The Price Of Pam Bondi's Tacky Tweed Jacket Is Eyebrow-Raising
When Attorney General Pam Bondi joined President Donald Trump's ego-inflating cabinet, she came with a pedigree from her time as attorney general of Florida and, apparently, a closet full of tacky jackets. Taking to Fox News to discuss the arrest of Milwaukee, Wisconsin judge Hannah Dugan, Bondi was seen sporting her usual conservative talking points and a rather distracting blazer — which is unfortunate, as the blue trimmed jacket most likely also came with a hefty price tag.
BREAKING: In a shocking moment, US Attorney General Pam Bondi announces that any judges who disagree with Trump's deportation policy will be arrested. "...we will come after you and we will prosecute you. We will find you."
Make sure everyone sees this.pic.twitter.com/9rltCdC073
— Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) April 25, 2025
In a perfect example of falling for a garment before trying it on, Bondi appears to be wearing a $2,000 Maison Common tweed jacket. However, on Bondi, it unfortunately looks like the H&M rip-off version. Reminiscent of Bondi's grandma-inspired blazer moment, the blue jacket also ages the attorney general in an unflattering way.
Considering the plastic surgery rumors swirling around Bondi, it would make sense for her to want to dress in a more stylish and fashion-forward manner. However, it seems that the lawyer from Florida is dead set on dressing in matching sweater sets and tweed numbers that harken back to an era from before she was even born, which is becoming a theme for several women in Trump's inner circle.
Republican women seem trapped in outdated fashion in the worst way
When it comes to having a closet full of clothes from the Cold War era, Pam Bondi is not alone. Young upstart Karoline Leavitt continues to dress way older than she is, often seeming to share a wardrobe with Bondi, especially when it comes to ugly sweater jackets. These two are not alone. Ainsley Earhardt has struggled with some boring fashion choices, seeming to wear the same dress on repeat. It's almost as if the exit of Kimberly Guilfoyle from Donald Trump's inner circle has set off a new era of fashion, even snagging some Trump women in the process.
There have been several examples of the Trump family wearing outdated fashion choices, which could explain why so many people in their orbit appear eager to follow suit. At times, this shift in outward appearance feels somehow connected to the regressive policies of President Trump's second administration. This means that glam queens Kristi Noem and Alina Habba might have to ditch the GOP barbie routine for more demure fits. Time will tell if all the MAGA girlies will continue to morph into the same archetype; until then, it's a nice reminder not to spend thousands of dollars on a tacky jacket.