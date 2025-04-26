The Price Of Pam Bondi's Tacky Tweed Jacket Is Eyebrow-Raising

When Attorney General Pam Bondi joined President Donald Trump's ego-inflating cabinet, she came with a pedigree from her time as attorney general of Florida and, apparently, a closet full of tacky jackets. Taking to Fox News to discuss the arrest of Milwaukee, Wisconsin judge Hannah Dugan, Bondi was seen sporting her usual conservative talking points and a rather distracting blazer — which is unfortunate, as the blue trimmed jacket most likely also came with a hefty price tag.

BREAKING: In a shocking moment, US Attorney General Pam Bondi announces that any judges who disagree with Trump's deportation policy will be arrested. "...we will come after you and we will prosecute you. We will find you." Make sure everyone sees this.pic.twitter.com/9rltCdC073 — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) April 25, 2025

In a perfect example of falling for a garment before trying it on, Bondi appears to be wearing a $2,000 Maison Common tweed jacket. However, on Bondi, it unfortunately looks like the H&M rip-off version. Reminiscent of Bondi's grandma-inspired blazer moment, the blue jacket also ages the attorney general in an unflattering way.

Considering the plastic surgery rumors swirling around Bondi, it would make sense for her to want to dress in a more stylish and fashion-forward manner. However, it seems that the lawyer from Florida is dead set on dressing in matching sweater sets and tweed numbers that harken back to an era from before she was even born, which is becoming a theme for several women in Trump's inner circle.