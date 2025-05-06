The Stunning Transformation Of Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Stepdaughters
Aaron Taylor-Johnson's stepdaughters Angelica Mara Jopling and Jessie Phoenix Jopling have undergone stunning transformations into adulthood. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, faced major public backlash for their 23-year age gap; The "Fall Guy" actor is closer in age to his stepdaughters than to their mother. Despite the public criticism, the blended family is close. Sam and Aaron also share two biological children: Wylda Rae Johnson, born in 2010, and Romy Hero Johnson, born in 2012. After COVID, the family of six moved from California back to the U.K. together.
When asked in an interview with The Guardian if Sam's daughters experienced prejudice due to her age gap with Aaron, she responded in the negative. "Not really. Or, if so, I don't think they care. They see two loving, happy parents, so it doesn't really register," she explained.
Sam's husband has previously echoed his wife's sentiments that their kids just see them as two loving parents. He revealed in an interview with Esquire that he always wanted a big family. "I knew I was going to be a young father," he said. The dedicated father keeps his children out of the limelight. The actor said, "You'll never see our children or any of our most personal moments on social media or in the press" (via Harper's Bazaar). While his youngest daughters are not seen online, photos of his stepdaughters have been shared on social media, and both Angelica and Jessie have gone through quite the transformation since Aaron first met them over a decade ago.
Angelica Mara Jopling grew up acting
Angelica Mara Jopling was born in England on April 24, 1997, to British film director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her ex-husband, art dealer Jay Jopling. Angelica spent part of her childhood as an actor. Given that her parents are visual artists and her stepfather, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is a famous actor, Angelica's foray into acting is no surprise.
In 2008, Angelica was in an episode of "The Devil's Mistress." She played a younger version of the main character in the drama about the English Civil War. Only a year later, Angelica starred alongside her stepdad, Aaron, in the movie "Nowhere Boy" in 2009. "Nowhere Boy" chronicled the life of John Lennon and was directed by Angelica's mom, Sam Taylor-Johnson. Sam and Aaron first met on the set of the movie, making the filming of "Nowhere Boy" an even more meaningful experience for the Taylor-Johnson family. The controversial couple immediately hit it off when they met on set.
In 2013, Angelica also went on to secure a role in another movie where she starred alongside her stepfather: "Kick-Ass 2." During that same year, the young actor was in an episode of the fourth season of the television show "Jonathan Creek," titled "The Clue of the Savant's Thumb." She played the character of Kate in the long-running crime drama, which ended in 2016.
Jessie Phoenix Jopling has remained private
Born in England on October 8, 2006, Jessie Phoenix Jopling is the youngest daughter of Sam Taylor-Johnson and Jay Joplin as well as the youngest stepdaughter of Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Despite her famous parents, stepfather, and older sister being in the spotlight, Jessie prefers a more low-key life.
Aaron's youngest stepdaughter values her own privacy. Jessie does not have any known public social media at the time of this writing. She is not in the public eye like her older sister who grew up on movie and television sets. All three of Jessie's parents have respected her privacy, and it was not until she turned eighteen that Aaron and Sam posted pictures of her (via People).
Although Jessie remains off of social media, her stepfather shared a photo in celebration of her 18th birthday. He showed his love for his youngest stepdaughter in a story on Instagram. He shared two photos, one of the pair hugging when Jessie was still a child and another of them hugging as adults. Aaron captioned the selfie of the two together, "Still my baby girl." The redheaded beauty has undergone a stunning transformation into adulthood. Although legally an adult now, Jessie will clearly still be seen with the protective eyes of a parent by her famous stepfather.
Angelica Mara Jopling launched a fashion brand collaboration
Aaron Taylor-Johnson's oldest stepdaughter has creativity in her blood. Angelica Jopling has acted, modeled, and been surrounded by the creative arts since she was young. Not only was Jopling on movie screens, but she acted in a short promotional film as well.
