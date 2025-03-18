Prince Gabriel Of Belgium Lives A Truly Lavish Life

Some people spend their entire careers chasing after a lifestyle that's "fit for a king," but when it comes to King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's second child, Prince Gabriel of Belgium, lavish living is just a part of his identity. This is also true for past generations of the van België family, as they have dazzled the world with their diamond-studded tiaras and multi-million dollar yachts. And, while some civilians have wondered if the next generation of young royals will slow down their spending, it's still too early to say how these future leaders will deal with their finances.

As for Gabriel, he has shown few signs of pursuing any sort of normalcy. And while he is not poised to inherit the throne, it's important to note that he was born in 2003 — and thus represents the new generation of young royals that will soon be the face of Western Europe. As of this writing, Gabriel has already done a great deal of traveling, attended important events, and played pricey sports. As far as royal perks go, these are far from lacking.