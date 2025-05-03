5 Outdated Looks Christina Haack Was Caught Wearing
Coming off the heels of a tumultuous divorce and the first season of "The Flip Off" that saw her coming up short, HGTV's Christina Haack has been taking the bumps of 2025 in stride. While there are several reasons to be worried about Haack, she always manages to smile and style herself through the ups and downs. Plus, since her very public split from ex-husband Josh Hall, it seems Haack has moved on to greener pastures all around. Haack's new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, appears to be treating her well, and she and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa have a wonderful working relationship. What's not new or working for Haack, however, is her outdated sense of style.
Firmly stuck in Millennial culture, Haack has often made the mistake of wearing fashions that should have remained a distant memory on LiveJournal. Sometimes, the occasional accessory can work wonders, like the Gucci choker Haack wore on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live" on January 14, 2025. But when she makes her whole outfit appear to be an homage to times past, it can feel a bit much. From skinny jeans to UGGs, here are five times Haack dressed like it was 2010 all over again.
Christina Haack is still clinging to her skinny jeans
In an Instagram post dating back to February 21, 2021, Christina Haack did something most Millennials have done at least once in their lives: she took a mirror selfie wearing some skinny jeans and high heels. In fact, most everything Haack is seen wearing in this snap is from the early 2000s era. The tank top, the necklace, the many bracelets, the studded decals on her sky-high heels. Truly, every piece here could be placed in a museum dedicated to the fashions of "The OC" era.
While Haack has certainly undergone quite the stunning transformation over the years, she still seems trapped in the past. The biggest indicator and culprit of this is her love for skinny jeans. Here, the denim choice is not only a throwback due to how tight they are, but the casual distressing was also a staple of pants fashion in the '00s. Plus, having the jeans go all the way down past her ankles accidentally shortens Haack in an unflattering way. Hemming the jeans by barely an inch would give this a cigarette pant vibe instead of a "mom who forgot it was the 2020s" feel.
Christina Haack can't let go of her UGGs
A true staple of early 2000s fashion were the sheepskin-lined comfy boots made a household name by the Australian company UGG. It was nearly impossible to walk down the street, regardless of what time of year it was or what the climate called for, without witnessing a group of cool kids decked out with UGGs on their feet. While the trend has since passed, there are still some hangers-on, and it appears that Christina Haack is one of them.
Even with undergoing a significant shift in style over the years, Haack clings to her outdated staples. In an Instagram post dedicated to HGTV contractor Israel Battres, Haack accidentally shows that not only is she holding onto her UGGs, but the rest of her outfit is also stuck in the past. The oversized sweatshirt and leggings combo was almost a required uniform for anyone from the Millennial generation (and beyond). This look has since gone from "outdated" to classically ever-present, but when Haack adds in the UGGs, it just comes off like she hasn't purged her closet since college.
Christina Haack dressed ready for a Millennial prom
In a post on Instagram, Christina Haack is seen sidling up with a bestie at restaurant Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas. Although the caption said, "Girls night with my girl," the dresses that Haack and her friend wore screamed "we're going to the prom" circa 2004. Though Haack loves to flaunt her killer legs, especially after her divorce from Josh Hall, this dress still felt incredibly dated. For someone looking to rebound from a bad marriage, being stuck in styles from the past might not be the best move.
First, the shoes are an homage to the 2010s when most 20-somethings would stumble into clubs in strappy heels, often bedazzled with rhinestones and studs. While these are more laid back than that, they still harken to that specific era. Then there's the dress. The messy satin gives off perpetual wrinkles. The tube top and short length really do show off what Haack has undoubtedly worked hard for, but the dress itself looks like she snagged it off the set of "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion." Next time, she might consider leaving her Vegas fashion choices in Vegas.
Christina Haack dressed like a schoolgirl in Paris
In October 2024, Christina Haack took herself on an "Eat, Pray, Love" trip to Paris. Seen here beaming in an Instagram post, Haack stands outside of world-renowned luxury Champagne company, Veuve Clicquot. In her caption, Haack admits that this was on her "vision board/trip goal since I was 21." While it's clear that Haack was excited to enter someplace she considers sacred, the outfit she chose to wear for the occasion felt dated and uninspired.
While Haack is normally someone who loves to show off the fruits of her workout routine, this outfit has her mostly covered up. Not only that, but several pieces harken back to different eras, lending the overall look a mismatched vibe. The knee-high boots (a staple of the Millennial closet) appear overly chunky, with the heel not quite fitting in with the rest of the fit. The plain black tank top and minimal styling for her hair and jewelry would have been a better direction to go in for the whole look. However, the addition of the schoolgirl-inspired skirt throws the whole outfit out of whack. The skirt isn't whimsical enough to elevate the look, and none of the blacks really match each other. Hopefully, Haack enjoyed herself enough to forget she has this outfit in the future.
Christina Haack might want to upgrade her private jet style
When Christina Haack decided to make her new boyfriend Christopher Larocca Instagram official, she also made sure to show it off. In her post dedicated to hard launching her new relationship, Haack wrote the caption, "Some plane flights must be hard posted," alongside a view of her holding a glass of champagne on a private jet. What should have been a celebratory moment was unfortunately overshadowed by her outdated sense of fashion.
From the sunglasses to the boots, Haack certainly has a penchant for some 2010s staples. Plus, the choker and baby doll tee were easily things one could find at any mall circa 2012. Not only that, but Haack has once again opted for a pair of skinny jeans, bordering on jegging territory. Luckily, it doesn't seem to matter to Larocca what Haack wears, as the couple has been packing on the PDA while on their many luxurious vacations. Perhaps her stylist can convince Larocca to take Haack on a shopping spree to find some new pieces to incorporate into her wardrobe. Or at least some looks that feel inspired by the modern era.