Tiffany Trump Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

Tiffany Trump's relatively under-the-radar existence drastically changed when her father, Donald Trump, decided to run as the Republican candidate for president. The then-unknown Tiffany, whose mother Marla Maples raised her in California after she and Donald divorced, was thrust onto the national stage. There was suddenly speculation about everything about her, from her relationship with her half-siblings, Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Barron Trump, to her relationship with her father to her most inappropriate outfits.

Tiffany, who graduated from Georgetown Law School in 2020, had an interest in fashion after an internship at Vogue, but that fell to the side as she pursued law instead. But that doesn't mean her interest in fashion disappeared. Tiffany often attends fashion shows with Maples and has hinted that she's following in fashionista Ivanka's footsteps by posting more fashion-forward looks of herself on Instagram. However, some of the outfits she's worn have completely missed the mark. Maybe the law was a safe gamble. Her father said he was glad to have a lawyer in the family, after all.