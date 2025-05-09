Television personality and sports anchor Molly Qerim is best known for co-hosting the weekday morning sports debate show "First Take." Born March 31, 1984, the Connecticut native now works in New York City at ESPN studios. The sportscaster was previously married to Jalen Rose, but Qerim and Rose have since called it quits. But her relationship status is not the only thing that has changed over the years. Qerim has undergone quite the evolution to get to the stylish and confident reporter she is today, just like ESPN host Laura Rutledge's similarly stunning transformation. Qerim is not afraid to make bold choices or break up any tension on "First Take" between guests and her co-hosts. The Emmy award winner is known for her mediator skills, sports knowledge, and her impeccable fashion from head to toe.

The debate show host may work in a male dominated field, but she does it in style, proving sports casting is a career where women can thrive. "There is part of you as a female — no question — that feels like you have to be over prepared and outwork the men because people are automatically going to look at you and say, 'Well, you didn't play football' or 'You don't know what you're talking about,' because you are a female," Qerim once said during a 2016 interview with Sports Business Journal. Qerim has changed jobs and styles throughout the years, all while challenging stereotypes about women in sports. Check out the stunning style transformation of Molly Qerim since joining the sports network in 2006.