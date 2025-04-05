Expensive Politician Engagement Rings That Had Heads Turning
Many believe that an engagement ring should cost a pretty penny — one rule even stipulates spending at least three months' salary on the purchase! But for the rich and famous, the sky seems to be the limit on how much they're willing to spend. Although some wealthy celebs have opted for surprisingly cheap engagement rings, the vast majority go for massive diamonds and shiny bling. And politicians don't appear to be much different.
When it comes to purchasing jewelry for the special people in their lives, many politicians seem willing to spend whatever it takes to seal the deal. Over the years, public figures from senators to presidents to heads of state have dropped eye-watering sums on engagement rings. Naturally, members of the world's few remaining sovereign royal families oftentimes spend even more. Because of this dynamic, diplomatic gatherings, political parties, and royal events often boast some of the most fascinating collections of diamonds and jewels. Many of these figures sport pieces that their constituents — or subjects — could only dream of.
John F. Kennedy gave Jackie Kennedy a toi et moi ring
The gifting of expensive rings by major political figures is nothing new. In the late 1700s, Napoleon Bonaparte gave his then-fiancée, the future Empress Josephine, a stunning engagement ring with mismatched precious stones. One was a sapphire, the other a diamond. Dubbed a "toi et moi" ("you and me") ring, this unique design became an instant classic.
When President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy got engaged, there was no ring initially. As reported by Vogue, it was so difficult for the couple to find the right piece that Jackie once told the press, "Jack and I have looked at dozens of them. Some I didn't like and others weren't the right type." With the help of the then-future president's father, the couple eventually settled a toi et moi design from Van Cleef & Arpels — and it was worth the wait. The ring boasted a massive 2.84-carat emerald and an even larger 2.88-carat diamond to match.
Although it is hard to say exactly how much Kennedy's ring would cost now, one only needs to look at Megan Fox's engagement ring for a reasonable estimate. Like Jackie's ring, Fox's piece includes a diamond and an emerald — weighing approximately 6 carats in total. Fox's splashy ring likely cost somewhere between $318,000 and $413,000, Jessica Flinn, CEO of Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery, told Hello! magazine. If Jackie purchased her own ring today, chances are that it, too, would fall somewhere within this price range.
Prince Rainier of Monaco offered Grace Kelly two engagement rings
Although most European royal families have lost their political influence, the Monégasque princely family stands as a rare exception. Whereas the British monarch takes on a symbolic role in their country's government, the crowned Prince of Monaco continues to hold significant power. Back in the 1950s, this combination of royal flair and political sway allowed Prince Rainier of Monaco to purchase some truly spectacular bling for his bride-to-be, Grace Kelly.
Rather than acquiring just one ring for Grace, Rainier purchased two. The first was an eternity band fashioned with white diamonds and red rubies — a reference to Monaco's flag. The second, meanwhile, was a jaw-dropper that boasted a 10.5-carat diamond. As if this alone was not impressive enough, the piece also included two baguettes. According to a report in the Express, the second ring was likely worth about £3.5 million ($4.5 million) at the time it was purchased. These days, however, its worth at a much higher £30 million ($38 million).
Ultimately, this huge display of wealth just added to the unique aesthetic of Grace Kelly's wedding to the Prince of Monaco. Not only did the bride wear a gorgeous lace gown designed by MGM Studios' Helen Rose, but she also accessorized it with one of the biggest rocks around. The result was an iconic royal wedding that blended European old money with the flashy displays of Hollywood glamour.
Donald Trump gave Melania a multimillion-dollar ring
American First Lady Melania Trump lives a lavish life, and she has the jewelry to prove it. When her future husband, now-President Donald Trump, asked her to marry him in 2004, he presented her with an extremely expensive engagement ring. As reported by the Forbes, Melania said "yes" to a 10-carat emerald-cut diamond purchased from legendary jeweler Graff Diamonds. The stone was reportedly set in platinum and surrounded by diamond baguettes. However, its rating as a D-quality — or flawless — diamond is likely what brought its value to a whopping $1.5 million.
Experts have noted that Donald was willing to pay serious money for Melania's ring. Maxwell Stone of Steven Stone Jewellers told Hello! magazine, "The average engagement ring in the UK is just 1 carat — underscoring how Donald truly spared no expense for her stunning centre stone." Similarly, Graff Diamonds CEO, Nicholas Paine, told Forbes that Donald did not get any sort of big-name discount on his fiancée's bling, stating, "We don't sell items for publicity value."
