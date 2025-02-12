Karoline Leavitt's Glaring Tan Fail Shows Tell-Tale Sign Of Rookie Mistake
We know that she's new to the job, but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt could have just asked her boss for some advice — by her boss, we mean Donald Trump, and for advice, we mean how to make sure she got an even application of her heavy spray tan. In photos circulated from a daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Leavitt showcased her rookie mistake when she held up a document, which revealed her pale winter-weather hands in sharp contrast to her heavily tanned chest and overly made-up face.
The whiplash in skin tone suggests that Leavitt either hasn't fully come to terms with the Republican mandate of a two-tone existence or she was too busy to finish her tan job. The latter would track, given that she was holding up a printed-out post from X regarding Elon Musk's busy and controversial new Department of Government Efficiency — which, on a side note, Musk's father wasn't originally thrilled about.
While her boss Trump has plenty of makeup fails and even more fake tan fails to boot, we have to imagine that as someone who launched their first political campaign at the age of 25, Leavitt should know the ins and outs of getting herself camera-ready. Who knows? Maybe she's just following the leader and making sure she doesn't overstep her bounds by defying Trump and making sure her entire body is properly bronzed.
Leavitt's look has come a long way
The truth might be that Karoline Leavitt's tan and makeup falls have all been part of her journey to where she is today. Considering that she got her start in politics as an assistant press secretary to former Donald Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who was known for some makeup fails of her own, maybe Leavitt deserves some leeway in the lessons that she learned. However, now that she has taken the Press Secretary title as her own, she appears to be surpassing McEnany and instead embracing the Kimberly Guilfoyle school of "more is more." Considering that Leavitt looks fine without makeup, we can't help but feel like she's also in some kind of arms race to keep up with fellow tan-offending Republican colleagues like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
But as the youngest person to ever hold the title of press secretary, and with Newsweek reporting that Donald Trump named her to the job for being "smart, tough and highly effective," maybe she's wearing his trademark tan as a sign that she's up for the task. We can understand that being in front of the eyes of the world and speaking on behalf of Trump may require Leavitt to put on a proverbial makeup suit of armor, we also can't help but look back at her younger years and feel like she is unrecognizable from the girl who first wanted to get into politics. Still, if the tone of her skin is set to match the trajectory of her career, then she may be inventing new shades of tan by the time she's done with four years at the White House.