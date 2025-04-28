The Risque Dress Tiffany Trump Would Never Wear Today

Being a first anything related to the president — first lady, first son, first daughter, and so on — means you're likely expected to always dress to the nines. We're talking classy, crisp dresses or suits that are primed and ready for Washington, D.C. Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, has never been as entrenched in the political world as some of her siblings, but her fashion sense still reflects the poise of being the president's daughter. She especially seems to be a fan of the monochromatic coat dress and heels combination.

However, her outfits haven't always been such standard choices. Prior to Tiffany's total style transformation (and prior to Donald's first election win in 2016), the socialite wore a dress that some might classify as one of her most inappropriate looks. The dress's hem stopped around her upper mid-thigh, but a good portion of the bottom of the skirt was completely sheer fabric. The straps and neckline of the dress were also see-through, and a royal blue brocade-type pattern covered the rest of it and made it look strapless. The pattern didn't cover the entire dress, and it seemed that either some skin was showing through the gaps in the design, or there was some light tan fabric underneath giving that impression. Tiffany let the dress speak for itself, simply captioning an Instagram snapshot of her wearing it with flower emojis and a tag for the Save the Music Foundation.