Ultimately, Melania's piece is the most expensive engagement ring in the entire Trump family. And, significantly, Donald proposed to his previous wife, Marla Maples, with a much less expensive ring. Maples' ring sold for $110,000 in 1999, according to Forbes. In 2016, it resold for $300,000 — just a fifth of what Donald had spent on Melania's ring over a decade earlier.
Barack Obama upgraded Michelle's wedding ring after their 25th anniversary
Former President Barack Obama's marriage to Michelle Obama has not always been easy. Although they are viewed by much of the public as American royalty, the Obamas did not always have the same vision for their future. Plus, Michelle was not always pleased about Barack's interest in politics. Speaking to Revolt TV about this issue, Michelle revealed, "People think I'm being catty by saying this — it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When those kids were little" (via People).
Despite these marital challenges, Michelle stood by Barack's side, and these days she has a new ring to prove it. Throughout her husband's political career, Michelle would appear in public wearing a relatively simple engagement ring — a piece with just one diamond set in gold. Starting in 2017, however, Michelle was spotted in a much more elaborate ring. Per the U.K.-based jeweler, Steven Stone, Michelle's new bling consists of a 2.5-carat diamond surrounded by pave diamonds. The company estimates that the gorgeous new piece costs around $40,000 — more than twice the estimated $15,000 of her original engagement ring.
Although Barack and Michelle have not spoken publicly about the new jewel, some sources have speculated that the former president purchased his wife's ring as a 25th anniversary present. If so, the gift could represent recognition of Michelle's strong commitment to her wedding vows.
Prince Albert of Monaco proposed to Princess Charlene with some serious diamonds
Prince Albert of Monaco always knew that it would be difficult to choose a royal bride. His future wife would likely have to live in the shadow of his mother, Princess Grace Kelly. And, adding to the pressure of it all, Prince Rainier and Grace's iconic wedding would be a tough act to follow. As Albert once told People of his parents' nuptials, "It was such an incredible affair, and it's left such a mark on people ... how their story continues to fascinate people, that's something unimaginable."
Although Grace and Rainier certainly set a high bar for royal romance, Albert wanted to show the world that he was up for the challenge. In 2010, when it came time for him to propose to his bride-to-be — the future Princess Charlene — Albert popped the question in style. As reported by the Express, the prince gifted Charlene a one-of-a-kind engagement ring featuring a 3-carat diamond flanked by two smaller diamonds. The piece takes on a fascinating shape by pairing a pear-cut central stone with a duo of triangular stones.
Since marrying Albert in 2011, Charlene has been spotted several times without her ring. However, according to experts, this might pertain to its cost. As jewelry expert, Jeremy Hinds, told the Express, "Princess Charlene is rarely seen wearing the piece in public, perhaps wanting to protect the estimated £55,000 [$71,000] value of the ring."
Boris Johnson gave Carrie Johnson a family heirloom
On February 29, 2020, Carrie Johnson, took to Instagram to announce news of her engagement to Britain's then-Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. "Many of you already know but for my friends that still don't, we got engaged at the end of last yea ... and we've got a baby hatching early summer," she wrote. As is custom in Britain's elite political circles, this massive news came along with a massive ring to match. Shortly after announcing her engagement, Carrie was spotted with what appeared to be a large, untreated emerald engagement ring. Surrounded by a halo of tiny diamonds, this dark green gem more than stood out on Carrie's finger.
Rumored to be a Johnson family heirloom, this gorgeous green stone is understood to be quite valuable. Steven Stone has estimated the cost of the piece to be approximately £50,000 ($65,000). The jeweler lauded Carrie's stone for its weight: "Featuring an oval cut emerald that looks to be 3.5 carats, Carrie's ring is a real showstopper." It has also noted the ring's historical significance, thanks to the unique diamonds surrounding the main stone. Per the jewelers, "The diamonds appear to be marquise — a unique shape that incorporates the length of an oval-shaped diamond and the point of a pear-shaped diamond on both edges. The [marquise] shape dates back to 1745, when King Louis XV requested a diamond to be shaped like the smile of his mistress."
Akshata Murty's ring is fit for an heiress
Carrie Johnson is not the only former British political partner to boast a spectacular engagement ring. Indian heiress, Akshata Murty, is the wife of former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. And her ring is certainly fit for her position. According to Steven Stone jewelers, Murty's ring boasts a large diamond that reflects her social status. "The centerpiece of Akshata's ring is a stunning radiant cut diamond, elegantly set in a solitaire setting, which enhances its sparkle," the jewelers confirmed. Steven Stone estimated the piece to be worth £30,000 (just shy of $40,000).
