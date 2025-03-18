Prince Gabriel Of Belgium Lives A Truly Lavish Life
Some people spend their entire careers chasing after a lifestyle that's "fit for a king," but when it comes to King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's second child, Prince Gabriel of Belgium, lavish living is just a part of his identity. This is also true for past generations of the van België family, as they have dazzled the world with their diamond-studded tiaras and multi-million dollar yachts. And, while some civilians have wondered if the next generation of young royals will slow down their spending, it's still too early to say how these future leaders will deal with their finances.
As for Gabriel, he has shown few signs of pursuing any sort of normalcy. And while he is not poised to inherit the throne, it's important to note that he was born in 2003 — and thus represents the new generation of young royals that will soon be the face of Western Europe. As of this writing, Gabriel has already done a great deal of traveling, attended important events, and played pricey sports. As far as royal perks go, these are far from lacking.
Prince Gabriel of Belgium was raised in an actual castle
Like many other royals, Prince Gabriel of Belgium wasn't raised in a typical home but rather in a grand historic building. As his parents are none other than King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, he spent many years at the Belgian royal family's traditional residence — the Castle of Laeken. Built in the 1780s, this vast structure boasts a dramatic entryway, complete with a wide staircase flanked by pillars. A trio of sculptures preside over this scene, while a dome rooftop adds an extra layer of architectural grandeur to the building.
If the outside of Gabriel's childhood home is set to impress, the inside is even more fabulous. Napoleonic era décor gives the rooms a bit of classic glamour, and old tapestries emphasize the building's historical importance. Golden candelabras provide an old money finish, while flat screen televisions keep the Belgian royals in the twenty-first century. One of the most fascinating parts of the building is certainly the castle's private library, which holds a vast collection of leather-bound books. The royal family's office space is also dreamy with floor-length curtains and bright red chairs. While this environment might sound like something right out of a storybook, it's simply Gabriel's home. Indeed, the most magnificent things are just daily occurrences for many of Europe's most beloved royals.
He grew up surrounded by lavish gardens
While Laeken Caslte may be lavish on its own, the historic building derives much of its luxury from its unique location on a private estate. Indeed, the castle was built on lush grounds that seem to have come straight out of a fairy tale. With perfectly manicured lawns and tall swaying trees, the outdoor gardens provide a sense of natural beauty to the landscape. That being said, the most impressive part of the grounds are almost certainly their unique indoor gardens.
During the 19th century, Prince Gabriel of Belgium's ancestor, King Leopold II, decided to build a series of greenhouses — or "glass palaces" — around the royal family's residence. These enormous structures are not just stunning to behold but also perfect for the preservation of tropical plants. Video footage of the greenhouses' interiors reveal sunny halls brimming with palm trees and ferns. Some of the flora growing in the space are considered particularly rare, according to the royal family's website.
For Gabriel, growing up surrounded by so much natural beauty must have been magical. Not only did he have the unique privilege of playing in a perfectly curated garden, but he also had the chance to wander among palm fronds during the wintertime. The palace gardens are also inaccessible to the public during most of the year, which means that Gabriel and the rest of the Belgian royal family likely enjoyed peace and privacy in their garden.
The Belgian prince enjoys expensive sports
Being a member of a European royal family comes with some major privileges. For the young Prince Gabriel, this meant having the opportunity to develop a several expensive hobbies. Beyond being a committed hockey player and accomplished ice skater, Gabriel is accomplished in a number of country club sports. He plays tennis and knows how to sail. Plus, he is also a skilled downhill skier who frequents some of Europe's most exclusive mountain resorts.
Over the years, Gabriel has jetted off to Verbier, Switzerland, to enjoy a skiing trip with the rest of the Belgian royal family. Vacations in Verbier are not exactly cheap, but the van België crew has been known to make the trip time and time again. Ski passes at this famous mountain start at 77 CHF (or $87) per day, and lodging in the area is even more expensive. It is common for five-star hotels in Verbier to cost over $1,000 per night per room. Chalet rentals near the slopes, meanwhile, can cost even more — with some priced at as much as $84,000 per week. Although it's impossible to know exactly how much the Belgian royal family spends on each of these outings, one thing is for sure: Gabriel and his relatives are willing to spend a whole lot of money in order to enjoy time on the slopes.
