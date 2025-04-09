Details About Brad Paisley And Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Relationship Revealed
Brad Paisley is one of the most recognizable faces in country music, and he has been for decades. The star is known for hits like "Whiskey Lullaby," "She's Everything," "Waitin' on a Woman," and more. And if Brad Paisley's wife looks familiar, it's because he's married to Kimberly Williams-Paisley, an actor who's been working in Hollywood for decades and is known for projects like "Father of the Bride," its sequel, and the television series "According to Jim." The two are an entertainment power couple.
Only adding to the power in their marriage, Brad and Kimberly have been together since the early 2000s. At the time of publication, they live a beautiful life together with their family in Tennessee, and they've got a variety of unique anecdotes that make their love story special. Take a closer look at some of the details about Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley's relationship.
Brad Paisley was first interested in Kimberly Williams-Paisley after seeing her on screen
People connect in all sorts of unique ways. Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley's first connection was made long before they ever met in person, and Kimberly didn't even know it had been made. Brad first spotted Kimberly in 1991. He took his then-girlfriend to see a new romantic comedy, "Father of the Bride," but he found himself more interested in the girl who was on the screen, Kimberly. "I thought, she seems like a great girl — smart and funny and all those things that are so hard to find," Brad told Good Housekeeping of his impression of Kimberly.
The two didn't officially meet until years later when Brad was a star himself. He asked Kimberly to be in the video for his song "I'm Gonna Miss Her," and she obliged. "He stalked me, that's the long and the short of it. My manager called me and she said, 'This adorable boy called me. He's from the South. You're gonna love his accent. You're gonna date him,'" Kimberly told CBS News of what ended up being the beginning of a great relationship. "He says it was love at first sight for him, and for me it was more like love at first month or two," she said. After meeting on the set of his music video, Brad and Kimberly did start dating, and they've been together ever since.
Brad Paisley totally surprised his wife when the two got engaged
It didn't take long for Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley to get engaged. About a year after they started dating, Brad asked Kimberly to marry him — and it was a total surprise. In an interview with People, Brad compared his engagement story to that of his friend and fellow country singer Chris Lane, who proposed to his wife in a very grand fashion. "The way [Chris] proposed was so opposite of what I did. I surprised [Kimberly], and we were completely alone out on the end of a pier in Venice in Los Angeles. Nobody could really see us, and that was a safety net — in case she took off running down the pier," Brad said.
The surprises didn't end there, but Kimberly was in on them. In March 2003, after being engaged for nine months, Brad and Kimberly threw somewhat of a surprise wedding. The couple invited their friends and family to Stauffer Chapel at Pepperdine University for what was supposedly their wedding rehearsal. The dress code was denim, and Kimberly shocked her guest when she took off her denim jacket and had a wedding dress on. The couple got married that night, and in 2023, they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. "Oh the places we've been! Happy anniversary [Brad]. It ain't perfect but it's us and I am so grateful. I love you," Kimberly wished her husband on Instagram in honor of their milestone anniversary.
Brad and Kimberly have two kids with whimsical names
Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley spent the first few years of their marriage as a family of two, but they eventually expanded to a family of four. In 2007, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named William Huckleberry Paisley. In 2009, they welcomed their second child, another son named Jasper Warren Paisley. Starting a family changed Brad's entire outlook on life. "Fatherhood changes everything! It changes your sleep patterns, most of all. It changes your beliefs in almost [everything]; it just shakes you to your core," Brad told The Boot. "One of my favorite sayings that I've heard somewhere is: 'It's to have your heart go walking around without you.' It really is that way, so you feel things deeper. I'm no longer concerned about my safety; I'm concerned for two other human beings' safety, and it makes you that much deeper as a human being."
While the Paisleys keep most details about their children private, Brad and Kimberly do give occasional insights into life at home with their kids. For example, their eldest, whom they've nicknamed Huck, has a great sense of humor, is artistic, and has musicality like his father. Jasper, on the other hand, loves the outdoors, animals, and Legos. And while Kimberly has a thriving acting career, she cares most about being a mom. "It's the greatest job I've ever had. I love being a mom, and it's been really wonderful to see how they have grown," she told Fox News.
