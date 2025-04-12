Tragic Details About Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Kids That Will Break Your Heart

The following article contains references to substance misuse and allegations of domestic violence and child abuse.

For years, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt looked like the perfect couple with the perfect family. They were adorable as co-stars in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." And besides, fans loved watching the couple parade through Los Angeles with their brood of six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne — in tow. When the pair got married in 2014, tabloids and fans gushed over their adorable wedding photos. For a time, it seemed like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship was perfect. However, behind the scenes, tensions were mounting.

In 2016, things reached a boiling point, and Brangelina shocked fans by filing for divorce. As the public struggled to accept the reality of Angelina and Brad's separation, the couple's children grappled with their new reality. Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne all had to face the fact that their family would never be the same again. Although life in the Jolie-Pitt household had long had its challenges, nothing could prepare these celebrity kids for the drama that would permeate their parents' divorce. Indeed, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children would ultimately experience a complicated upbringing — one would force them to endure one tragedy after the next.