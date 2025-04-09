Details About Brad Paisley And Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Relationship Revealed

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley are clearly a great match, but they faced some major differences when they started dating. Brad had grown up in a small town in West Virginia and loved all things Southern and country while Kimberly was a city girl through and through having grown up in a suburb of New York City. Their differences came out early in their relationship. "I was not expecting to live on a farm. I was not expecting to ride horses," Kimberly said in an interview on "Today." "The first time I went to visit Brad when we were dating, we went to George Jones' house — which, he had to explain who George Jones was. Yeah, I was a city girl," she added.

What Brad and Kimberly have in common has clearly outweighed any of their differences. Kimberly gave up her life in the city for a life on the farm, and the duo have found a way to make their relationship work for over 20 years as of this publication. According to Brad, the secret to his lasting marriage to Kimberly is having similar outlooks on life and no pretenses in their relationship, as well being able to laugh together. "We both have very healthy senses of humor. Anything I take myself too seriously on, she will gladly cut me down to size on and destroy all pre-conceived notions that I'm cool in any way," Braid said to The Boot. "You should know somebody really well and know that they know how to take a joke and they know how to take you. That's the key — a sense of humor," he added.