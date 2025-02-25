Alina Habba's Slicked Back Hairstyle Puts Her Cakey Makeup Mistake Front And Center
President Donald Trump already attracts enough attention with his frequent makeup fails. Other figures in his circle seemingly have similar issues making their cosmetic adjustments work, from Lara Trump's outdated makeup look to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's press briefing blunder that screamed Kimberly Guilfoyle. Though she may not have been sporting an iffy spray tan like her president, Counselor to the President Alina Habba exposed her own makeup mishap during a recent Fox News appearance.
On February 25, 2025, Habba posted a clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, from a conversation she had with Fox News' Jesse Watters. She detailed her support for President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, which she believes is eliminating inadequate government employees. "If you are taking another job, if you are pretending to work from home but you're not actually working and American taxpayers are paying for it, you better be damn sure that President Trump's going to figure it out," Habba wrote. "@DOGE is going to cut the waste, cut the fat, and you no longer have a job here." Viewers of the telecast may have been more focused on Habba's shoddy makeup job, which wasn't done any favors by her pulled-back hair. Her hairstyle brought further attention to her face, thus revealing her overdone contour. She also retained the Guifoyle-esque dark eye look she's flaunted in recent appearances.
Alina Habba is proud of her appearance
Counselor to the President Alina Habba has been recognized for her fair share of cosmetic misfires. She channeled her inner Donald Trump with an orange-tinted makeup fail in a President's Day 2025 Instagram post, and also hinted she's taking makeup tips from Kimberly Guilfoyle via her Inauguration Day 2025 look.
Regardless of what others think about her appearance, Habba nonetheless seems proud of her style. She argued in a clip from the "PBD Podcast" that her appearance may even have helped advance her career. "It's been something I have had to deal with in the positive and in the negative," she said. "I don't think I would be on TV or sitting here if I didn't look the way I look. I think I caught attention. I'm very honest about that, and I don't mind." Though her confidence might seem admirable to some, others think it's telling of her huge ego. "Her personality [and] arrogance make her extremely unattractive," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote. It might also show that she and President Trump are one and the same. "Omg she is a narcissist just like Trump," one X, formerly known as Twitter user wrote. "Without Botox and surgery she would be just another flunkie."