Jopling was just a teenager when she put her creative skills to use for the fashion and lifestyle brand Orla Kiely. The work marked Jopling's transformation as an emerging model and art and style enthusiast. She modeled in a fashion film for the brand, which is known for its unique and bright colors and patterns. The film was part of Video Fashion Week for Orla Kiely's Spring/Summer 2014 collection. Jopling modeled a bold, patterned print two-piece bathing suit for the fashion brand.
Jopling shared a still image of the promotional movie on her Instagram page in October 2013. She posed in an avant-garde giraffe mask that covered her eyes and spun with a yellow hula hoop in the cover shot. Jopling tagged the film's director, photographer, and fashion stylist in the post. Friends, family, and fans alike marveled in the comment section at Taylor-Johnson's oldest stepdaughter's transformation. Jopling has continued a love affair with fashion into adulthood, occasionally sharing pictures in fashionable blazers, dresses, and accessories.
Angelica Mara Jopling grew up with Vivienne Westwood's granddaughter
Fashion designer and stylist Vivienne Westwood's heartbreaking death impacted her family, friends, and countless fans around the world, including her granddaughter, Cora Corré. Corré is a longtime friend of Angelica Mara Jopling. The pair have remained close through childhood and after the death of Corré's grandmother.
Jopling shared pictures to Instagram of her childhood, including one of her and Corré when they were young. She uploaded a series of snapshots from her childhood memories with Corré. "[A] brief history of summers past," Aaron Taylor-Johnson's oldest stepdaughter captioned the black and white post. "[A]n ode to my childhood, the holiday rituals and all who shaped them and me," Jopling wrote, indicating Corré's important role in her life growing up. In the shot of the two friends from when they were children, they are dressed in polka dot lace gowns, clapping their hands as a dancer twirls around.
Jopling and Corré shared another throwback Instagram picture of the two of them as toddlers admiring a gown in one slide and other pictures of them "playing dress up" as adults in 2024. Corré and Jopling each posed in different outfits. "26 years playing dress up together," Vivienne Westwood's granddaughter captioned. Corré also tagged Alessandra Rich, the designer of the dresses they wore in the images. The lifelong friends went from dressing up in tutus and dance attire as children just for fun to getting paid to model together for a designer brand. The stylish duo has also been spotted at public events and charity fundraisers around London.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson's youngest stepdaughter participates in many activities
Jessie Phoenix Jopling may not post photos of her own online, but thanks to her mom Sam Taylor-Johnson's Instagram page, fans got a glimpse into the transformation of Aaron Taylor-Johnson's youngest stepdaughter.
Just as Sam's husband posted to Instagram in honor of Jessie's 18th birthday in 2024, so did she. Sam shared a series of snapshots to Instagram of her second oldest child growing up over the years. Fans got some insight into the many activities Jessie participated in while growing up, like playing sports and spending time with animals.
In one photo, Jessie as a toddler wears a horse shirt, showing she was a lover of horses from a young age. Jessie grew up riding horses, and her mom shared a shot of her lying on a horse and another of her nose to nose with one. Since Sam and Aaron bought a farmhouse in 2010 and have wild bees and pigs on the property, Jessie was exposed to life in the countryside at a young age. In another picture her mom shared, Jessie stood posing next to a dog. A more recent picture shows Jessie's transformation into adulthood as a happy teenager.
Angelica Mara Jopling has always mingled with celebrities
Having a famous family, and especially growing up with celebrity parents and stepparents, often means knowing A-list actors, world-class musicians, and other famous people since childhood. For many children of celebrities, this means having famous friends throughout their lives as well. Such is the case with Angelica Jopling.
Thanks to Jopling's famous parents and her movie star stepdad, Jopling has a slew of well-known celebrity friends. She shared a throwback picture on Instagram of her as a child standing next to the legendary Beatle Paul McCartney. The photo was signed and inscribed to her by the musician himself in 2013. A year later, Jopling posted a picture of her next to Dakota Johnson for the "Madame Web" star's birthday. Jopling's mom, Sam Taylor-Johnson, previously directed Johnson in "50 Shades of Grey."
