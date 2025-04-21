How Big Of An Age Gap Do Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Have?
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have come a long way since their "GMA3: What You Need to Know" scandal was blown wide open by the Daily Mail in 2022, making it one of the biggest scandals on "Good Morning America" over the years. While the coworkers' secret workplace romance sounded like something out of a Hallmark movie, it quickly turned into a suspenseful thriller when their then-spouses (and the public) found out about their affair. On the premiere episode of their podcast, appropriately titled "Amy & T.J.," both parties clarified their relationship timeline and claimed they hadn't committed adultery. "We were in the middle of divorces," Robach said, agreeing with Holmes' statements.
Years later, Robach and Holmes' romance has evolved since their "GMA" disgrace, and the couple are still going strong, despite dealing with communication issues. They host their eponymous podcast together, and they continue to post cute couple snapshots to their respective Instagrams.
But while there are several red flags in their relationship, their age gap isn't one of them. Robach was born in 1973, while Holmes' birthday is in 1977. They're only four years apart, which is nothing when a couple is middle-aged. However, there do seem to be some internal issues with their specific ages, at least on Holmes' end.
T.J. Holmes made interesting comments about their age gap
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been at the center of engagement rumors for years, most recently in March 2025 when Robach sported a large ring on that finger when the couple attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Hilariously, Robach's own mother thought her daughter had gotten married and didn't tell her. "The truth is my mom even asked me [if we were married] because we wear our [fitness tracking] Oura Rings," Robach told People a few weeks before their awards show outing. "She thought that maybe we had actually gotten married and not told her, and just were wearing our rings on the other finger."
So, while they are not married, Holmes has voiced how he's tired of introducing Robach as his girlfriend. During a December 2023 episode of their podcast, a listener asked if they'd ever get hitched. They both agreed that was a possibility, but Holmes more so than Robach, because of their ages. "I want to marry you, in part ... because you're 50 and I'm 46," he said at the time. "And I'm very sick of introducing you, a 50-year-old woman, 'This is my girlfriend.' That just sounds stupid." Holmes then made things feel kind of icky by pointing out that though their age gap isn't huge, it is the equivalent of Robach being in high school while Holmes is in grade school.
As of writing, the couple still haven't tied the knot yet — though there are signs Robach and Holmes will get engaged in 2025.