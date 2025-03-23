The following article mentions eating disorders and sexual harassment allegations.

Despite the show ending in 2007, "Reba" still holds a soft spot in the hearts of many fans. Though the series dealt with some serious topics — teen pregnancy, divorce, addiction — it did so in a heartwarming way that helped people connect to both the content and the characters. As such, fans also connected with the talented cast portraying those characters over the series' six-season run. Though the "Reba" actors have experienced many highs in their lives and careers, there have also been some big lows. Here we highlight some of the tragic things that have happened in Reba McEntire's life, and the lives of co-stars such as Christopher Rich and Scarlett Pomers.

When "Reba" made its television debut in 2001, McEntire was the only recognizable name on the cast and, even then, no one knew if she could act well enough to front a sitcom. McEntire had only a few acting roles on her resume prior to the show, but people quickly fell for her portrayal of no-nonsense divorced mother Reba Hart. The show also introduced Rich — at the time best known for his work on "Murphy Brown" and "The George Carlin Show" — to a whole new audience, while at the same time making new stars out of its younger cast, especially Steve Howey and future Hallmark star JoAnna Garcia Swisher. But not even fame can protect people from misfortune and heartbreak, so let's take a look at some tragic details about the cast of "Reba."

