What Julia Schlaepfer's Relationship With Yellowstone 1923 Co-Star Brandon Sklenar Is Really Like

On the Paramount+ smash hit "1923," which is part of Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe, Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer play star-crossed lovers. He's Spencer Dutton, an American abroad who's suffering from extreme PTSD caused by World War I. She's Alexandra, the Countess of Sussex, and when she meets Spencer in Africa, they instantly fall in love. He was a rancher; she was a royal. To quote the great Avril Lavigne: Can I make it any more obvious?

To the delight of the show's fans, in interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, Sklenar and Schlaepfer appeared to have gotten along extremely well in real life. Their chemistry on screen is so electric that fans naturally speculated about just how close they got, wondering whether the actors fell for their on-screen love interests. After all, at first, it seemed like Sklenar and Schlaepfer were inseparable, frequently joking around and supporting one another as much as they could.

As the series drew to a close in 2025, Sklenar told People, "We spent almost three years with these people. And I've never done a series before and it was ... such an incredible life experience for Jules and I." However, eagle-eyed fans soon noticed some hints that not all was right between the co-stars. Read on for a peek at what Schlaepfer's relationship with Sklenar is like in real life.