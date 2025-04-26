Joe & Jill Biden's Seats At Pope Francis' Funeral Are Sure To Inflate Trump's Ego
While it would be appropriate to mourn the passing of Pope Francis — a leader loved by many — it seems that several high profile political leaders are using his funeral as a means to be catty with each other. Whereas initially Donald Trump's ego most likely took a hit when he discovered where he and wife Melania Trump would be sitting for Pope Francis' funeral, it certainly made a recovery thanks to the Bidens. According to the New York Post, Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden were seated far away from the Trumps, in a back section designated for foreign dignitaries.
Notably, Joe met Pope Francis three times while he was vice president. Considering how quickly the Pope passed after meeting with current VP JD Vance, it does seem Joe has the upper hand socially here — even if he was seated in the nosebleeds. Joe was also unable to avoid his fondness for social niceties, he was seen snapping selfies and shaking hands with many attendees. The same cannot be said for Melania and Donald, who appeared to be melting through the whole ceremony. Perhaps the two couples keeping such distance from each other, figuratively and literally, is proof that Melania and Jill are still participating in their intense personal feud.
The Bidens and Trumps have often been very cold to each other
Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump are not a couple known for their warmth and generosity. Which is why it came as no surprise to find out that Donald has an ongoing feud with Michelle Obama and certainly her husband Barack Obama too. But now, it seems Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden are ready to fan the flames of any ongoing bad blood between themselves and the Trumps.
After Donald took to social media to drag Jill, the former first lady decided to put her doctorate in education to the test and teach Donald a lesson. Jill sat the president down for a brutally honest discussion that didn't really seem to resonate with Donald. Of course, there is no real chance for the couples to bury the hatchet and move on, but beefing during a funeral is not the classiest of looks for either party.
For her part, Melania sent subtle shade by literally keeping her back facing the Bidens during the funeral. It seems Melania is feeling over being the first lady once again, and social niceties are out the window. Jill also seems to be dabbling in having a lower threshold for mingling, as she kept to herself throughout most of the event. Perhaps the feud is finally dwindling. Or maybe everyone is simply exhausted from being mad at each other constantly.