fox News personality. That has to sting, and it seems like Guilfoyle is not too subtly proving she's still youthful with this birthday carousel.

The problem with the "youthful" part is all the Photoshop she did on the photos. In the third and fourth pics, it honestly looks like she edited herself into the snapshots when she really just went so heavy on photoshopping her face that it made it look like she wasn't part of the original photos. People already know Guilfoyle's photoshopping knows no bounds after seeing her post for her son's milestone birthday, but this recent Instagram carousel tops that big time.

