How Big Of An Age Gap Do Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Have?

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have come a long way since their "GMA3: What You Need to Know" scandal was blown wide open by the Daily Mail in 2022, making it one of the biggest scandals on "Good Morning America" over the years. While the coworkers' secret workplace romance sounded like something out of a Hallmark movie, it quickly turned into a suspenseful thriller when their then-spouses (and the public) found out about their affair. On the premiere episode of their podcast, appropriately titled "Amy & T.J.," both parties clarified their relationship timeline and claimed they hadn't committed adultery. "We were in the middle of divorces," Robach said, agreeing with Holmes' statements.

Years later, Robach and Holmes' romance has evolved since their "GMA" disgrace, and the couple are still going strong, despite dealing with communication issues. They host their eponymous podcast together, and they continue to post cute couple snapshots to their respective Instagrams.

But while there are several red flags in their relationship, their age gap isn't one of them. Robach was born in 1973, while Holmes' birthday is in 1977. They're only four years apart, which is nothing when a couple is middle-aged. However, there do seem to be some internal issues with their specific ages, at least on Holmes' end.