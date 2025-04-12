Tragic Details About Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Kids That Will Break Your Heart
The following article contains references to substance misuse and allegations of domestic violence and child abuse.
For years, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt looked like the perfect couple with the perfect family. They were adorable as co-stars in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." And besides, fans loved watching the couple parade through Los Angeles with their brood of six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne — in tow. When the pair got married in 2014, tabloids and fans gushed over their adorable wedding photos. For a time, it seemed like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship was perfect. However, behind the scenes, tensions were mounting.
In 2016, things reached a boiling point, and Brangelina shocked fans by filing for divorce. As the public struggled to accept the reality of Angelina and Brad's separation, the couple's children grappled with their new reality. Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne all had to face the fact that their family would never be the same again. Although life in the Jolie-Pitt household had long had its challenges, nothing could prepare these celebrity kids for the drama that would permeate their parents' divorce. Indeed, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children would ultimately experience a complicated upbringing — one would force them to endure one tragedy after the next.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children were raised in an unstable environment
Before Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ever talked about getting a divorce, the couple's six children found themselves in an incredibly unstable environment. The problem? Their parents reportedly could not agree on how to raise them — a reality that inevitably led to chaos within the Jolie-Pitt household. Speaking to People about this matter, one insider explained, "During their marriage, they had very different parenting styles. Brad grew up with structure and wanted more rules for the kids. Angie had a different upbringing and wanted the kids to be more independent and responsible for their own schedules from a young age."
Unfortunately, Jolie and Pitt's disagreements about how to raise their children added friction to their marriage. As the aforementioned source revealed in the same interview, "Brad and Angie clashed over this [difference in styles]." Making matters worse, it's possible that the couple's competing parenting styles left their brood feeling unsettled. As psychologist Rick Hanson explained in a piece for Psychology Today, "Major differences in parenting values or actions are a problem." In his expert opinion: "Children get confused when their parents have different approaches [to childrearing] and are likelier to play one parent against the other." In that sense, it's likely that Brad and Angelina's kids suffered as a result of their parents' mismatch in values.
They watched their father struggle with alcohol misuse
As a famous actor, Brad Pitt lives an incredibly lavish life — but that doesn't mean that he was able to provide sufficient stability for his six children. Over the years, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne watched their father struggle with alcohol misuse. Even Pitt has admitted to having an unhealthy relationship with drinking. As he put it in an interview with GQ, "I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka." But, he quit because he didn't "want to live that way anymore."
Although Pitt has apparently made an effort to change his lifestyle, it is understood that alcohol misuse complicated his family life for many years. Part of the reason for this could relate to the fact that Pitt quit all substances except for alcohol upon starting a family. In the same interview, the actor explained, "But me, personally, I can't remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn't boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something ... I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know — things I wasn't dealing with. I was boozing too much. It's just become a problem." For Pitt's children, it was likely very difficult to watch their father engage in alcohol misuse. This situation very well could have even impacted their relationship with their famous father.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Court filings claim that Pitt attacked Jolie in front of the children
Alcohol misuse may have complicated Brad Pitt's relationship with his children, but that might have be not the only factor that has impacted these familial dynamics. According to court documents released in The New York Times (via NPR), the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" actor allegedly attacked his then-wife, Angelina Jolie, on a family trip. Per Jolie's legal filings, the trouble started when Pitt voiced his concern over her parenting style, claiming his wife was "too deferential" to the kids. From there, the couple argued until Pitt allegedly hurt Jolie. Per the aforementioned court documents, "Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall."
Matters were made worse by the children's presence throughout the altercation. According to the experts, it can be extremely damaging for children to watch one parent harm the other. In an article for Psychology Today, licensed marriage and family therapist Blake Griffin Edwards explained, "The psychological aftermath of exposure to DV can include fear of harm or abandonment, excessive worry or sadness, guilt ... habitual lying, low frustration tolerance, emotional distancing, poor judgment, shame, and fear about the future." It is certainly possible that some of Jolie and Pitt's children struggle with some of these symptoms.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Angelina Jolie alleged that Brad Pitt harmed his children
As if accusations of physical abuse between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are not damaging enough, Pitt physically harmed his kids, according to Jolie, making it even more difficult for the actor to forge any kind of trusting relationship with them in the future.
During an argument on a plane, Pitt "lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane's seats injuring Jolie's back and elbow," Jolie's court filings revealed, per an Associated Press report shared by The Hill.
Sadly, the alleged altercation between Pitt and his children did not stop there. According to the same report, the actor might have gone on to commit more acts of violence against his brood. Per the court documents filed by Jolie, "The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face." If true, these allegations would explain why Pitt's relationship with his kids has crumbled.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
Brad and Angelina's kids grew up feeling disconnected from their father
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children may have a loving relationship with their mother, but several of the kids are understood to be estranged from their father. Speaking to People about this issue in 2024, a source close to the family claimed that Pitt's oldest children refuse to speak with him. "He has virtually no contact with the adult kids," the insider revealed. "His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule."
Pitt's daughter — formerly known as Shiloh Jolie-Pitt — made her feelings about her dad particularly clear in 2024 when she changed her name to Shiloh Jolie. Per Us Weekly, the patriarch was upset to learn that his daughter had discarded his last name. As one family friend told the outlet, "Brad was devastated by this choice. To him, it was more than a change of name — it was a symbol of a deeper estrangement that has been brewing for years." Pitt's other two daughters, Zahara and Vivienne, have also reportedly stopped using their father's last name in social situations, going by just Jolie instead.