Brad Paisley has lent his talents to one of his wife's projects
Before they were married, Kimberly Williams-Paisley lent her talents to her husband's work. Since they've been married, the reverse has been true. When Kimberly was on "Nashville," the popular drama series starring Hayden Panettiere and Clare Bowen, her husband, Brad Paisley, joined the cast for a few seasons. Brad played himself in the three episodes he appeared in, making a cameo in the first season finale and appearing in episodes in the second and third seasons. Some fans were surprised to see Brad in the role, as he had said in an interview prior that he wasn't sure he would want to join Kimberly on set. "They've asked, but it's a little odd, having Kim on there playing somebody else. I can't watch it. It is really good, but it's disturbing to me, too close to what I do. It's like if I was in the CIA, I don't know if I'd watch 'Homeland.' But I'm not, so I do," Brad said to Parade, as reported by The Boot.
Brad's cameo also came as somewhat of a surprise considering the stance one of the show's executive producers took on guest stars at the onset. "We're focused on our cast of real country artists — it's not a guest show; the fabric of Nashville is the fabric of our show. The musicians in the pilot are real Nashville musicians who are greatly respected there, and known and known by country music people there," producer R.J. Cutler said, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Apparently their stance eventually changed.
The couple renewed their wedding vows at a friend's house
Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Brad Paisley haven't stopped surprising anyone throughout their marriage, and they've even surprised themselves. After 12 years of marriage, the duo renewed their vows at a friend's house after attending an Alzheimer's Association fundraiser in Beverly Hills. "We did a really, really campy wedding vow renewal ceremony. It was awesome," Kimberly told Us Weekly, adding that she didn't know it was coming. "You could see my pink panties underneath it," she said of her wedding dress. "It was pretty awesome. One of my best friend's went and bought it for me. It was a surprise, I didn't know we were doing it."
Despite the pink panties, Kimberly and Brad ended the night of their surprise vow renewal in a wholesome way — with their kids, William and Jasper Paisley. "We're parents now. So the night ended with a nice bedtime story," Kimberly said, as told by People.
Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley have been involved in charitable causes that are close to their hearts
Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley have been very successful in their respective careers. Kimberly has acted steadily since the early 1990s, and Brad is one of the most successful country music artists of all time. At the time of writing, Brad has a stunning net worth of $120 million, estimated by Celebrity Net Worth, so the duo have plenty to give back, and they do their part. Brad and Kimberly are very involved in philanthropic efforts that are close to their hearts. For example, Brad has an adoption hobby where he rescues surprising animals, and when the couple thought that their own children needed to do more to give back to their community, Brad and Kimberly started their non-profit, The Store, a grocery store that aims to tackle food insecurity in Middle Tennessee. "We've got to get them into service and get them out of their bubble, and help them understand that there are hungry people in the world," Kimberly said of her and Brad's children, per The Store's website.
Brad and Kimberly have also been very involved with the Alzheimer's Association. The couple have lent their resources to and promote the association and its fundraising events through traditional and social media. Their efforts to help the Alzheimer's Association began after Kimberly's mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and primary progressive aphasia, a type of dementia that affects a person's speech and language capabilities. Kimberly lost her mother in 2016, but she has remained as committed as ever to helping find a cure.
They credit their senses of humor for a long and happy marriage
Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley are clearly a great match, but they faced some major differences when they started dating. Brad had grown up in a small town in West Virginia and loved all things Southern and country while Kimberly was a city girl through and through having grown up in a suburb of New York City. Their differences came out early in their relationship. "I was not expecting to live on a farm. I was not expecting to ride horses," Kimberly said in an interview on "Today." "The first time I went to visit Brad when we were dating, we went to George Jones' house — which, he had to explain who George Jones was. Yeah, I was a city girl," she added.