Gabriel has studied abroad in France
While the dashing Prince Gabriel of Belgium has clearly had some wonderful experiences in Switzerland, he also enjoys spending time in France. Indeed, he has spent a considerable amount of time in the land of baguette and Marie Antoinette. He was even able to study abroad in Brittany — a region in northwest France. Although Gabriel completed the bulk of his post-secondary studies at the Royal Military School in Brussels, he chose to enroll in an Erasmus program that took him to the Saint-Cyr Military Academy in the small town of Guer, France. There, he has had the privilege of enhancing his military education in an international environment.
Although military school does not always conjure images of luxury or tranquility, Gabriel did not exactly "rough it" during his time in France. On one occasion, he was even invited to trade the academy for an excursion to Paris, where he rubbed shoulders with the French political elite at an elaborate state dinner. Footage of the event later shared on TikTok shows Gabriel sitting one seat away from French First Lady Brigitte Macron at a table decorated with gorgeous floral bouquets and white tablecloths. Above them hung glistening chandeliers and across the room stood a crew of musicians who apparently spent the evening serenading Gabriel among other special guests. If simply studying abroad is considered a luxurious experience, Gabriel's time in the Erasmus program took the cake, proving life isn't so bad for royal "spares" around the world.
Prince Gabriel attended the summer Olympics in Paris
State dinners are not the only formal event that Prince Gabriel of Belgium gets to enjoy. As a representative of his country, Gabriel also has the immense privilege of attending major sporting events — including the Olympic Games. In 2024, the prince attended the Summer Olympics in Paris along with his brother, Prince Emmanuel, and his sisters, Princess Eléonore and Princess Elisabeth. During their trip to Paris, the young royals were photographed wandering the Olympic Village. They chatted up major athletes, ate among the competitors in a special cafeteria, and even got to check out the dorms.
As if this VIP tour was not fascinating enough, Gabriel and his siblings also got to watch some of the athletes in action. They cheered on the Belgian track and field team from elite front row seats. They also rooted for track cyclist Fabio Van den Bossche from some of the best spots in the house. Making the latter event even more exciting for his royal audience, Van den Bossche actually secured a bronze medal before their very eyes. Following this huge win, the four royals were able to congratulate the track cyclist in person, with Gabriel seen shaking the athlete's hand. The heir to the throne, Princess Elisabeth, meanwhile, offered him a hug. Although Van den Bossche may have run the race, the royal siblings seemed to be the biggest winners at the Olympics!
He gets to attend important soccer matches
Prince Gabriel of Belgium may have enjoyed watching Fabio Van den Bossche earn a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but that doesn't mean he lacks passion for other sports. Au contraire – Gabriel is famous for showing enthusiasm for all things athletic. When it comes to supporting Belgium, the prince seems willing to cheer on any kind of sports team. Gabriel's competitive spirit was especially apparent at the 2024 Euro tournament, where he watched the Belgian national soccer team face off against Romania. We got a special glimpse inside King Philippe's relationship with his family, as he, Prince Emmanuel, Prince Gabriel, and Princess Eléonore attended together. Gabriel could not curb his passion for the game, with photographs showing Gabriel clapping, cheering, and celebrating with his siblings as he watched the "Red Devils" claim victory.
Although it was already an immense privilege for Gabriel and his family to be able to attend the soccer match at all, their royal perks did not end with an admissions ticket. Instead, they got the full VIP treatment — and they were even allowed into a more private part of the stadium. In fact, following the Belgian team's big win, Gabriel was allowed to stick around to meet some of the players face to face. While this is an experience that most sports fans could only imagine, for Gabriel, it's just part of his royal reality.
