The Risque Dress Tiffany Trump Would Never Wear Today
Being a first anything related to the president — first lady, first son, first daughter, and so on — means you're likely expected to always dress to the nines. We're talking classy, crisp dresses or suits that are primed and ready for Washington, D.C. Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, has never been as entrenched in the political world as some of her siblings, but her fashion sense still reflects the poise of being the president's daughter. She especially seems to be a fan of the monochromatic coat dress and heels combination.
However, her outfits haven't always been such standard choices. Prior to Tiffany's total style transformation (and prior to Donald's first election win in 2016), the socialite wore a dress that some might classify as one of her most inappropriate looks. The dress's hem stopped around her upper mid-thigh, but a good portion of the bottom of the skirt was completely sheer fabric. The straps and neckline of the dress were also see-through, and a royal blue brocade-type pattern covered the rest of it and made it look strapless. The pattern didn't cover the entire dress, and it seemed that either some skin was showing through the gaps in the design, or there was some light tan fabric underneath giving that impression. Tiffany let the dress speak for itself, simply captioning an Instagram snapshot of her wearing it with flower emojis and a tag for the Save the Music Foundation.
Even as her wardrobe evolves, Tiffany has had some fashion fails
Many fans in the comments of Tiffany Trump's post were impressed with the dress, but some Instagram users weren't too keen. "What kind of dress is it? It is not appropriate for you Tiffany," one critic said.
No matter the public's reaction to the dress, it likely will stay in Tiffany's closet for a while — and possibly forever. Her changing wardrobe has led her away from the kinds of dresses she wore during her party girl phase. That doesn't mean all her outfit choices are winners, however. Some of Tiffany's looks have missed the mark, like when she wore a cream jacket with a bright white dress at the 2016 Republican National Convention, or when she paired a sheer black shirt with a baby blue pantsuit to enjoy some of London's nightlife in 2018.
Tiffany's pastel gown for her baby shower in April 2025 was one of her successful looks — but her guests didn't get the memo, since the baby shower was a fashion nightmare for all attendees. From Lara Trump's attention-stealing hat to Ivanka Trump's too-busy dress, the fashion police were on call.