What Brad and Kimberly have in common has clearly outweighed any of their differences. Kimberly gave up her life in the city for a life on the farm, and the duo have found a way to make their relationship work for over 20 years as of this publication. According to Brad, the secret to his lasting marriage to Kimberly is having similar outlooks on life and no pretenses in their relationship, as well being able to laugh together. "We both have very healthy senses of humor. Anything I take myself too seriously on, she will gladly cut me down to size on and destroy all pre-conceived notions that I'm cool in any way," Braid said to The Boot. "You should know somebody really well and know that they know how to take a joke and they know how to take you. That's the key — a sense of humor," he added.
Brad and Kimberly love to travel with their family
Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley have been a busy couple. As an actor living in Tennessee, a certain level of travel has been required for Kimberly's job, and Brad has gone all over the country, and sometimes the world, as a touring country artist. The couple likes to get away as a family, too. The Paisleys take their children on family vacations, and traveling as a unit has become a major part of their lives. "I think travel is just so important. It's a really big part of our family. It's a really big part of the way I've raised my kids to just value travel, value going and learning about different cultures and meeting new people and just experiencing, especially in this country, all the different things that exist in this country that we just never see when we're in our own little world," Kimberly told Fox News.
The couple hasn't brought their children with them everywhere, though. Brad and Kimberly like to carve out time to travel with just each other. "I think it's really important to plan time for ourselves to go and travel together and get away together, to have date nights together. We're really lucky because my husband's parents live not too far from us. So the kids go and have sleepovers at their house regularly," Kimberly said. In 2022, Brad and Kimberly got to visit Scotland together while Brad was on tour, and they made stops in England and France while they were on the continent.
Brad Paisley was there for his wife during a very difficult time
"In sickness and in health" is something the Paisleys take seriously. When Kimberly Williams-Paisley faced a bizarre medical condition, her husband, Brad Paisley, was right by her side. In 2024, Kimberly shared on Instagram that she had laryngeal nerve damage. The actor had been battling the damage for two years without answers, and she was barely able to speak. It was a difficult time for Kimberly, and she cycled through many emotions. "Days when I didn't want to do anything. Days when I was extra tired. Cycling anxiety thoughts in the middle of the night. I wouldn't say I had clinical depression, but I was sad," Kimberly said in an interview with People.
But Kimberly didn't have to go through her medical scare alone. Brad made things easier by offering to do vocal warm-ups with her and keeping her laughing. Kimberly was appreciative of her husband's support. "I am just so grateful that I had Brad and the boys [sons Huck, 17, and Jasper, 15] with me through this because they saw me at my most vulnerable and my weakest moments, and to see them embracing me, and helping me, and grieving with me, made me feel less alone and was really helpful for the journey," she said to People, per iHeartRadio. The medical scare allowed Kimberly to learn more about herself, though, and she came out stronger. "I feel empowered now. I don't want to leave things unsaid. I never want to take my voice for granted — and I want to be brave in using it," she said to People.
Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley have tried to help others find their soulmates
Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley have proven to have a great relationship. The duo have been married for over two decades, and they've offered their services to help others find love, too. In 2025, Kimberly took over for Jennifer Nettles as the host of "Farmer Wants a Wife," a dating show that, per the title, helps farmers find love. "Because I'm a city girl who embraced the country life when I married my husband twenty-one years ago, I related to the allure of a farmer for these ladies. I really appreciate how dedicated this show and its producers are in helping these hopeful farmers and women find love," Kimberly told People of why she wanted to join the show.
Kimberly didn't inspire contestants on her own, though; the host had her husband join her for an episode to talk about their love story. "We've made it work for 21 years, so if we can do it, anyone can do it," Kimberly said of herself and Brad. While Brad was supportive of his wife's hosting gig, he also had a sense of humor about their life together. "She obviously wants women to suffer the way she has," Brad commented on an Instagram post announcing that Kimberly had assumed hosting duties for the reality dating series.