In 2015, Jopling shared another Instagram picture of one of her famous friends, actor Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp. In the shot, Lily is lying on the monogrammed bedspread in Jopling's bedroom. Even as an adult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson's oldest stepdaughter continues to hang out with major celebrities. In 2023, Jopling was spotted hanging out with Harry Styles (via Daily Mail). The pair grabbed coffee and made celebrity news headlines in London. Jopling and the former One Direction star embraced in a hug after an art gallery visit.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson's eldest stepdaughter founded an art gallery
Angelica Jopling inherited both of her parents' love of visual art. Jay Jopling founded the renowned art gallery, White Cube, in London, and his eldest daughter followed in his professional footsteps. The acclaimed art dealer's daughter is not only an art curator herself, but she is also the founding director of a contemporary art gallery called Incubator.
Located in London's Marylebone area, Incubator gained prominence in the London art scene and made headlines in Italy as well. The art gallery was featured in a 2023 issue of Vogue Italia in 2023. The art curator's mother, Sam-Taylor Johnson, photographed her daughter for the magazine feature.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson's eldest stepdaughter's transformation has also in part transformed London's art scene. Incubator features the work of emerging artists and holds many inclusive events that champion diverse works. In an interview with Flaunt, Angelica said, "The ethos is to lift emerging artists, and it began as a pop-up with the idea of giving them their very first solo shows." The first shows at the gallery were held in 2021, and the space has only expanded since then. "The first series of shows ... was all of the featured artists' first shows, and that has continued through to Incubator, pretty much." Angelica curates the shows and also writes for the majority of them. "The transformation and process from seeing an artist's work in their studio and bringing their vision to life while building towards a show fascinates me," the gallerist said.
Both girls remain close with their mom and stepdad
Jessie Phoenix Jopling and Angelica Mara Jopling have remained close with their mother and stepfather throughout their lives. Whether they're attending public events, working with one another professionally, or relaxing outside of the spotlight together, Aaron Taylor-Johnson's stepdaughters spend quality time with him and their mother, Sam Taylor-Johnson, even as adults.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson may have experienced tragedy in his life, but now he has the support of his own family. Aaron and Angelica bonded over working on the same movies together. In 2017, Angelica posted a photo with her stepfather after he won a Golden Globe for his supporting role in the film "Nocturnal Animals." "[I] am SO proud," Aaron's oldest stepdaughter wrote along with a bunch of trophy emojis in celebration of his achievement (via Instagram).
Angelica is also close with her mom both personally and professionally, often sharing pictures of the two together and projects they worked on together. Sam has photographed her eldest daughter on multiple occasions, including for the magazine Beyond Noise. Sam and Angelica also previously collaborated on an issue of Humanity Magazine. Angelica conducted interviews as part of her mom's feature in the magazine. The mother-daughter duo embraced in a loving shot for the 2022 issue.
They made their red carpet debut together
On December 10, 2024, Aaron Taylor-Johnson's stepdaughters had their first major paparazzi moment. The two sisters, Jessie Phoenix Jopling and Angelica Mara Jopling, stepped out in support of their stepfather. Jessie and Angelica joined their mom and stepdad in New York City at the AMC Lincoln Square theater for the red carpet premiere of the Sony film "Kraven the Hunter."
In the superhero movie, Taylor-Johnson starred as Kraven himself. Three of the most important women in the action star's life posed beside him for his big night. The occasion was the first time the four were publicly seen at a red carpet event together.
Taylor-Johnson's stepdaughters posed like naturals in the rare public appearance. In an interview with E! News during the theatrical evening, the actor revealed why only his adult stepdaughters and not his two youngest daughters were at the premiere to support him. "Due to the rating, I can only let the ones that are old enough to watch it," Taylor-Johnson said. Although it will be a few years after the film's release, the father of four said that his youngest two daughters will be able to see the film when they are older. If the stunning transformation of Jessie and Angelica into independent, creative, and gorgeous adults is any indication, Taylor-Johnson's youngest daughters will be adults who can make their own decisions about being in the spotlight soon enough.