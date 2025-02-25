Alina Habba's Slicked Back Hairstyle Puts Her Cakey Makeup Mistake Front And Center

President Donald Trump already attracts enough attention with his frequent makeup fails. Other figures in his circle seemingly have similar issues making their cosmetic adjustments work, from Lara Trump's outdated makeup look to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's press briefing blunder that screamed Kimberly Guilfoyle. Though she may not have been sporting an iffy spray tan like her president, Counselor to the President Alina Habba exposed her own makeup mishap during a recent Fox News appearance.

Advertisement

On February 25, 2025, Habba posted a clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, from a conversation she had with Fox News' Jesse Watters. She detailed her support for President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, which she believes is eliminating inadequate government employees. "If you are taking another job, if you are pretending to work from home but you're not actually working and American taxpayers are paying for it, you better be damn sure that President Trump's going to figure it out," Habba wrote. "@DOGE is going to cut the waste, cut the fat, and you no longer have a job here." Viewers of the telecast may have been more focused on Habba's shoddy makeup job, which wasn't done any favors by her pulled-back hair. Her hairstyle brought further attention to her face, thus revealing her overdone contour. She also retained the Guifoyle-esque dark eye look she's flaunted in recent appearances.

Advertisement