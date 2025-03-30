Marjorie Taylor Greene Has A Bigger Age Gap With Her Boyfriend Than We Realized
Embattled Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is known for her disastrous feuds and rather bold personality. Not one for following the rules, Taylor Greene's politics blast anyone who lives outside her perceived reality, while she herself gets to do things like have affairs and get divorced. In 2022, Marjorie Taylor Greene's ex-husband Perry Greene filed for divorce, possibly due to infidelity on Marjorie's behalf. Before the ink on the papers could even finish drying, Marjorie was already dating new boyfriend Brian Glenn. While their relationship has been newsworthy simply by how quickly they coupled up, it appears they've been keeping a casual age gap under the radar.
After an interview Glenn had with Steve Bannon for "Real America's Voice," many began to wonder just how old Glenn is — with multiple sources stating the reporter is 56. This makes Glenn six years older than Marjorie, who is just 50. This obviously isn't the biggest age gap currently in politics, there's the 32 year gap between Karoline Leavitt and husband Nicholas Riccio, as well as the 24 year difference between Donald Trump and Melania Trump. However, the age gap is one of many interesting aspects of their romance, as is the general lack of public information about Glenn himself. When Marjorie and Perry were going through their divorce, privacy was a main concern, and it seems Marjorie has kept this practice up with her current beau.
What we know about Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend Brian Glenn
Hailing from Texas, Brian Glenn had a traditional upbringing involving graduating from Lamar University and being a frat boy with the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Glenn is a journalist and chief White House correspondent for the aforementioned "Real America's Voice" and has a long history of veering to the right in his politics. Whereas this certainly makes him an excellent choice for Marjorie Taylor Greene to date, it seems the couple share some larger similarities.
Known for her pushy behavior, Taylor Greene has certainly had some embarrassing moments in the past, and Glenn has also found himself in similar hot water. When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the White House, it was Glenn who antagonistically asked the war time president "Why don't you wear a suit?" (via C-SPAN) "You refuse to wear a suit," Glenn continued before taunting, "Do you own a suit?" Whereas Glenn certainly felt like a proud bully in a room of his peers — similar to how Taylor Greene operates — his bold move wasn't looked fondly upon by the rest of the public. Perhaps they are truly a match made for each other.