Of course, Murty and Sunak have an adorable engagement story to go along with the beautiful ring. Speaking to Piers Morgan, Sunak dished on how he asked Murty to become his wife. "We got engaged in a place called Half Moon Bay," the former prime minister divulged. "We met when we were studying together in the States, and we used to walk in this area and look up at this nice fancy hotel that we never could stay in. Then I surprised her and we did go and stay there. But before that, we went for a walk along the cliffs and we were alone and that's where I proposed" (via India Today). All in all, the setting of Sunak's proposal was just as lavish as the ring he proposed with.
Kamala Harris' engagement ring may seem understated, but its price tag was anything but
In 2014, when former Vice President Kamala Harris was still working as the Attorney General of the state of California, she received a proposal that she couldn't refuse. Multimillionaire lawyer Doug Emhoff proposed to her in her San Francisco apartment, and she said "yes." At the time, Harris told the press that her engagement ring consisted of a diamond set in platinum. However, she insisted that the piece wasn't anything fancy, telling the media that the diamond was "round, simple" (via SF Gate). At first glance, Harris' assessment might appear correct, as her ring lacks the assortment of jewels that we have seen on Michelle Obama and Princess Charlene's fingers. However, Harris' ring might not actually be as simple as it appears.
Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, exclusively told The List that the piece was probably quite expensive. "Kamala's ring features a large round diamond that appears to be 4 carats. She has a cathedral setting, which elevates the diamond." Fried continued, adding, "I'd estimate the value to be $100,000, depending on the stone's quality." That being said, the diamond expert explained that there is a good reason the ring comes across as relatively understated. "The band is simple, allowing the stone to take center stage," he noted. Overall, Harris' ring blends a simple design with an impressive rock — making for an engagement ring that is more subtle but just as extravagant.
Usha Vance's ring stands out for its multi-gem design
They say that diamonds are a girl's best friend, but when it comes to Usha Vance's engagement ring, that is definitely not the whole truth. The second lady of the United States has been spotted wearing a ring that sports more than just one type of stone.
In an exclusive conversation with The List, The Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried explained, "Usha's ring is a three-stone design with a center diamond and two blue gemstones flanking either side, likely baguette sapphires." Fried continued, saying, "The blue gemstones give this ring extra color and character. They tell us a little bit about Usha's personality and her relationship with Vance."
Indeed, Usha Vance's style has long differentiated itself from that of the Trump women. Whereas Melania Trump has shown a clear preference for diamonds — and big ones at that! — Vance has a totally different taste. Like her signature grey hair and conspicuous lack of makeup, Vance's ring shows that she does not make her style choices based on what everyone around her is doing. That being said, the piece can hardly be categorized as "cheap." Per Fried's expert opinion, Vance's central stone is quite hefty, driving up the price of the ring. As he put it in the same interview, "Her diamond looks to be 2 carats and I'd estimate the value at $40,000, depending on the diamond's quality."
Karoline Leavitt
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has proven to be a controversial figure. However, her unique spin on the news is not the only thing that has got people buzzing. During Leavitt's press conferences, it is difficult not to notice the attention-grabbing bit of bling perched on her ring finger. Indeed, Leavitt is known for wearing the engagement ring gifted to her by her now-husband, Nicholas Riccio, and the piece is gorgeous.
Speaking exclusively to The List, The Diamond Pro CEO, Mike Fried, revealed the eye-watering price tag of Karoline Leavitt's huge engagement ring. "Karoline's ring appears to feature a 3-carat round diamond set on a four-prong Cathedral setting. I estimate the value to be near $90,000, depending on the diamond's quality," he explained. Giving his expert opinion, Fried went on to say that the ring's setting could explain why it seems to so incredibly eye-catching during Leavitt's interviews. "The Cathedral setting does give the diamond height and character," he said.
Although this engagement ring would likely be impressive enough to stand out on its own, Leavitt pairs it with a high-quality wedding ring. As Fried observed in the same interview, "Karoline is also wearing an eternity wedding band lined with diamonds, and I estimate the value could be up to $10,000. ... Overall, the style of her rings is traditional and classic." In other words, Leavitt wears an estimated $100,000 worth of diamonds on one hand, making for quite the statement pieces!