5 Outdated Looks Christina Haack Was Caught Wearing

Coming off the heels of a tumultuous divorce and the first season of "The Flip Off" that saw her coming up short, HGTV's Christina Haack has been taking the bumps of 2025 in stride. While there are several reasons to be worried about Haack, she always manages to smile and style herself through the ups and downs. Plus, since her very public split from ex-husband Josh Hall, it seems Haack has moved on to greener pastures all around. Haack's new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, appears to be treating her well, and she and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa have a wonderful working relationship. What's not new or working for Haack, however, is her outdated sense of style.

Firmly stuck in Millennial culture, Haack has often made the mistake of wearing fashions that should have remained a distant memory on LiveJournal. Sometimes, the occasional accessory can work wonders, like the Gucci choker Haack wore on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live" on January 14, 2025. But when she makes her whole outfit appear to be an homage to times past, it can feel a bit much. From skinny jeans to UGGs, here are five times Haack dressed like it was 2010 all over again.