As for Pitt's sons, the same insider told Us Weekly that Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Pax Jolie-Pitt have also struggled to connect with the actor. "Sadly, their rift has only widened over time," the source shared. "The boys found it difficult to reconcile with Brad despite his repeated apologies and efforts to rebuild trust."
They haven't been able to feel close to their grandparents
Many children find that forging a close relationship with their grandparents brings them a sense of stability and belonging. For Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's kids, however, the grandparent situation is not that easy. Because of their tense relationship with their father, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne have apparently had a difficult time connecting with their paternal grandparents.
One insider even told People that Pitt's parents haven't spent any significant time with their grandchildren. In another interview with the Daily Mail, a separate source claimed, "The [Pitts] tried their best to keep in touch with the children but some members of his family struggled to contain their frustration with the fallout and as a result, Angelina cut the kids off." Although a source apparently close to Jolie has denied these claims, one thing is clear: Her brood does not seem close to Bras Pitt's parents at all.
Sadly, experts say that this sort of estrangement between grandparents and grandchildren is far from ideal. As psychologist Kurt Ela explained in Psychology Today, "Studies indicate that having caring grandparents involved in a child's life is protective and additive. Specifics include reduced risk of depression and better coping with life events for those children." For Jolie and Pitt's children to miss out on such a significant relationship is not just unfortunate, it can also be damaging.
The Jolie-Pitt children watched their parents' divorce play out in the papers
Splitting up is never easy, but Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce was especially messy. The couple's separation was not just challenging for those in their immediate circle — it was also front page news. Unfortunately for Jolie and Pitt's children, the publicity surrounding their parents' divorce added an extra layer of stress to an already complicated situation.
This was particularly challenging for the couple's son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, who was unwillingly pulled into the tabloid drama surrounding the big split. In 2024, when Jolie invited Knox to accompany her to the Governors Awards, the media was quick to react. At the time, a report in the Daily Mail hinted that the duo's evening out was somehow more significant than just a simple mother-son outing. "Brad only gets to see his children when they walk on the carpet with their mom and the timing of this could not be any more suspicious considering it was just decided that he and Angie are headed to trial," an insider told the outlet. Knox being dragged into his parents' personal issues — if that is indeed what happened — was not just inappropriate but also potentially hurtful.
According to licensed clinical social worker Bob Livingstone in a piece for MentalHealth.com, "A high-conflict divorce doesn't just end a marriage; it turns children into collateral damage." No child should have to go through that — especially not in the public eye.
They suffered as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce dragged on
Securing a divorce in the state of California can take as few as six months, according to the Judicial Branch of California. For actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, however, things took a quite bit longer. The former couple took a whopping eight years to formalize their split. And even once they managed to legally separate, Pitt and Jolie continued to battle over a co-owned winery, Château Miraval.
Sadly, this drawn-out separation is rumored to have had a terrible impact on Jolie and Pitt's children. Speaking to Star (via The News International), a source claimed that the six kids had had enough of their parents' marital drama. Apparently, they felt that the divorce was particularly draining as — in the words of the aforementioned insider — "It's dominated their lives for the better part of a decade."
Shiloh was said to be especially exhausted by Pitt and Jolie's constant spatting. As a separate source told Life & Style in 2024, "Shiloh's old enough to know they're feuding over the place in France and knows that they speak only through lawyers, and she's had enough. All she wants is for them to get along. She has spent most of her life seeing them argue and she can't take it anymore." If Shiloh wanted to see a Brangelina truce before her 18th birthday, however, she was likely disappointed. As of the publication of this article, things between the former couple remain tense.
Are Brad and Angelina's kids traumatized by Hollywood?
Perhaps because of all the drama and publicity surrounding their parents' split, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children may be feeling a little burnt out by Hollywood. According to Jolie herself, the kids aren't too big on the spotlight. If anything, they may actually despise it. Speaking on this matter at the 2025 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Jolie explained, "'I always wanted them to be around film ... [but] they're not interested" (via Daily Mail). The famous actor went on to share, "They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it."
Interestingly, this was not the only time that Jolie spoke about her kids' desire for a more quiet life — especially Shiloh's. In an interview on "Good Morning America," Angelina Jolie confirmed Shiloh's true feelings about her public life, telling the hosts, "None of my children want to be in front of the camera [at] this time. They're quite private. Shiloh's extremely private. They weren't born with privacy, right? So I hope they can have that as they grow old" (via People). Here, the fact that none of Jolie and Pitt's kids wants to follow in their parents' footsteps speaks volumes. After everything that they have been through as a family, it makes sense that they would want to avoid spending even more time in the limelight.
The family watched Pax Jolie-Pitt experience a serious accident
For a long time the biggest challenges in the Jolie-Pitt family's life pertained to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's failed marriage. In July 2024, this changed when Pax Jolie-Pitt suffered a severe electric bike accident in Los Angeles, California. Pax was so badly injured in the crash that he was admitted to the ICU. Around the time of the accident, a source told People, "He's uncomfortable and will need further treatments. Still, he was very lucky. It could have been much worse since he didn't wear a helmet." Later, when Pax was finally allowed to leave the ICU, a different insider told the outlet that Pax had "suffered complex trauma and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy."
For Pax's five siblings, it was likely devastating to watch their brother experience such a severe medical emergency. Although Pax was eventually able to heal, it cannot have been easy for his family to watch him struggle with his injuries. In the same interview with People, the source said that the rest of Jolie and Pitt's children dedicated themselves to "supporting Pax as best as they [could]."