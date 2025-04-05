Expensive Politician Engagement Rings That Had Heads Turning

The gifting of expensive rings by major political figures is nothing new. In the late 1700s, Napoleon Bonaparte gave his then-fiancée, the future Empress Josephine, a stunning engagement ring with mismatched precious stones. One was a sapphire, the other a diamond. Dubbed a "toi et moi" ("you and me") ring, this unique design became an instant classic.

When President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy got engaged, there was no ring initially. As reported by Vogue, it was so difficult for the couple to find the right piece that Jackie once told the press, "Jack and I have looked at dozens of them. Some I didn't like and others weren't the right type." With the help of the then-future president's father, the couple eventually settled a toi et moi design from Van Cleef & Arpels — and it was worth the wait. The ring boasted a massive 2.84-carat emerald and an even larger 2.88-carat diamond to match.

Although it is hard to say exactly how much Kennedy's ring would cost now, one only needs to look at Megan Fox's engagement ring for a reasonable estimate. Like Jackie's ring, Fox's piece includes a diamond and an emerald — weighing approximately 6 carats in total. Fox's splashy ring likely cost somewhere between $318,000 and $413,000, Jessica Flinn, CEO of Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery, told Hello! magazine. If Jackie purchased her own ring today, chances are that it, too, would fall somewhere within this price range.

