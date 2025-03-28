How Short Is Fox News Host Lisa Boothe? Not Even Karoline Leavitt Can Compete
The average height for women in the United States is probably shorter than you'd believe. According to the Cleveland Clinic, that number is around 5 feet, 3.5 inches — or 5 feet, 4 inches if you round up. If you take a closer look at the Trump family's height, all the women are well over that average, with Tiffany Trump at 5 feet, 8 inches, while both Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump stand tall at 5 feet, 11 inches, and that's before they put on heels!
Meanwhile, other women in President Donald Trump's inner circle, such as Karoline Leavitt, are much shorter in stature. The White House press secretary is only 5 feet, 4 inches tall (as evidenced by this eye-opening photo), but it's rumored that Lisa Boothe can easily beat that. According to sources, the Fox News host is allegedly 5 feet, 2 inches tall. However, reports of her actual height might be deceptive. For example, Boothe looks to be comparable in height to Condoleezza Rice in a photo taken back in 2019. The former United States Secretary of State is reportedly around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and both Rice and Boothe look to be about the same height. Of course, Rice is wearing heels, and Boothe may or may not be as well, which would affect their actual height comparison.
Lisa Boothe's true height may be up in the air, but Karoline Leavitt's isn't
While Lisa Boothe wasn't looking super short while standing near Condoleezza Rice, the same couldn't be said for Karoline Leavitt when she was photographed posing next to Lara Trump in February 2025. For reference, the tacky MAHA necklace-wearing politician is the same height as both Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump: 5 feet, 11 inches. Her husband, Eric Trump, is also super tall, and his height is what initially drew her to him. He's a whopping 6 feet, 5 inches in stature, the second-tallest immediate Trump family member behind younger brother Barron Trump, who is a few inches taller.
While it's unclear how tall Leavitt's husband Nicholas Riccio is, he's definitely much taller (and older, with a significant age gap between the two), based on photos of the duo together. For Boothe, she isn't married but is rumored to be dating John Bourbonia Cummins. However, the evidence is scarce.