Gabriel has joined the Belgian royal family on chic vacations
There's nothing quite as satisfying as a summer vacation — especially when its done in style. Prince Gabriel likely knows this as his family likes to take their warm weather holidays to a new level. After all, the Belgian royal family lives lavishly, and their luxurious habits tend to spill over to other parts of their lives. For years, the van België crew has spent their summers on the idyllic Île d'Yeu, a rocky island located off the coast of Nantes, France. Although they spent years renting a special spot near the sea, the European royal family purchased a lavish holiday home of their own. They even asked the local council for permission to expand the size of the house, as they needed extra room for their security team — not exactly a problem that us non-royals face!
Beyond all the implications of owning a vacation home, the Belgian royal family has been rumored to spend their holiday practicing expensive sports like kitesurfing. It is understood that they also like to indulge in a little bit of shopping during their summer break.
The Belgian prince has engaged in philanthropy
Just because Prince Gabriel of Belgium is incredibly privileged does not mean that he is afraid of giving back. Over the years, he has dipped his toes several times into the wonderful world of philanthropy. As a small child, he got his first taste of community-building by participating in the scouts. Later, he supported people with disabilities.
Although these early attempts at philanthropy were certainly successful, it was not until the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 that Gabriel took a more visible role in the common good. During the crisis, he donated his time to folks living in care centers. Since these people could not receive visitors, Gabriel kept them company by calling them on the phone and simply chatting. The prince's act of kindness certainly brightened the days of many of Belgium's most isolated citizens.
Naturally, as Gabriel's royal career progresses, he will be expected to dedicate himself to a number of charities. As of the publication of this article, it is still hard to say which issues the prince will choose. However, one only need look to his aunt, Princess Astrid, to understand the charitable impact of another generation of spares. Throughout her royal career, Astrid has acted as Roll Back Malaria's special envoy. She has also supported the Special Olympics by participating in the International Paralympic Committee. Given Gabriel's experiences during COVID-19 and his passion for sports, we may very well see him follow in his aunt's footsteps.
Prince Gabriel is considered one of Europe's most eligible bachelors
As Prince Gabriel of Belgium has grown in fame, he has also attracted increasing media attention. The tabloids across the pond have become especially interested in this up-and-coming young royal, and the Daily Mail has even gone so far as to label him "one of Europe's most eligible royals." For a young prince, this kind of attention is often just part of his royal role. Occupying a position of wealth and privilege inevitably generates interest, and Gabriel is far from the only young royal to inspire this sort of response. With this in mind, we can likely expect to see Gabriel's face in the society pages, as the public becomes increasingly invested in the prince's eventual quest to marry.
For now, though, it seems that Gabriel will have to content himself with the folks that are already cheering him on — and there are plenty of them. Not only has he already been featured in a number of European magazines, but he is also the subject of several fan accounts on Instagram and TikTok. While being in the spotlight is not always easy, public support is a huge perk of being a popular young royal like Gabriel.
Prince Gabriel and Princess Elisabeth renounced their government stipends
European royal families display their wealth via gowns, jewelry, and luxurious houses. However, there may be no better way to prove one's financial security than by turning down large sums of money. This is exactly what Prince Gabriel of Belgium did when he refused to accept his royal salary. In a move that was potentially intended to appeal to the Belgian population, Gabriel decided not to receive any public money during the course of his studies. Instead, it is believed that he will benefit from these funds only after becoming a full-time working member of the Belgian royal family.
While Gabriel likely made this choice in good faith, the truth is that he doesn't need the extra stipend to live lavishly. His father, King Philippe, has an annual operating budget of upwards of €15 million ($16.3 million) — and, some of this money will inevitably trickle down to Gabriel. As an added bonus, the prince knows that he will enjoy premium financial security once he starts working for the monarchy. His aunt, Princess Astrid, receives over €400,000 ($434,000) per year in her role as a working royal. Gabriel — who will perform a similar role — can eventually expect to be paid just as handsomely as Astrid.