The Stunning Transformation Of Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Stepdaughters

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's stepdaughters Angelica Mara Jopling and Jessie Phoenix Jopling have undergone stunning transformations into adulthood. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, faced major public backlash for their 23-year age gap; The "Fall Guy" actor is closer in age to his stepdaughters than to their mother. Despite the public criticism, the blended family is close. Sam and Aaron also share two biological children: Wylda Rae Johnson, born in 2010, and Romy Hero Johnson, born in 2012. After COVID, the family of six moved from California back to the U.K. together.

When asked in an interview with The Guardian if Sam's daughters experienced prejudice due to her age gap with Aaron, she responded in the negative. "Not really. Or, if so, I don't think they care. They see two loving, happy parents, so it doesn't really register," she explained.

Sam's husband has previously echoed his wife's sentiments that their kids just see them as two loving parents. He revealed in an interview with Esquire that he always wanted a big family. "I knew I was going to be a young father," he said. The dedicated father keeps his children out of the limelight. The actor said, "You'll never see our children or any of our most personal moments on social media or in the press" (via Harper's Bazaar). While his youngest daughters are not seen online, photos of his stepdaughters have been shared on social media, and both Angelica and Jessie have gone through quite the transformation since Aaron first met them over a decade ago.