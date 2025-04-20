8 Royals Who Made Confusing Name Changes

For anyone who watched Netflix's "With Love, Meghan," the moment where Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, corrects Mindy Kaling about her last name will quickly come to mind. This all happened because Kaling called her Meghan Markle, and Meghan corrected her. "It's so funny, too, that you keep saying 'Meghan Markle,'" Meghan said to Kaling. "You know I'm Sussex now." It stood out to viewers for many reasons, but one chief reason was that some legitimately didn't know what to call Meghan, and Kaling isn't the only one who refers to the star by her maiden name. Others took a more scathing approach. Some royal insiders say there's a shadier reason why Markle claims the name. But the truth is, Meghan Markle did change her last name, as confusing as it may be.

Perhaps surprisingly, name changes amongst the royal family aren't that uncommon — Meghan certainly isn't the only one to don a new moniker. Even Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have changed their names. Many heirs to the throne will change their name once they're crowned, too, so that creates a whole new level of name changes. In fact, the British royal family is rife with new names, title tweaks, and modified last names. It can be tough to keep track of, to say the least, but there's a logic behind almost every change.